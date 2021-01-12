 

STEYR, New Holland Agriculture, CASE Construction Equipment and FPT Industrial win prestigious 2020 Good Design Awards

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.01.2021   

London, January 12, 2021

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) agricultural brands, STEYR and New Holland Agriculture, alongside global construction equipment brand CASE and global powertrain brand FPT Industrial, have all been awarded prestigious 2020 Good Design Awards. Conferred by the Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and the European Centre for Architecture, Art, Design and Urban Studies, these awards recognize products and concepts from the four brands that were judged to be outstanding examples in their respective fields.

Celebrating the most innovative and cutting-edge industrial, product and graphic designs from around the world, the selection criteria are based on the highest aesthetic in terms of innovative design, new technologies, form, materials, construction, concept, function, utility, and energy efficiency, and sensitivity to the environment. The jury, composed of design professionals, industry leading specialists, design journalists and critics selected the following products from a record number of submissions from 48 countries: the STEYR Konzept Tractor, the New Holland BigBaler 1290 High Density, the CASE ‘Project Zeus’ concept electric backhoe loader and the FPT Industrial concept Cursor X engine.

STEYR Konzept Tractor

STEYR’s Good Design Award was given in recognition of the creative yet practical thinking behind the Konzept, a striking study of the future of tractor development. The distinctive design brings real-world benefits in areas ranging from performance to visibility to sustainability. Examples include the minimalist cabin interior where information is projected on to transparent screens, enabling maximum visibility and enhancing operator comfort and productivity.

The award also acknowledges the Konzept’s forward-thinking technology, including an innovative hybrid power system combining a conventional engine, a generator and electric drives. The concept tractor was designed in conjunction with sister CNH Industrial powertrain brand FPT Industrial. Its modular hybrid powertrain system is the perfect blend of compactness, efficiency and thought-through engineering. This allows different power sources to be used depending on application. As a result, the tractor can be operated with zero noise/exhaust emissions where possible/required.

