Major shareholder announcement Referring to section 30 of the Capital Markets Act, TCM Group A/S (the "Company"), can inform, that BI Asset Management Fondsmæglerselskab A/S has notified, that the mutual funds managed by BI Asset Management Fondsmæglerselskab A/S own 936,660 shares in the Company, corresponding to 9.3 % of the total share capital and of the voting rights.

About TCM Group

