DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Capital Increase Traumhaus AG: Successful and strengthened start into the new fiscal year 2021 for Traumhaus AG (news with additional features) 14.01.2021 / 11:36 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Further global sale of terraced houses

Future-oriented personnel policy - general power of attorney for two additional employees at management level



Wiesbaden, January 14, 2021 - Traumhaus AG announces the successful completion of the capital increase with a volume of EUR 2,000,012.00 resolved on December 15, 2020. With the entry in the Commercial Register of the Local Court of Wiesbaden on January 06, 2021, the company's share capital increases from previously EUR 4,611,113.00 to EUR 4,753,971.00 through the issuance of 142,858 new shares (WKN: A2NB7S) at an issue price of EUR 14.00 per share. The capital market measure was carried out as part of a private placement.

"With this step, we have once again succeeded in sustainably strengthening our equity base, further optimizing balance sheet ratios and financing further expansion," explains Otfried Sinner, CEO of Traumhaus AG.



Still at the end of 2020, Traumhaus AG has sold 18 terraced houses in Wiesbaden Erbenheim to an individual investor. Construction is scheduled to begin in spring 2021.

"This sale confirms the further expansion of the sales strategy to capital investors with entire terraced house developments. Already on December 21, 2020, Traumhaus AG had successfully sold a section of the project "Auris" with 42 terraced houses in Wiesbaden Erbenheim to INDUSTRIA WOHNEN", comments Traumhaus AG CEO Otfried Sinner on the strategy.



Traumhaus AG is also setting itself up for the future in terms of personnel policy, in order to establish a second hierarchy level in the company step by step: Both Christian Grossmann (Commercial Director) and Michael Marienfeld (Head of Project Development) have been granted full joint procura for Traumhaus AG. The resolution was passed at the Supervisory Board meeting; the appointment was notarized and filed for entry in the Commercial Register on December 18, 2020.