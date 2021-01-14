 

ANNOUNCEMENT OF A CHANGE IN SHAREHOLDING ACCORDING TO CHAPTER 9, SECTION 5 OF THE FINNISH SECURITIES MARKET ACT

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.01.2021, 13:00  |  19   |   |   

ROBIT PLC        STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE        14 JANUARY 2021 AT 2.00 PM
                     
ANNOUNCEMENT OF A CHANGE IN SHAREHOLDING ACCORDING TO CHAPTER 9, SECTION 5 OF THE FINNISH SECURITIES MARKET ACT

Robit Plc has on 14 January 2021 received a notification from Fondita Rahastoyhtiö Oy in accordance with the Finnish Securities Market Act Chapter 9, Section 5.

According to the announcement, the total number of Robit shares owned by Fondita Nordic Micro Cap -sijoitusrahasto decreased below five (5) percent of the shares of Robit Plc on 13 January 2021.

Total position of Fondita Nordic Micro Cap -sijoitusrahasto subject to the notification:

  % of the shares and votes % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.72 %   4.72 % 1 000 000
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 6.22 %      

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed and reached:

A: Shares and voting rights
Class/type of shares
ISIN code 		Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
  Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 		Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI4000150016 1 000 000   4.72 %  
SUB-TOTAL A 1 000 000 4.72 %

Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation.

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting right and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

  Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both
Fondita Rahastoyhtiö Oy 4.72 %   4.72 %

ROBIT PLC
Tommi Lehtonen

Further information:
Tommi Lehtonen, Group CEO
+358 40 724 9143
tommi.lehtonen@robitgroup.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.robitgroup.com

Robit is a strongly internationalized growth company servicing global customers and selling drilling consumables for applications in mining, construction and contracting, tunneling and well drilling. The company's offering is divided into two product and service ranges: Top Hammer and Down-the-Hole. Robit has 9 of its own sales and service points throughout the world as well as an active sales network in 100 countries. Robit’s manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia and the UK. Robit’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at: www.robitgroup.com. 

 


Robit Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ANNOUNCEMENT OF A CHANGE IN SHAREHOLDING ACCORDING TO CHAPTER 9, SECTION 5 OF THE FINNISH SECURITIES MARKET ACT ROBIT PLC        STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE        14 JANUARY 2021 AT 2.00 PM                      ANNOUNCEMENT OF A CHANGE IN SHAREHOLDING ACCORDING TO CHAPTER 9, SECTION 5 OF THE FINNISH SECURITIES MARKET ACT Robit Plc has on 14 January 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
Energy Fuels Inc. CEO Discusses Newly Released Sustainability Report and Entry Into Rare Earths ...
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
Draganfly Begins Process to List on NASDAQ
Victory Square Technologies to Implement Normal Course Issuer Bid Share Buy-Back Program in 2021
Day Two of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Outperforms Standard Cytogenetics in Heme Malignancies, is Less Expensive, Provides ...
Bitfarms Announces Closing of Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional ...(1) 
AMD to Report Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Intuitive Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.12.20
ROBIT PLC: MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS
23.12.20
ROBIT PLC: MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS
23.12.20
ROBIT PLC: MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS
23.12.20
ROBIT PLC: MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS
23.12.20
ROBIT PLC: MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS
23.12.20
ROBIT PLC: MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS
23.12.20
ROBIT PLC: MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS
23.12.20
ROBIT PLC: MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS
22.12.20
GEORGE APOSTOLOPOULOS APPOINTED SALES DIRECTOR OF ROBIT
18.12.20
ROBIT PLC GRANTS OWN SHARES FOR BOARD’S ANNUAL COMPENSATION AND FOR CEO AND CFO AS PART OF ANNUAL SALARY