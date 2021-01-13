 

Alliance Trust PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

13.01.2021, 11:38   

Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and their Closely Associated Persons

The following person, who is closely associated with Chris Samuel, a Non-Executive Director of Alliance Trust PLC, has purchased ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each in Alliance Trust PLC as detailed below.

Closely Associated Person of Director Purchase date Number of shares purchased Price paid per share (£) Resultant interest in shares
(Director and Closely Associated Person)
Alison Samuel 12.01.21 32 9.178975 62,300

The following notification, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, gives further detail.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1.        Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)        Name Alison Samuel
2.        Reason for notification
a)        Position/Status Closely Associated Person of Chris Samuel, Non-Executive Director
b)        Initial notification/Amendment Increase in beneficial interest following purchase of shares (within Fund & Share Account pursuant to regular standing instruction).
3.        Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)        Name Alliance Trust PLC
b)        LEI 213800SZZD4E2IOZ9W55
4.        Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)        Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 2.5 pence each in Alliance Trust PLC
        Identification code Identification code for Alliance Trust PLC shares: GB00B11V7W98
b)        Nature of transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares
c)        Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
£9.178975 32
d)       Aggregated Information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
Not applicable – Single transaction
e)        Date of transaction 12 January 2021
f)         Place of transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


Name of contact Lisa Brown
Telephone Number +44 (0)1382 938320
Date of notification 13 January 2021

Disclaimer

