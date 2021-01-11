 

Half-year liquidity contract statement for JCDecaux S.A.

Paris, January 11th, 2021 – Under the liquidity contract entered into between JCDecaux S.A. (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st, 2020:

  • 75,000 shares
  • €3,467,761.46
  • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,494
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,655
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 559,442 shares for €9,270,963.29
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 649,442 shares for €11,237,091.88

As a reminder: 

  • the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on June 30th, 2020 on the liquidity account:
     
    • 165,000 shares
    • €1,504,990.00
    • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 2,274
    • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 2,032
    • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 777,379 shares for €15,464,721.06
    • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 636,752 shares for €12,511,362.39

  • the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
     
    • 0 share
    • €5,000,000.

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated July 2nd, 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

Key Figures for JCDecaux

  • 2019 revenue: €3,890m, H1 2020 revenue: €1,075m
  • Present in 3,890 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants
  • A daily audience of more than 890 million people in more than 80 countries
  • 13,210 employees
  • Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility
  • 1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy)
  • JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes
  • JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good index and the MSCI and CDP 'A List' rankings
  • 1,061,630 advertising panels worldwide
  • N°1 worldwide in street furniture (517,800 advertising panels)
  • N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with more than 160 airports and 270 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (379,970 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in Europe for billboards (136,750 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (636,620 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (260,700 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (69,490 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (22,760 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (15,510 advertising panels)

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit: www.jcdecaux.com
Communications Department: Agathe Albertini
+33 (0) 1 30 79 34 99 – agathe.albertini@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations: Arnaud Courtial
+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – arnaud.courtial@jcdecaux.com

  Buy Side   Sell Side    
  Number of
executions 		Number of
shares 		Traded volume in EUR   Number of
executions 		Number of
shares 		Traded volume in EUR    
   
Total 1,494 559,442 9,270,963.29   1,655 649,442 11,237,091.88    
01/07/2020 6 4,000 64,840.00   5 1,500 24,570.00    
02/07/2020 - - -   3 2,000 33,700.00    
03/07/2020 - - -   2 90 1,520.10    
06/07/2020 - - -   15 3,397 57,375.33    
07/07/2020 15 4,043 66,911.65   - - -    
08/07/2020 4 3,957 64,301.25   - - -    
09/07/2020 19 10,006 159,195.46   8 2,000 32,400.00    
10/07/2020 26 4,994 77,307.12   1 1,000 15,510.00    
   
13/07/2020 - - -   20 6,000 94,620.00    
14/07/2020 18 7,000 108,570.00   - - -    
15/07/2020 6 6,000 91,260.00   14 3,000 46,890.00    
16/07/2020 7 2,000 30,100.00   11 6,000 92,520.00    
17/07/2020 20 10,000 150,300.00   4 1,000 15,500.00    
20/07/2020 2 1,000 14,900.00   7 2,000 30,100.00    
21/07/2020 1 657 9,855.00   13 3,000 45,900.00    
22/07/2020 12 6,000 88,980.00   4 2,000 29,700.00    
   
23/07/2020 - - -   29 7,000 106,610.00    
24/07/2020 17 4,000 60,160.00   - - -    
27/07/2020 14 5,035 74,518.00   12 2,128 31,643.36    
28/07/2020 9 2,000 29,380.00   3 1,000 14,800.00    
29/07/2020 8 3,000 44,070.00   4 2,000 29,700.00    
30/07/2020 51 20,000 282,600.00   - - -    
31/07/2020 19 4,000 55,520.00   21 8,000 113,280.00    
   
03/08/2020 9 4,000 56,200.00   7 4,000 57,000.00    
04/08/2020 - - -   8 2,000 28,900.00    
05/08/2020 - - -   40 16,000 239,200.00    
06/08/2020 3 2,000 29,900.00   4 872 13,254.40    
07/08/2020 21 7,000 103,740.00   3 1,000 15,200.00    
   
10/08/2020 - - -   20 8,000 121,280.00    
11/08/2020 1 171 2,691.54   16 7,000 110,600.00    
12/08/2020 4 2,000 31,740.00   1 1,000 16,200.00    
13/08/2020 6 2,000 31,500.00   - - -    
   
14/08/2020 12 4,000 61,800.00   9 2,415 37,625.70    
   
17/08/2020 5 2,000 31,040.00   6 1,585 24,979.60    
   
18/08/2020 9 2,000 30,900.00   9 2,000 31,300.00    


  Buy Side   Sell Side    
  Number of
executions 		Number of
shares 		Traded volume in EUR   Number of
executions 		Number of
shares 		Traded volume in EUR    
   
Total 1,494 559,442 9,270,963.29   1,655 649,442 11,237,091.88    
19/08/2020 - - -   8 2,000 31,580.00    
20/08/2020 4 1,000 15,600.00   - - -    
21/08/2020 1 1,000 15,500.00   1 1,000 15,700.00    
24/08/2020 3 1,000 15,600.00   5 3,000 47,550.00    
   
25/08/2020 7 2,000 31,900.00   6 3,000 48,300.00    
26/08/2020 2 1,000 15,800.00   - - -    
27/08/2020 - - -   16 6,000 97,500.00    
28/08/2020 23 4,000 65,400.00   9 3,000 49,710.00    
31/08/2020 48 8,968 143,757.04   1 1,000 16,400.00    
   
01/09/2020 28 10,251 161,658.27   1 1,000 16,000.00    
02/09/2020 1 1 15.79   36 12,001 191,895.99    
03/09/2020 - - -   38 13,000 212,940.00    
04/09/2020 23 3,000 48,300.00   - - -    
07/09/2020 - - -   29 12,000 199,080.00    
08/09/2020 6 2,000 33,100.00   2 1,000 16,800.00    
09/09/2020 32 10,179 166,426.65   - - -    
10/09/2020 8 5,000 80,450.00   1 1,000 16,400.00    
11/09/2020 1 1,000 15,900.00   - - -    
14/09/2020 - - -   18 3,000 48,360.00    
15/09/2020 10 6,001 95,955.99   1 1 16.20    
16/09/2020 - - -   11 7,000 112,980.00    
17/09/2020 1 1,000 15,900.00   - - -    
18/09/2020 16 4,000 63,400.00   7 2,531 40,445.38    
21/09/2020 54 21,000 315,630.00   - - -    
22/09/2020 17 9,000 129,240.00   6 4,000 57,960.00    
23/09/2020 11 2,000 28,700.00   13 5,000 73,100.00    
24/09/2020 7 2,000 28,500.00   - - -    
25/09/2020 2 1,000 14,200.00   7 3,001 43,814.60    
28/09/2020 - - -   35 9,000 134,100.00    
29/09/2020 20 11,001 161,384.67   2 6 90.60    
30/09/2020 11 3,000 43,500.00   24 8,000 117,760.00    
01/10/2020 2 1,000 14,600.00   7 3,000 44,700.00    
02/10/2020 33 5,000 72,500.00   11 6,000 88,200.00    
05/10/2020 - - -   49 14,000 209,580.00    
06/10/2020 - - -   9 3,995 60,923.75    
07/10/2020 1 1,000 15,200.00   3 1,000 15,500.00    


  Buy Side   Sell Side    
  Number of
executions 		Number of
shares 		Traded volume in EUR   Number of
executions 		Number of
shares 		Traded volume in EUR    
   
Total 1,494 559,442 9,270,963.29   1,655 649,442 11,237,091.88    
08/10/2020 22 4,000 60,720.00   1 3,000 46,200.00    
09/10/2020 4 1,001 15,205.19   1 1 15.19    
12/10/2020 22 11,000 162,470.00   - - -    
13/10/2020 5 4,000 58,080.00   - - -    
14/10/2020 6 3,000 43,170.00   12 2,000 29,120.00    
15/10/2020 29 12,000 167,280.00   - - -    
16/10/2020 7 3,000 41,100.00   3 2,000 27,840.00    
19/10/2020 12 3,425 46,922.50   2 1,000 14,000.00    
20/10/2020 15 5,000 68,450.00   12 3,000 41,790.00    
21/10/2020 12 4,000 53,800.00   7 1,000 13,700.00    
22/10/2020 4 2,000 26,700.00   6 3,000 40,590.00    
23/10/2020 - - -   24 12,811 178,329.12    
26/10/2020 3 2,000 27,300.00   - - -    
27/10/2020 17 5,000 66,500.00   - - -    
28/10/2020 17 8,000 101,120.00   16 7,000 90,860.00    
29/10/2020 1 1,000 12,900.00   - - -    
30/10/2020 - - -   5 2,000 26,300.00    
02/11/2020 2 1,000 13,100.00   7 4,000 53,800.00    
03/11/2020 - - -   9 4,000 55,000.00    
04/11/2020 32 6,000 81,720.00   13 7,000 96,530.00    
05/11/2020 17 5,000 68,150.00   6 2,000 27,900.00    
06/11/2020 51 16,000 210,720.00   9 4,000 53,560.00    
09/11/2020 1 1,000 13,200.00   208 65,000 1,015,950.00    
10/11/2020 - - -   118 34,000 672,180.00    
11/11/2020 36 13,000 244,140.00   33 12,000 233,640.00    
12/11/2020 32 4,000 74,760.00   14 8,147 156,259.46    
13/11/2020 - - -   19 9,000 178,200.00    
16/11/2020 - - -   61 28,001 589,421.05    
17/11/2020 - - -   19 8,649 188,288.73    
18/11/2020 62 27,000 561,330.00   6 5,000 107,700.00    
19/11/2020 44 23,000 456,780.00   - - -    
20/11/2020 13 4,000 77,800.00   5 3,000 59,100.00    
23/11/2020 37 20,000 380,000.00   3 2,000 39,700.00    
24/11/2020 1 1,000 18,600.00   32 14,000 268,520.00    
25/11/2020 38 17,000 320,450.00   15 2,000 39,000.00    
26/11/2020 24 10,710 197,385.30   1 5 94.25    


  Buy Side   Sell Side    
  Number of
executions 		Number of
shares 		Traded volume in EUR   Number of
executions 		Number of
shares 		Traded volume in EUR    
   
Total 1,494 559,442 9,270,963.29   1,655 649,442 11,237,091.88    
27/11/2020 45 16,000 284,480.00   21 11,000 198,000.00    
30/11/2020 22 9,000 159,570.00   60 31,000 570,090.00    
01/12/2020 - - -   48 27,000 535,140.00    
02/12/2020 12 7,000 137,900.00   - - -    
03/12/2020 7 3,000 58,800.00   16 6,000 119,520.00    
04/12/2020 - - -   23 10,000 202,500.00    
07/12/2020 13 7,041 141,172.05   4 3,000 60,390.00    
08/12/2020 19 8,000 158,480.00   6 2,000 40,000.00    
09/12/2020 - - -   12 4,013 80,380.39    
10/12/2020 6 3,000 59,400.00   9 4,000 79,600.00    
11/12/2020 8 2,001 39,519.75   42 39,085 780,136.60    
14/12/2020 7 6,001 118,339.72   15 6,000 121,020.00    
15/12/2020 2 999 19,630.35   21 9,000 179,910.00    
16/12/2020 10 9,000 178,380.00   11 3,000 60,900.00    
17/12/2020 - - -   12 1,208 24,172.08    
18/12/2020 15 11,000 212,410.00   6 4,000 77,160.00    
21/12/2020 41 9,000 167,940.00   4 3,000 56,400.00    
22/12/2020 5 1,000 18,800.00   9 4,000 75,920.00    
23/12/2020 6 3,000 56,100.00   2 1,000 19,000.00    
24/12/2020 3 1,000 18,700.00   - - -    
28/12/2020 6 3,000 55,590.00   3 1,000 18,800.00    
29/12/2020 - - -   4 2,000 37,700.00    
30/12/2020 5 3,000 55,500.00   3 1,000 18,700.00    
31/12/2020 - - -   2 1,000 18,800.00    


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Attachment


