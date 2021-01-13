Wipro Limited Announces Results for the Quarter ended December 31, 2020 under IFRS

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) today announced financial results under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Results for the Quarter ended December 31, 2020:

Gross Revenue was Rs 156.7 billion ($2.1 billion 1 ), an increase of 3.7% QoQ and 1.3% YoY

), an increase of 3.7% QoQ and 1.3% YoY IT Services Segment Revenue was at $2,071 million, a sequential growth of 3.9%

Non-GAAP 2 constant currency IT Services Segment Revenue increased by 3.4% QoQ

constant currency IT Services Segment Revenue increased by 3.4% QoQ IT Services Operating Margin 3 for the quarter was at 21.7%, an expansion of 243 bps QoQ and 329 bps YoY

for the quarter was at 21.7%, an expansion of 243 bps QoQ and 329 bps YoY Net Income for the quarter was Rs 29.7 billion ($406 million 1 ), an increase of 20.8% YoY

), an increase of 20.8% YoY Earnings Per Share for the quarter was at Rs 5.21 ($0.07 1 ), an increase of 20.7% YoY

), an increase of 20.7% YoY Operating Cash Flow was at Rs 44.3 billion ($607 million 1 ), which is 149.4% of Net Income

), which is 149.4% of Net Income Wipro declared an interim dividend of Rs 1 ($0.0141) per equity share/ADS

Performance for the quarter ended December 31, 2020

Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director said, “Wipro has delivered a second consecutive quarter of strong performance on order booking, revenue and margins. Five of our sectors grew over 4% sequentially. We closed our largest ever deal win in Continental Europe. The demand environment is steadily improving, especially for digital transformation, digital operations, and cloud services. I am also pleased to share with you that we have moved into our new organization structure and are stabilizing quickly.”

Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer said, “Our margins are now at a 22 quarters high. The expansion was led by improved revenue growth trajectory and excellence in operations with several metrics at an all-time high. Our Operating Cash Flows grew by 45% YoY with a significant improvement in outstanding receivables.”

Outlook for the quarter ending March 31, 2021

We expect Revenue from our IT Services business to be in the range of $2,102 million to $2,143 million*. This translates to a sequential growth of 1.5% to 3.5%.

* Outlook is based on the following exchange rates: GBP/USD at 1.33, Euro/USD at 1.20, AUD/USD at 0.73, USD/INR at 73.84 and CAD/USD at 0.76

For the convenience of the readers, the amounts in Indian Rupees in this release have been translated into United States Dollars at the certified foreign exchange rate of US$1 = Rs 73.01, as published by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors on December 31, 2020. However, the realized exchange rate in our IT Services business segment for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was US$1= Rs 74.04 Constant currency revenue for a period is the product of volumes in that period times the average actual exchange rate of the corresponding comparative period IT Services Operating Margin refers to Segment Results Total as reflected in IFRS financials

IT Services

Wipro continued its momentum in winning large deals with our customers as described below:

Wipro has secured a contract for the upstream and downstream business of a UK-based energy company to transform their existing application maintenance services to a DevOps model, aligned with their new digital organization. This will enable the client to be more agile and respond swiftly to the changing business demands while ensuring cost optimization.

Wipro has won an engagement with a global new-age technology corporation to provide B2B customer and technology support for their business communication platform. Wipro will also provide account review services to determine any unauthorized access, and offer Quality as a Service (QaaS) to the client.

Wipro has won an engagement with a US-based public relations and media services company to streamline its operations across US, Canada, UK, Europe, India, and APAC, in addition to consolidating its supplier base.

Wipro has secured a contract from a large US-based telecom service provider to manage their sales support and sales request functions for the order management process. As part of the engagement, Wipro will bring about technology transformation to reduce the cycle time for order processing, ensuring faster deployment of services.

A global energy corporation has awarded Wipro a multi-year contract to provide digital services. The engagement includes support and development of business and enterprise applications for the upstream, midstream and downstream lines of business and corporate functions of the company.

Digital & Cloud Application Services Highlights

We continue to see increasing traction in digital oriented deals as illustrated below:

A global beverage company has selected Designit, a Wipro company, to support a new product and service in the area of public and semi-public vending. Designit will analyze market and consumer insights and create vision concepts for the launch.

A US-based network software provider has awarded Wipro a contract to co-develop their 5G Radio Unit product and variants for global markets. The deal encompasses system architecture, software/hardware design, development, integration and validation to enable the customer achieve faster and cost-effective time-to-market.

A European multinational manufacturing company has awarded Wipro a contract to provide cloud managed services, application testing platforms and managed security services. Wipro will provide innovative solutions for Cloud access security, application security and vulnerability management using AI-based orchestration & automation.

Wipro’s crowdsourcing platform Topcoder has won an engagement with a leading US-based pharmaceutical company to provide on-demand digital talent and development capability to their R&D Data Science Team. As part of the engagement, Topcoder's Platform and Data Science Community was leveraged to validate a COVID prediction model, operationalize it for use with customer data, and develop visualizations for the effort, all in under four weeks. The client had worked with Topcoder in June 2020 to plan for COVID vaccine trials.

Analyst Recognition

Wipro was positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services, Ted Corbett, Lisa Pierce, Danellie Young et al., 9 Nov 2020

Wipro was positioned as a Leader in IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Salesforce Implementation Services 2020 Vendor Assessment (Doc #AP46211420, Nov 2020)

Wipro was positioned as a Leader in IDC MarketScape Worldwide Life Science Sales and Marketing Digital Transformation 2020 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US42724918, Dec 2020)

Wipro was recognized as a Leader in IDC MarketScape GCC Professional Security Services 2020 Vendor Assessment (Doc #META47033220, Dec 2020)

Wipro was positioned as a Leader in IDC MarketScape Worldwide Retail Commerce Platform Service Providers 2020 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US46162920, Dec 2020)

Wipro was positioned as a Leader in Everest Group’s System Integrator (SI) Capabilities on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure Services and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Services PEAK Matrix Assessments 2021

Wipro was recognized as a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s Application and Digital Services (ADS) in Life and Annuities (L&A) Insurance PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021

Wipro was recognized as a Leader in Everest Group’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021

Wipro Ranks #2 for Customer Satisfaction in Whitelane 2020 French IT Sourcing Study

IT Products

IT Products Segment Revenue for the quarter was Rs 1.6 billion ($21.3 million 1 )

) IT Products Segment Results for the quarter was a profit of Rs 0.09billion ($1.2 million1)

India business from State Run Enterprises (ISRE)

India SRE Segment Revenue for the quarter was Rs 2.4 billion ($32.8 million 1 )

) India SRE Segment Results for the quarter was a profit of Rs 0.47billion ($6.5 million1)

Please refer to the table at the end for reconciliation between IFRS IT Services Revenue and IT Services Revenue on a non-GAAP constant currency basis.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K. Such non-GAAP financial measures are measures of our historical or future performance, financial position or cash flows that are adjusted to exclude or include amounts that are excluded or included, as the case may be, from the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS.

The table at the end provides IT Services Revenue on a constant currency basis, which is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by translating IT Services Revenue from the current reporting period into U.S. dollars based on the currency conversion rate in effect for the prior reporting period. We refer to growth rates in constant currency so that business results may be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of our business performance. Further, in the normal course of business, we may divest a portion of our business which may not be strategic. We refer to the growth rates in both reported and constant currency adjusting for such divestments in order to represent the comparable growth rates.

This non-GAAP financial measure is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with IFRS and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition to this non-GAAP measure, the financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure should be carefully evaluated.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 180,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent Wipro’s beliefs regarding future events, many of which are by their nature, inherently uncertain and outside Wipro’s control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wipro’s growth prospects, its future financial operating results, and its plans, expectations and intentions. Wipro cautions readers that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, complete proposed corporate actions, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry.

Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Annual Reports on Form 20-F. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.

WIPRO LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Rs in millions, except share and per share data, unless otherwise stated) As at March 31, 2020 As at December 31, 2020 Convenience translation

into US dollar in millions

Refer footnote 1 ASSETS Goodwill 131,012 136,322 1,867 Intangible assets 16,362 13,056 179 Property, plant and equipment 81,120 83,372 1,142 Right-of-Use assets 16,748 15,427 211 Financial assets Derivative assets - 51 1 Investments 9,302 8,679 119 Trade receivables 6,049 4,613 63 Other financial assets 5,881 6,657 91 Investments accounted for using the equity method 1,383 1,459 20 Deferred tax assets 6,005 1,690 23 Non-current tax assets 11,414 14,020 192 Other non-current assets 11,935 11,433 157 Total non-current assets 297,211 296,779 4,065 Inventories 1,865 1,205 17 Financial assets Derivative assets 3,025 4,088 56 Investments 189,635 312,909 4,286 Cash and cash equivalents 144,499 139,435 1,910 Trade receivables 104,474 91,841 1,258 Unbilled receivables 25,209 23,105 316 Other financial assets 8,614 9,028 124 Contract assets 17,143 14,847 203 Current tax assets 2,882 2,354 32 Other current assets 22,505 22,144 303 Total current assets 519,851 620,956 8,505 TOTAL ASSETS 817,062 917,735 12,570 EQUITY Share capital 11,427 11,431 157 Share premium 1,275 1,815 25 Retained earnings 476,103 424,275 5,811 Share-based payment reserve 1,550 1,765 24 SEZ Re-investment reserve 43,804 57,217 784 Other components of equity 23,299 30,647 420 Equity attributable to the equity holders of the Company 557,458 527,150 7,221 Non-controlling interest 1,875 1,489 20 TOTAL EQUITY 559,333 528,639 7,241 LIABILITIES Financial liabilities Loans and borrowings 4,840 213 3 Derivative liabilities 138 - - Lease liabilities 12,638 12,894 177 Other financial liabilities 151 929 13 Deferred tax liabilities 2,825 5,181 71 Non-current tax liabilities 13,205 12,442 170 Other non-current liabilities 7,537 7,803 107 Provisions 2 1 ^ Total non-current liabilities 41,336 39,463 541 Financial liabilities Loans, borrowings and bank overdrafts 73,202 73,256 1,003 Derivative liabilities 7,231 3,467 47 Trade payables and accrued expenses 78,129 83,461 1,143 Lease liabilities 6,560 7,502 103 Other financial liabilities 899 96,604 1,323 Contract liabilities 18,775 22,118 303 Current tax liabilities 11,731 15,913 218 Other current liabilities 19,254 46,627 639 Provisions 612 685 9 Total current liabilities 216,393 349,633 4,788 TOTAL LIABILITIES 257,729 389,096 5,329 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 817,062 917,735 12,570 ^ Value is less than 1

WIPRO LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (Rs in millions, except share and per share data, unless otherwise stated) Three months ended December 31, Nine months ended December 31, 2019 2020 2020 2019 2020 2020 Convenience

translation into

US dollar in

millions

Refer footnote 1 Convenience

translation into

US dollar in

millions

Refer footnote 1 Revenues 154,705 156,700 2,146 453,122 456,976 6,259 Cost of revenues (109,673) (104,313) (1,429) (321,952) (313,400) (4,293) Gross profit 45,032 52,387 717 131,170 143,576 1,966 Selling and marketing expenses (11,030) (11,326) (155) (32,612) (30,721) (421) General and administrative expenses (7,496) (7,814) (107) (22,142) (25,997) (356) Foreign exchange gains 727 566 8 2,176 2,109 29 Other operating income/(loss), net - - - 749 (81) (1) Results from operating activities 27,233 33,813 463 79,341 88,886 1,217 Finance expenses (1,844) (1,400) (19) (5,675) (3,966) (54) Finance and other income 5,370 5,975 82 19,174 16,465 226 Share of net profit /(loss) of associates accounted for using the equity method 34 101 1 16 126 2 Profit before tax 30,793 38,489 527 92,856 101,511 1,391 Income tax expense (6,164) (8,524) (117) (18,594) (22,590) (309) Profit for the period 24,629 29,965 410 74,262 78,921 1,082 Profit attributable to: Equity holders of the Company 24,558 29,667 406 73,958 78,225 1,072 Non-controlling interest 71 298 4 304 696 10 Profit for the period 24,629 29,965 410 74,262 78,921 1,082 Earnings per equity share: Attributable to equity holders of the Company Basic 4.31 5.21 0.07 12.58 13.74 0.19 Diluted 4.30 5.17 0.07 12.55 13.46 0.18 Weighted average number of equity shares used in computing earnings per equity share Basic 5,692,132,118 5,696,798,493 5,696,798,493 5,879,588,157 5,694,731,405 5,694,731,405 Diluted 5,703,265,041 5,741,070,466 5,741,070,466 5,892,966,906 5,812,779,105 5,812,779,105

Additional Information:

Particulars Three months ended Nine months ended Year ended December

31, 2020 September

30, 2020 December

31, 2019 December

31, 2020 December

31, 2019 March

31, 2020 Audited Audited Audited Audited Audited Audited Revenue IT Services BFSI 46,825 45,995 46,612 137,648 137,767 184,457 Health BU 21,266 20,294 19,799 61,320 57,651 78,240 CBU 25,077 23,927 25,443 72,183 71,339 97,008 ENU 20,076 18,990 19,553 58,345 56,873 76,443 TECH 19,394 18,478 18,584 57,542 56,392 75,895 MFG 12,677 12,175 12,450 36,672 35,672 48,158 COMM 8,016 7,822 8,565 23,258 25,387 33,840 Total of IT Services 153,331 147,681 151,006 446,968 441,081 594,041 IT Products 1,552 1,691 2,576 5,501 8,218 11,010 ISRE 2,393 2,119 1,847 6,629 6,059 8,400 Reconciling Items (10) (8) 3 (13) (60) (50) Total Revenue 157,266 151,483 155,432 459,085 455,298 613,401 Other operating income/(loss), net IT Services - (178) - (81) 749 1,144 Total Other operating income/(loss), net - (178) - (81) 749 1,144 Segment Result IT Services BFSI 9,820 9,209 8,246 27,546 25,988 34,132 Health BU 4,359 4,005 3,186 11,092 8,978 12,027 CBU 6,166 5,507 4,725 16,092 12,183 16,729 ENU 3,688 3,329 3,130 10,586 8,410 12,176 TECH 3,128 2,632 3,256 9,927 10,406 14,312 MFG 2,552 2,379 2,385 7,159 6,916 9,252 COMM 1,445 1,320 1,444 3,656 4,006 5,336 Unallocated 2,046 148 1,360 3,400 3,124 2,577 Other operating income/(loss), net - (178) - (81) 749 1,144 Total of IT Services 33,204 28,351 27,732 89,377 80,760 107,685 IT Products 89 (300) (140) (87) (398) (282) ISRE 473 114 (528) 487 (1,341) (1,822) Reconciling Items 47 (30) 169 (891) 320 149 Total 33,813 28,135 27,233 88,886 79,341 105,730 Finance Expense (1,400) (1,267) (1,844) (3,966) (5,675) (7,328) Finance and Other Income 5,975 5,209 5,370 16,465 19,174 24,081 Share of net profit/ (loss) of associates accounted for using the equity method 101 (6) 34 126 16 29 Profit before tax 38,489 32,071 30,793 101,511 92,856 122,512

The Company is organized into the following operating segments: IT Services, IT Products and India State Run Enterprise segment (ISRE).

IT Services: The IT Services segment primarily consists of IT Service offerings to customers organized by industry verticals.

The industry verticals are as follows: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Health Business unit (Health BU), Consumer Business unit (CBU), Energy, Natural Resources & Utilities (ENU), Manufacturing (MFG), Technology (TECH) and Communications (COMM). Key service offerings to customers includes software application development and maintenance, research and development services for hardware and software design, business application services, analytics, consulting, infrastructure outsourcing services and business process services.

IT Products: The Company is a value-added reseller of desktops, servers, notebooks, storage products, networking solutions and packaged software for leading international brands. In certain total outsourcing contracts of the IT Services segment, the Company delivers hardware, software products and other related deliverables. Revenue relating to the above items is reported as revenue from the sale of IT Products.

India State Run Enterprise segment (ISRE): This segment consists of IT Services offerings to entities/ departments owned or controlled by the Government of India and/ or any State Governments.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue to IT Services Revenue as per IFRS ($Mn) Three Months ended December 31, 2020 IT Services Revenue as per IFRS $ 2,071.0 Effect of Foreign currency exchange movement $ (11.8 ) Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue based on $ 2,059.2 previous quarter exchange rates Three Months ended December 31, 2020 IT Services Revenue as per IFRS $ 2,071.0 Effect of Foreign currency exchange movement $ (17.9 ) Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue based on $ 2,053.1 exchange rates of comparable period in previous year

