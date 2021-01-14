 

GBT Announces that it is Developing a Web Server Application for qTerm Device

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
SAN DIEGO, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT”, or the “Company”) is developing a web server application for GBT Tokenize Corp’s qTerm device. The web server, when developed, will be synchronized with qTerm’s mobile application. The web interface when developed will show user’s location, temperature and other health related information. The web server is designed with the goal of user’s privacy and confidentiality to be secured via personal account setup system and industry standard web oriented security mechanisms.

The qTerm, a human vitals device powered by AI, is aimed to measure human vitals with a touch of a finger. The web application, when developed, will enable a direct internet access to the user’s data anywhere around the world including his/hers geo-location, statistical and personal information. Upon user’s permission, synchronized with the mobile app, the body temperature and geographical location will be anonymously shared with other users to provide health risk proximity alerts. GBT’s AI will perform on-going vitals monitoring and analytics to provide personal health related alerts in case results are of a concern. Upon taking vitals measurement, the web server application is designed to present the data, with full synchronization with the mobile app, in real time including color code for body temperature status (Green, Yellow, Red). The web application is also planned to include additional health related important information like location of close clinics, urgent care sites and hospitals. The web application is targeted to be completed by mid-2021.

"It is our goal to a mobile application and a synchronized web interface for qTerm human vitals device. We are working to create the web server application that will reflect the mobile app results within an internet browser. In this way when we are finished with development users will be able to access their data via a mobile app and personal computer, worldwide. Once a user takes his/hers vitals, the results will be securely recorded on the mobile device and sent to the web server application in real time. The web interface will provide another form of personal dashboard to view vitals history and analytics. The main purpose of the web interface is to provide with another medium to assist with potential illness prevention by providing a real time, geographically proximity alert and a robust, personal browser based dashboard. It is planned to be easy for use, and mainly intuitive to fit all age groups. We believe that this type of web interface is an efficient enhancement for qTerm device to enable a personal health web-based assistant monitoring, analyzing, and alerting system for users benefits," said Dr. Rittman GBT’s CTO.

