ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 14 JANUARY 2021 AT 2.00 PM ANNOUNCEMENT OF A CHANGE IN SHAREHOLDING ACCORDING TO CHAPTER 9, SECTION 5 OF THE FINNISH SECURITIES MARKET ACT

According to the announcement, the total number of Robit shares owned by Fondita Nordic Micro Cap -sijoitusrahasto decreased below five (5) percent of the shares of Robit Plc on 13 January 2021.

Total position of Fondita Nordic Micro Cap -sijoitusrahasto subject to the notification:

% of the shares and votes % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.72 % 4.72 % 1 000 000 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 6.22 %

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed and reached:

A: Shares and voting rights Class/type of shares

ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000150016 1 000 000 4.72 % SUB-TOTAL A 1 000 000 4.72 %

Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation.

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting right and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both Fondita Rahastoyhtiö Oy 4.72 % 4.72 %

ROBIT PLC

Tommi Lehtonen

Further information:

Tommi Lehtonen, Group CEO

+358 40 724 9143

tommi.lehtonen@robitgroup.com

