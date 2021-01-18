 

TCM Group A/S Major shareholder announcement

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

No. 73/2021

Tvis, 18 January 2021

Major shareholder announcement
Referring to section 30 of the Capital Markets Act, TCM Group A/S (the "Company"), can inform, that BI Asset Management Fondsmæglerselskab A/S has notified, that the mutual funds managed by BI Asset Management Fondsmæglerselskab A/S own 936,660 shares in the Company, corresponding to 9.3 % of the total share capital and of the voting rights. 

For additional information, please contact:
CEO, Torben Paulin, TCM Group, +45 97 43 52 00

About TCM Group

TCM Group is Scandinavia’s third largest manufacturer of kitchens and furniture for bathrooms and storage. The products are Danish design, produced in Denmark and rooted in a proud tradition of good quality and good craftsmanship. TCM Group pursues a multi-brand strategy, under which the main brand is Svane Køkkenet and the other brands are Tvis Køkkener, Nettoline and kitchn. Combined, the brands cater for the entire price spectrum, and are sold through c. 135 dealers in Denmark and the rest of the Scandinavia. In addition, TCM Group sells private label kitchens through DIY stores in Denmark and independent kitchen stores in Norway. See www.tcmgroup.dk for more information.


Attachment


