Evergold Options the Rockland Gold-Silver Property, Nevada

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evergold Corp. (TSX-V: EVER, OTC: EVGUF, WKN: A2DVQM) (“Evergold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has signed a Letter Agreement for an option to purchase the Rockland property, including the past-producing Rockland Mine and adjacent exploration claims, located in the Walker Lane geological belt, Nevada, from Enigma Resources LLC (“Enigma”). As reflected in the significant historical intercepts cited below, the property hosts known zones of high-grade and bulk-tonnage style gold-silver mineralization that are open for further expansion and that the Company believes it can grow, and add to, with new discoveries. Completion of the acquisition of the option (the “Transaction”) is subject to receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Rockland Property Highlights: