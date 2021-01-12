 

GBT Seeks FDA Approval for its qTerm Device

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.01.2021, 12:00  |  59   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT”, or the “Company”) announced that GBT Tokenize Corp (“GBT/Tokenize”) it is seeking approval filing for its qTerm device with the United States Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”).

The qTerm, a human vitals device powered by AI, is aimed to measure human vitals with a touch of a finger. The device received its Trademark allowance notice and will present it on the product/package as required by the United States Patent Office (“USPTO”). In its first release, the qTerm device is targeted to measure body temperature, blood oxygen level and heart rate. In the next release, GBT/Tokenize plans to add a blood pressure feature. qTerm device will be accompanied by a smartphone app and web application that will keep a history for the user's records, providing a geographical proximity alert and record statistical data about the user's vitals.

Electronic medical devices that perform complex functions to assist with diagnosis, and monitoring health conditions require an FDA approval. It is important to demonstrate the device's functionality, safety, and biocompatibility. The FDA classifies medical devices from Class 1 – 3, each of which must be subjected to robust evaluations and reviews to comply with manufacturing quality control (QC) standards. The FDA regulates the marketing/sale of medical device products in the U.S. and monitors the safety of all regulated medical products. FDA Section 201(h) of the Food, Drug & Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act) defines a device as: an instrument, apparatus, implement, machine, contrivance, implant, in vitro reagent, or other similar or related article, including a component part or accessory which is recognized in the official National Formulary, or the United States Pharmacopoeia, or any supplement to them, intended for use in the diagnosis of disease or other conditions, or in the cure, mitigation, treatment, or prevention of disease in man or other animals, or intended to affect the structure or any function of the body of man or other animals. (*)

It is intended that the device will be filed under PART 880 -- GENERAL HOSPITAL AND PERSONAL USE DEVICES, Subpart C - General Hospital and Personal Use Monitoring Devices as a clinical electronic device that is used to measure body vital of a patient by means of a transducer coupled with an electronic signal amplification, conditioning, and display unit. The device's classification is estimated to be Class I/II and it is expected that it will be determined by the FDA further review. FDA approval means formal approval as a medical device to be marketed and sold in the U.S. This type of certification is essential to ensure the device's safety, accuracy, and effectiveness for public use.

Seite 1 von 3
GBT Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GBT Seeks FDA Approval for its qTerm Device SAN DIEGO, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT”, or the “Company”) announced that GBT Tokenize Corp (“GBT/Tokenize”) it is seeking approval filing for its qTerm device with the United States Food and Drug …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
COVID-19 Host Genome SV Consortium Identifies Structural Variants with Possible Roles in ...
Nevada Copper Announces $21.5 Million Bought Deal Public Offering of Units
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Revenue
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Brazilian ANVISA Approval for Sale, ...
Latitude 33 Aviation Proudly Adds Another New Bombardier Challenger 350 Business Jet to its Fleet
 GameStop Reports 2020 Holiday Sales Results
22nd Century Group Expands VLN Tobacco Growing Program to Support Anticipated Demand of the ...
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.01.21
GBT Continues Research on AI Detection System
05.01.21
GBT Tokenize is Developing Advanced Computational Geometry Methods
04.01.21
GBT – Address Changed
29.12.20
GBT Tokenize is Developing a Private, Advanced Security Protocol, qNET For qTerm
22.12.20
GBT is Developing an AI Based Graphics Analytics System
17.12.20
GBT Tokenize is Seeking to Develop an Expert System Based Flow qTerm Vitals’ Device Mobile Application
15.12.20
GBT Tokenize Post Completing Prototype for qTerm Further Research - Advanced Oxygen & Heart Rate Systems