Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.01.2021 / 10:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Spindler

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Schaeffler AG

b) LEI
549300Q7E782X7GC1P43 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SHA0159

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
6.665 EUR 9730.90 EUR
6.655 EUR 6655.00 EUR
6.66 EUR 5414.58 EUR
6.67 EUR 10385.19 EUR
6.675 EUR 4739.25 EUR
6.68 EUR 13092.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
6.6690 EUR 50017.7200 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-01-08; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


11.01.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Schaeffler AG
Industriestr. 1-3
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.schaeffler.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64201  11.01.2021 



