Wipro Limited Announces Results for the Quarter ended December 31, 2020 under IFRS
Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) today announced financial results under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.
Highlights of the Results
Results for the Quarter ended December 31, 2020:
- Gross Revenue was Rs 156.7 billion ($2.1 billion1), an increase of 3.7% QoQ and 1.3% YoY
- IT Services Segment Revenue was at $2,071 million, a sequential growth of 3.9%
- Non-GAAP2 constant currency IT Services Segment Revenue increased by 3.4% QoQ
- IT Services Operating Margin3 for the quarter was at 21.7%, an expansion of 243 bps QoQ and 329 bps YoY
- Net Income for the quarter was Rs 29.7 billion ($406 million1), an increase of 20.8% YoY
- Earnings Per Share for the quarter was at Rs 5.21 ($0.071), an increase of 20.7% YoY
- Operating Cash Flow was at Rs 44.3 billion ($607 million1), which is 149.4% of Net Income
- Wipro declared an interim dividend of Rs 1 ($0.0141) per equity share/ADS
Performance for the quarter ended December 31, 2020
Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director said, “Wipro has delivered a second consecutive quarter of strong performance on order booking, revenue and margins. Five of our sectors grew over 4% sequentially. We closed our largest ever deal win in Continental Europe. The demand environment is steadily improving, especially for digital transformation, digital operations, and cloud services. I am also pleased to share with you that we have moved into our new organization structure and are stabilizing quickly.”
Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer said, “Our margins are now at a 22 quarters high. The expansion was led by improved revenue growth trajectory and excellence in operations with several metrics at an all-time high. Our Operating Cash Flows grew by 45% YoY with a significant improvement in outstanding receivables.”
Outlook for the quarter ending March 31, 2021
We expect Revenue from our IT Services business to be in the range of $2,102 million to $2,143 million*. This translates to a sequential growth of 1.5% to 3.5%.
* Outlook is based on the following exchange rates: GBP/USD at 1.33, Euro/USD at 1.20, AUD/USD at 0.73, USD/INR at 73.84 and CAD/USD at 0.76
- For the convenience of the readers, the amounts in Indian Rupees in this release have been translated into United States Dollars at the certified foreign exchange rate of US$1 = Rs 73.01, as published by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors on December 31, 2020. However, the realized exchange rate in our IT Services business segment for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was US$1= Rs 74.04
- Constant currency revenue for a period is the product of volumes in that period times the average actual exchange rate of the corresponding comparative period
- IT Services Operating Margin refers to Segment Results Total as reflected in IFRS financials
IT Services
Wipro continued its momentum in winning large deals with our customers as described below:
- Wipro has secured a contract for the upstream and downstream business of a UK-based energy company to transform their existing application maintenance services to a DevOps model, aligned with their new digital organization. This will enable the client to be more agile and respond swiftly to the changing business demands while ensuring cost optimization.
- Wipro has won an engagement with a global new-age technology corporation to provide B2B customer and technology support for their business communication platform. Wipro will also provide account review services to determine any unauthorized access, and offer Quality as a Service (QaaS) to the client.
- Wipro has won an engagement with a US-based public relations and media services company to streamline its operations across US, Canada, UK, Europe, India, and APAC, in addition to consolidating its supplier base.
- Wipro has secured a contract from a large US-based telecom service provider to manage their sales support and sales request functions for the order management process. As part of the engagement, Wipro will bring about technology transformation to reduce the cycle time for order processing, ensuring faster deployment of services.
- A global energy corporation has awarded Wipro a multi-year contract to provide digital services. The engagement includes support and development of business and enterprise applications for the upstream, midstream and downstream lines of business and corporate functions of the company.
Digital & Cloud Application Services Highlights
We continue to see increasing traction in digital oriented deals as illustrated below:
- A global beverage company has selected Designit, a Wipro company, to support a new product and service in the area of public and semi-public vending. Designit will analyze market and consumer insights and create vision concepts for the launch.
- A US-based network software provider has awarded Wipro a contract to co-develop their 5G Radio Unit product and variants for global markets. The deal encompasses system architecture, software/hardware design, development, integration and validation to enable the customer achieve faster and cost-effective time-to-market.
- A European multinational manufacturing company has awarded Wipro a contract to provide cloud managed services, application testing platforms and managed security services. Wipro will provide innovative solutions for Cloud access security, application security and vulnerability management using AI-based orchestration & automation.
- Wipro’s crowdsourcing platform Topcoder has won an engagement with a leading US-based pharmaceutical company to provide on-demand digital talent and development capability to their R&D Data Science Team. As part of the engagement, Topcoder's Platform and Data Science Community was leveraged to validate a COVID prediction model, operationalize it for use with customer data, and develop visualizations for the effort, all in under four weeks. The client had worked with Topcoder in June 2020 to plan for COVID vaccine trials.
Analyst Recognition
- Wipro was positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services, Ted Corbett, Lisa Pierce, Danellie Young et al., 9 Nov 2020
- Wipro was positioned as a Leader in IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Salesforce Implementation Services 2020 Vendor Assessment (Doc #AP46211420, Nov 2020)
- Wipro was positioned as a Leader in IDC MarketScape Worldwide Life Science Sales and Marketing Digital Transformation 2020 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US42724918, Dec 2020)
- Wipro was recognized as a Leader in IDC MarketScape GCC Professional Security Services 2020 Vendor Assessment (Doc #META47033220, Dec 2020)
- Wipro was positioned as a Leader in IDC MarketScape Worldwide Retail Commerce Platform Service Providers 2020 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US46162920, Dec 2020)
- Wipro was positioned as a Leader in Everest Group’s System Integrator (SI) Capabilities on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure Services and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Services PEAK Matrix Assessments 2021
- Wipro was recognized as a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s Application and Digital Services (ADS) in Life and Annuities (L&A) Insurance PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021
- Wipro was recognized as a Leader in Everest Group’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021
- Wipro Ranks #2 for Customer Satisfaction in Whitelane 2020 French IT Sourcing Study
IT Products
- IT Products Segment Revenue for the quarter was Rs 1.6 billion ($21.3 million1)
- IT Products Segment Results for the quarter was a profit of Rs 0.09billion ($1.2 million1)
India business from State Run Enterprises (ISRE)
- India SRE Segment Revenue for the quarter was Rs 2.4 billion ($32.8 million1)
- India SRE Segment Results for the quarter was a profit of Rs 0.47billion ($6.5 million1)
Please refer to the table at the end for reconciliation between IFRS IT Services Revenue and IT Services Revenue on a non-GAAP constant currency basis.
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K. Such non-GAAP financial measures are measures of our historical or future performance, financial position or cash flows that are adjusted to exclude or include amounts that are excluded or included, as the case may be, from the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS.
The table at the end provides IT Services Revenue on a constant currency basis, which is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by translating IT Services Revenue from the current reporting period into U.S. dollars based on the currency conversion rate in effect for the prior reporting period. We refer to growth rates in constant currency so that business results may be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of our business performance. Further, in the normal course of business, we may divest a portion of our business which may not be strategic. We refer to the growth rates in both reported and constant currency adjusting for such divestments in order to represent the comparable growth rates.
This non-GAAP financial measure is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with IFRS and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition to this non-GAAP measure, the financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure should be carefully evaluated.
Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, prepared under IFRS, along with individual business segment reports, are available in the Investors section of our website www.wipro.com.
Quarterly Conference Call
About Wipro Limited
Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 180,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.
Forward-Looking Statements
|
WIPRO LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|
(Rs in millions, except share and per share data, unless otherwise stated)
|
|
As at March 31, 2020
|
As at December 31, 2020
|
|
Convenience translation
|
ASSETS
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
131,012
|
136,322
|
1,867
|
Intangible assets
|
|
16,362
|
13,056
|
179
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
81,120
|
83,372
|
1,142
|
Right-of-Use assets
|
|
16,748
|
15,427
|
211
|
Financial assets
|
|
Derivative assets
|
|
-
|
51
|
1
|
Investments
|
|
9,302
|
8,679
|
119
|
Trade receivables
|
|
6,049
|
4,613
|
63
|
Other financial assets
|
|
5,881
|
6,657
|
91
|
Investments accounted for using the equity method
|
|
1,383
|
1,459
|
20
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
6,005
|
1,690
|
23
|
Non-current tax assets
|
|
11,414
|
14,020
|
192
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
11,935
|
11,433
|
157
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
297,211
|
296,779
|
4,065
|
Inventories
|
|
1,865
|
1,205
|
17
|
Financial assets
|
|
Derivative assets
|
|
3,025
|
4,088
|
56
|
Investments
|
|
189,635
|
312,909
|
4,286
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
144,499
|
139,435
|
1,910
|
Trade receivables
|
|
104,474
|
91,841
|
1,258
|
Unbilled receivables
|
|
25,209
|
23,105
|
316
|
Other financial assets
|
|
8,614
|
9,028
|
124
|
Contract assets
|
|
17,143
|
14,847
|
203
|
Current tax assets
|
|
2,882
|
2,354
|
32
|
Other current assets
|
|
22,505
|
22,144
|
303
|
Total current assets
|
|
519,851
|
620,956
|
8,505
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
817,062
|
917,735
|
12,570
|
|
EQUITY
|
Share capital
|
11,427
|
11,431
|
157
|
Share premium
|
1,275
|
1,815
|
25
|
Retained earnings
|
476,103
|
424,275
|
5,811
|
Share-based payment reserve
|
1,550
|
1,765
|
24
|
SEZ Re-investment reserve
|
43,804
|
57,217
|
784
|
Other components of equity
|
23,299
|
30,647
|
420
|
Equity attributable to the equity holders of the Company
|
557,458
|
527,150
|
7,221
|
Non-controlling interest
|
1,875
|
1,489
|
20
|
TOTAL EQUITY
|
559,333
|
528,639
|
7,241
|
LIABILITIES
|
Financial liabilities
|
|
Loans and borrowings
|
|
4,840
|
213
|
3
|
Derivative liabilities
|
|
138
|
-
|
-
|
Lease liabilities
|
|
12,638
|
12,894
|
177
|
Other financial liabilities
|
|
151
|
929
|
13
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
2,825
|
5,181
|
71
|
Non-current tax liabilities
|
|
13,205
|
12,442
|
170
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
7,537
|
7,803
|
107
|
Provisions
|
|
2
|
1
|
^
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
41,336
|
39,463
|
541
|
Financial liabilities
|
|
Loans, borrowings and bank overdrafts
|
|
73,202
|
73,256
|
1,003
|
Derivative liabilities
|
|
7,231
|
3,467
|
47
|
Trade payables and accrued expenses
|
|
78,129
|
83,461
|
1,143
|
Lease liabilities
|
|
6,560
|
7,502
|
103
|
Other financial liabilities
|
|
899
|
96,604
|
1,323
|
Contract liabilities
|
|
18,775
|
22,118
|
303
|
Current tax liabilities
|
|
11,731
|
15,913
|
218
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
19,254
|
46,627
|
639
|
Provisions
|
|
612
|
685
|
9
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
216,393
|
349,633
|
4,788
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
|
257,729
|
389,096
|
5,329
|
|
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|
817,062
|
917,735
|
12,570
|
^ Value is less than 1
|
WIPRO LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
|
(Rs in millions, except share and per share data, unless otherwise stated)
|
Three months ended December 31,
|
|
Nine months ended December 31,
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
Convenience
|
|
|
|
|
|
Convenience
|
Revenues
|
|
154,705
|
156,700
|
2,146
|
453,122
|
456,976
|
6,259
|
Cost of revenues
|
|
(109,673)
|
(104,313)
|
(1,429)
|
(321,952)
|
(313,400)
|
(4,293)
|
Gross profit
|
|
45,032
|
52,387
|
717
|
131,170
|
143,576
|
1,966
|
|
Selling and marketing expenses
|
|
(11,030)
|
(11,326)
|
(155)
|
(32,612)
|
(30,721)
|
(421)
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
(7,496)
|
(7,814)
|
(107)
|
(22,142)
|
(25,997)
|
(356)
|
Foreign exchange gains
|
|
727
|
566
|
8
|
2,176
|
2,109
|
29
|
Other operating income/(loss), net
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
749
|
(81)
|
(1)
|
Results from operating activities
|
|
27,233
|
33,813
|
463
|
79,341
|
88,886
|
1,217
|
|
Finance expenses
|
|
(1,844)
|
(1,400)
|
(19)
|
(5,675)
|
(3,966)
|
(54)
|
Finance and other income
|
|
5,370
|
5,975
|
82
|
19,174
|
16,465
|
226
|
Share of net profit /(loss) of associates accounted for using the equity method
|
|
34
|
101
|
1
|
16
|
126
|
2
|
Profit before tax
|
|
30,793
|
38,489
|
527
|
92,856
|
101,511
|
1,391
|
Income tax expense
|
|
(6,164)
|
(8,524)
|
(117)
|
(18,594)
|
(22,590)
|
(309)
|
Profit for the period
|
|
24,629
|
29,965
|
410
|
74,262
|
78,921
|
1,082
|
|
Profit attributable to:
|
|
Equity holders of the Company
|
|
24,558
|
29,667
|
406
|
73,958
|
78,225
|
1,072
|
Non-controlling interest
|
|
71
|
298
|
4
|
304
|
696
|
10
|
Profit for the period
|
|
24,629
|
29,965
|
410
|
74,262
|
78,921
|
1,082
|
|
Earnings per equity share:
|
|
Attributable to equity holders of the Company
|
|
Basic
|
|
4.31
|
5.21
|
0.07
|
12.58
|
13.74
|
0.19
|
Diluted
|
|
4.30
|
5.17
|
0.07
|
12.55
|
13.46
|
0.18
|
|
Weighted average number of equity shares
|
|
used in computing earnings per equity share
|
|
Basic
|
|
5,692,132,118
|
5,696,798,493
|
5,696,798,493
|
5,879,588,157
|
5,694,731,405
|
5,694,731,405
|
Diluted
|
|
5,703,265,041
|
5,741,070,466
|
5,741,070,466
|
5,892,966,906
|
5,812,779,105
|
5,812,779,105
Additional Information:
|
Particulars
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
Year ended
|
December
|
September
|
December
|
December
|
December
|
March
|
Audited
|
Audited
|
Audited
|
Audited
|
Audited
|
Audited
|
Revenue
|
IT Services
|
BFSI
|
46,825
|
45,995
|
46,612
|
137,648
|
137,767
|
184,457
|
Health BU
|
21,266
|
20,294
|
19,799
|
61,320
|
57,651
|
78,240
|
CBU
|
25,077
|
23,927
|
25,443
|
72,183
|
71,339
|
97,008
|
ENU
|
20,076
|
18,990
|
19,553
|
58,345
|
56,873
|
76,443
|
TECH
|
19,394
|
18,478
|
18,584
|
57,542
|
56,392
|
75,895
|
MFG
|
12,677
|
12,175
|
12,450
|
36,672
|
35,672
|
48,158
|
COMM
|
8,016
|
7,822
|
8,565
|
23,258
|
25,387
|
33,840
|
Total of IT Services
|
153,331
|
147,681
|
151,006
|
446,968
|
441,081
|
594,041
|
IT Products
|
1,552
|
1,691
|
2,576
|
5,501
|
8,218
|
11,010
|
ISRE
|
2,393
|
2,119
|
1,847
|
6,629
|
6,059
|
8,400
|
Reconciling Items
|
(10)
|
(8)
|
3
|
(13)
|
(60)
|
(50)
|
Total Revenue
|
157,266
|
151,483
|
155,432
|
459,085
|
455,298
|
613,401
|
Other operating income/(loss), net
|
IT Services
|
-
|
(178)
|
-
|
(81)
|
749
|
1,144
|
Total Other operating income/(loss), net
|
-
|
(178)
|
-
|
(81)
|
749
|
1,144
|
Segment Result
|
IT Services
|
BFSI
|
9,820
|
9,209
|
8,246
|
27,546
|
25,988
|
34,132
|
Health BU
|
4,359
|
4,005
|
3,186
|
11,092
|
8,978
|
12,027
|
CBU
|
6,166
|
5,507
|
4,725
|
16,092
|
12,183
|
16,729
|
ENU
|
3,688
|
3,329
|
3,130
|
10,586
|
8,410
|
12,176
|
TECH
|
3,128
|
2,632
|
3,256
|
9,927
|
10,406
|
14,312
|
MFG
|
2,552
|
2,379
|
2,385
|
7,159
|
6,916
|
9,252
|
COMM
|
1,445
|
1,320
|
1,444
|
3,656
|
4,006
|
5,336
|
Unallocated
|
2,046
|
148
|
1,360
|
3,400
|
3,124
|
2,577
|
Other operating income/(loss), net
|
-
|
(178)
|
-
|
(81)
|
749
|
1,144
|
Total of IT Services
|
33,204
|
28,351
|
27,732
|
89,377
|
80,760
|
107,685
|
IT Products
|
89
|
(300)
|
(140)
|
(87)
|
(398)
|
(282)
|
ISRE
|
473
|
114
|
(528)
|
487
|
(1,341)
|
(1,822)
|
Reconciling Items
|
47
|
(30)
|
169
|
(891)
|
320
|
149
|
Total
|
33,813
|
28,135
|
27,233
|
88,886
|
79,341
|
105,730
|
Finance Expense
|
(1,400)
|
(1,267)
|
(1,844)
|
(3,966)
|
(5,675)
|
(7,328)
|
Finance and Other Income
|
5,975
|
5,209
|
5,370
|
16,465
|
19,174
|
24,081
|
Share of net profit/ (loss) of associates accounted for using the equity method
|
101
|
(6)
|
34
|
126
|
16
|
29
|
Profit before tax
|
38,489
|
32,071
|
30,793
|
101,511
|
92,856
|
122,512
The Company is organized into the following operating segments: IT Services, IT Products and India State Run Enterprise segment (ISRE).
IT Services: The IT Services segment primarily consists of IT Service offerings to customers organized by industry verticals.
The industry verticals are as follows: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Health Business unit (Health BU), Consumer Business unit (CBU), Energy, Natural Resources & Utilities (ENU), Manufacturing (MFG), Technology (TECH) and Communications (COMM). Key service offerings to customers includes software application development and maintenance, research and development services for hardware and software design, business application services, analytics, consulting, infrastructure outsourcing services and business process services.
IT Products: The Company is a value-added reseller of desktops, servers, notebooks, storage products, networking solutions and packaged software for leading international brands. In certain total outsourcing contracts of the IT Services segment, the Company delivers hardware, software products and other related deliverables. Revenue relating to the above items is reported as revenue from the sale of IT Products.
India State Run Enterprise segment (ISRE): This segment consists of IT Services offerings to entities/ departments owned or controlled by the Government of India and/ or any State Governments.
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue to IT Services Revenue as per IFRS ($Mn)
|
|
Three Months ended December 31, 2020
|
IT Services Revenue as per IFRS
|
$
|
2,071.0
|
|
Effect of Foreign currency exchange movement
|
$
|
(11.8
|
)
|
Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue based on
|
$
|
2,059.2
|
|
previous quarter exchange rates
|
|
Three Months ended December 31, 2020
|
IT Services Revenue as per IFRS
|
$
|
2,071.0
|
|
Effect of Foreign currency exchange movement
|
$
|
(17.9
|
)
|
Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue based on
|
$
|
2,053.1
|
|
exchange rates of comparable period in previous year
