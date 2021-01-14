 

Thin Film Electronics ASA – Disclosure of Large Shareholdings

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.01.2021, 07:02  |  14   |   |   

Oslo, 14 January 2021

This disclosure is sent on behalf of certain large shareholders in Thin Film Electronics ASA (the "Company").

Reference is made to the announcement by the Company on 6 January 2021 regarding the issuance of a total of 42,552,699 shares after conversion of warrants. Due to the issuance of new shares in the Company, certain large shareholders disclose the following information pursuant to Section 4-3 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the Securities Trading Act Regulations.

Upon registration, the shareholding of Tigerstaden AS and close associates will represent 9.64% of the Company's total number of outstanding shares, holding a total of 100,347,391 shares in the Company. Furthermore, Tigerstaden AS owns 45,454,545 Warrants B with an exercise price of NOK 0.25 per share and which will be exercisable at any time until 20 August 2021 and 35,083,333 Warrants C with an exercise price of NOK 0.25 per share and which will be exercisable at any time between 31 March 2021 and 30 June 2021. All unexercised Warrants will represent 7.73% of the Company's total number of outstanding shares. All shares and unexercised Warrants combined will represent 17.37% of the Company's total number of outstanding shares.

Upon registration, the shareholding of Alden AS and close associates will represent 10.93% of the Company's total number of outstanding shares, holding a total of 113,800,000 shares in the Company. Furthermore, Alden AS owns 45,454,545 Warrants B with an exercise price of NOK 0.25 per share and which will be exercisable at any time until 20 August 2021 and 40,833,333 Warrants C with an exercise price of NOK 0.25 per share and which will be exercisable at any time between 31 March 2021 and 30 June 2021. All unexercised Warrants will represent 8.29% of the Company's total number of outstanding shares. All shares and unexercised Warrants combined will represent 19.22% of the Company's total number of outstanding shares.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.




Thin Film Electronics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Thin Film Electronics ASA – Disclosure of Large Shareholdings Oslo, 14 January 2021 This disclosure is sent on behalf of certain large shareholders in Thin Film Electronics ASA (the "Company"). Reference is made to the announcement by the Company on 6 January 2021 regarding the issuance of a total of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Energy Fuels Inc. CEO Discusses Newly Released Sustainability Report and Entry Into Rare Earths ...
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
Draganfly Begins Process to List on NASDAQ
Day Two of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Outperforms Standard Cytogenetics in Heme Malignancies, is Less Expensive, Provides ...
Victory Square Technologies to Implement Normal Course Issuer Bid Share Buy-Back Program in 2021
Imagin Medical Builds Momentum for 2021
Intuitive Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.01.21
Thin Film Electronics ASA - Warrant Exercise
06.01.21
Thin Film Electronics ASA - Registration of Share Capital Increase
04.01.21
Thin Film Electronics ASA - Mandatory Notice of Trades - Warrant Exercise
18.12.20
Thin Film Electronics ASA - Warrant Exercise
18.12.20
Thin Film Electronics ASA - Grant of Incentive Subscription Rights
16.12.20
Thin Film Electronics ASA - Reminder of Expiration Date for Warrants A