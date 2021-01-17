SHANGHAI, Jan. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jointly founded by SAIC Motor, Zhangjiang Hi-Tech and Alibaba Group, IM Motors (Zhiji Motors in Chinese), a premium intelligent pure electric vehicle brand, was simultaneously premiered in Shanghai China, CES in Las Vegas and London, UK. At the brand launch, IM Motors unveiled two ready-for-production models — the Intelligent Pure Electric Car and SUV. IM Motors aims to redefine a vehicle and the relation between users and enterprises, while becoming the leader of intelligent mobility in the era of artificial intelligence.

The English brand name IM Motors stands for Intelligence in Motion, which is a natural reflection of the evolving direction of intelligent vehicles: focusing on the collaboration and integration of artificial and human intelligence. Meanwhile the brand logo uses binary code as a simple, friendly and interconnected language to reflect the infinite creativity of intelligent technologies. The brand proposition of IM Motors is defined by the phrase "IM what I am" which places emphasis on a consumer's self-identity and self-expression.

IM Motors offers a plethora of advanced technologies which it leverages during the transition between driver assistance and full autonomy. The intelligent operating system, termed IMOS, is the first of its kind in the world. With unprecedented intelligent multi-scenes, the system can switch between multiple interactive content displays to present the driver with the most intuitive driving experience. Another of the brands innovative offerings is the SOA (Service-Oriented Architecture) which includes a five-lane perspective as well as full scene driving controls. Meanwhile, the car's intelligent camera system, Carlog, has three wide-angle cameras with a total of 150 million pixels and supports 4K, 180° distortion-free wide-angle shooting. The camera system is highly advanced and integrates several modern age features such as high-range dynamic, a 480-frame slow-motion and night scene shooting, delayed photography, instant generation, a master template, one-click sharing etc. In the 5G era, it creates a social sharing experience for users to instantly share.