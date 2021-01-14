Thin Film Electronics ASA – Disclosure of Large Shareholdings

Oslo, 14 January 2021

This disclosure is sent on behalf of certain large shareholders in Thin Film Electronics ASA (the "Company").

Reference is made to the announcement by the Company on 6 January 2021 regarding the issuance of a total of 42,552,699 shares after conversion of warrants. Due to the issuance of new shares in the Company, certain large shareholders disclose the following information pursuant to Section 4-3 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the Securities Trading Act Regulations.

Upon registration, the shareholding of Tigerstaden AS and close associates will represent 9.64% of the Company's total number of outstanding shares, holding a total of 100,347,391 shares in the Company. Furthermore, Tigerstaden AS owns 45,454,545 Warrants B with an exercise price of NOK 0.25 per share and which will be exercisable at any time until 20 August 2021 and 35,083,333 Warrants C with an exercise price of NOK 0.25 per share and which will be exercisable at any time between 31 March 2021 and 30 June 2021. All unexercised Warrants will represent 7.73% of the Company's total number of outstanding shares. All shares and unexercised Warrants combined will represent 17.37% of the Company's total number of outstanding shares.

Upon registration, the shareholding of Alden AS and close associates will represent 10.93% of the Company's total number of outstanding shares, holding a total of 113,800,000 shares in the Company. Furthermore, Alden AS owns 45,454,545 Warrants B with an exercise price of NOK 0.25 per share and which will be exercisable at any time until 20 August 2021 and 40,833,333 Warrants C with an exercise price of NOK 0.25 per share and which will be exercisable at any time between 31 March 2021 and 30 June 2021. All unexercised Warrants will represent 8.29% of the Company's total number of outstanding shares. All shares and unexercised Warrants combined will represent 19.22% of the Company's total number of outstanding shares.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.