Introducing Nature Valley Protein Crunch Bars, Delicious Creamy, Crunchy Texture with 10 Grams of Protein

“When Nature Valley created the granola bar category in 1975, we launched a delicious crunchy bar that is beloved to this day,” said Carly Anderson, senior brand manager, Grain Snacks at General Mills. “Today, as shoppers seek out protein snacks, there is no shortage of protein bars on the market. However, consumers told us the category lacked a tasty and affordable protein bar with a unique texture – a crunch. We’re excited to launch Nature Valley Protein Crunch, an extension of our popular Protein and Crunchy lines.”

Nature Valley, the No. 1 granola bar brand in the world*, is launching Protein Crunch bars, a bar that uniquely features a creamy, crunchy texture with 10 grams of great-tasting protein – making it unlike many other snack bar options. This new addition to the Nature Valley Protein lineup is ideal for between meal cravings with ingredients like creamy peanut butter, and crunchy nuts in a whole grain oat bar.

As with all Nature Valley products, Protein Crunch contains no artificial flavors or colors and no high fructose corn syrup, just delicious flavor. The new snack bars are available in two varieties: Peanut Butter and Chocolate Peanut Butter. Protein Crunch snack bars are currently available at most retail locations nationwide or online, for a suggested retail price of $4.49 per five-count box.

Visit naturevalley.com and follow @NatureValley on Facebook and Instagram to learn more.

* Source: Euromonitor International Report, CY 2020.

About General Mills

General Mills is a leading global food company whose purpose is to make food the world loves. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, BLUE and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2020 net sales of U.S. $17.6 billion. In addition, General Mills’ share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.

About Nature Valley

Nature Valley believes that nature brings out the best in all of us. That’s why we continually strive to connect people to nature not only through the food we make, but also outdoor experiences. Nature Valley bars offer wholesome, real ingredients like whole grain oats and power-packed peanuts, almonds and nut butters that deliver energy fueled by nature. We are committed to acting as an ongoing force for nature by restoring and preserving access to 10,000 miles of trails nationwide. Nature Valley is a proud partner of the National Park Foundation and The National Park Conservation Association. As creator of the granola bar category in 1975, Nature Valley offers a wide variety of products across bars, snacks and granola. Visit naturevalley.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210111005197/en/