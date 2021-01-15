 

Defiance Cross-Lists the First Ever 5G ETF (FIVG) and SPAC ETF (SPAK) in Mexico

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.01.2021, 20:49  |  52   |   |   

“As Mexican investors seek access to evolving disruptive technology sub-sectors, Defiance is excited to cross-list the first ever SPAC and 5G ETFs on the Mexican stock exchange, Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (BMV),” says Sylvia Jablonski, Chief Investment Officer of Defiance ETFs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210115005546/en/

Sylvia Jablonski Chief Investment Officer - Defiance ETFs (Photo: Business Wire)

Sylvia Jablonski Chief Investment Officer - Defiance ETFs (Photo: Business Wire)

About Defiance: Founded in 2018, Defiance is a FinTech asset manager and an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor focused on the next generation of sector investing. Defiance’s growth and digital reach in asset management is powered by its proprietary digital marketing technology, Defiance Analytics LLC.

For additional information, please visit www.DefianceETFs.com or call 1-833-333-9383.

The Funds' investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The QTUM, FIVG, IBBJ, and SPAK prospectuses contain this and other important information about the investment company. Please read it carefully before investing. A hard copy of the prospectus can be requested by calling 833.333.9383.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.
The Defiance ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Defiance Cross-Lists the First Ever 5G ETF (FIVG) and SPAC ETF (SPAK) in Mexico “As Mexican investors seek access to evolving disruptive technology sub-sectors, Defiance is excited to cross-list the first ever SPAC and 5G ETFs on the Mexican stock exchange, Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (BMV),” says Sylvia Jablonski, Chief …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Applied DNA Provides Business Update on COVID-19 Diagnostics and Testing
Teva Announces Launch of a Generic Version of NuvaRing (etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol) Vaginal ...
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles partners with Wipro to establish its first Global Digital Hub in India
Visa Inc. to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on January 28, 2021
Virgin Galactic Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and ...
Amwell Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering
Pfizer’s XALKORI (crizotinib) Approved by FDA for ALK-positive Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma in ...
TOTAL: Main Indicators
Cresco Labs Announces Proposed Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity