 

BankUnited Names New Executive Vice President and Director of Credit Review

BankUnited announced today the retirement of executive vice president and director of credit review Walter Shields, and simultaneously announced the hiring of Kelly Taub to serve in that role.

Kelly Taub, BankUnited executive vice president and director of credit review. (Photo: Business Wire)

Shields has served as EVP and director of credit review since joining BankUnited in 2016. In announcing the retirement, BankUnited Chairman, President and CEO Rajinder P. Singh noted, “As someone who is highly regarded in the industry and an expert in credit risk management, Walter has made invaluable contributions to our bank in a critically important area. We are appreciative of all he has accomplished on behalf of BankUnited, and we wish him the best in his retirement.”

Taub will join BankUnited as executive vice president and director of credit review, effective January 14, and will report directly to Singh. She will be responsible for evaluating and monitoring the bank’s credit risk exposure and reporting recommendations to the bank’s executive management and board of directors.

“Kelly is a seasoned industry leader with a wealth of experience in credit risk management, both at corporations and regulatory agencies. We look forward to welcoming Kelly to the BankUnited team,” said Singh.

Having served most recently as senior director for Capital One, National Association in Charlotte, North Carolina, Taub brings nearly two decades of experience in credit risk management to her new role. Prior to her time at Capital One, she held similar roles at Regions Financial Corporation and Bank of America Corporation. She began her career as a national bank examiner at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, providing regulatory assurance of commercial loan portfolios in community, mid-size and large banks. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland.

About BankUnited, N.A.

BankUnited, N.A., a national bank headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida, provides a full range of banking and related services to individual and corporate customers through banking centers in Florida and the New York metropolitan area. BankUnited, N.A. also provides certain commercial lending and deposit products through national platforms. BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE: BKU), with total assets of $35 billion at September 30, 2020, is the bank holding company for BankUnited, N.A. For additional information, call (877) 779-2265 or visit www.BankUnited.com. BankUnited can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/BankUnited.Official and on Twitter @BankUnited.

