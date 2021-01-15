Defiance Cross-Lists the First Ever 5G ETF (FIVG) and SPAC ETF (SPAK) in Mexico

“As Mexican investors seek access to evolving disruptive technology sub-sectors, Defiance is excited to cross-list the first ever SPAC and 5G ETFs on the Mexican stock exchange, Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (BMV),” says Sylvia Jablonski, Chief Investment Officer of Defiance ETFs.

Sylvia Jablonski Chief Investment Officer - Defiance ETFs (Photo: Business Wire)

About Defiance: Founded in 2018, Defiance is a FinTech asset manager and an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor focused on the next generation of sector investing. Defiance’s growth and digital reach in asset management is powered by its proprietary digital marketing technology, Defiance Analytics LLC.

For additional information, please visit www.DefianceETFs.com or call 1-833-333-9383.

