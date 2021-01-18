Valmet to supply another OptiConcept M container board making line to Shanying Paper, Guangdong, in China

HELSINKI, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will supply a new OptiConcept M container board making line with extensive packages of automation and services to Shanying Paper, Guangdong at its Zhaoqing mill in China. The new board making line (PM 53) will produce test liner grades and continue the expanding of Shanying Paper's business in Guangdong area. The start-up of PM 53 is scheduled for the first quarter of 2022.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the fourth quarter 2020. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

The new order of PM 53 is following Valmet's OptiConcept M board making line deliveries of PM 52 to the same site, which was announced in October 2020, and Shanying Huazhong PM 21 and PM 23, which have already been started up. In addition to these, Valmet has supplied six other board making lines to Shanying International.

"The board machines PM 52 and PM 53 will be built at a completely new site. Shanying Paper benefits from the fact that the machines will be sister machines as personnel training can be done at the same time, and the amount of for example spare parts and spare rolls can be optimized," says Hannu Savonen, Sales Manager, Valmet.

Technical information about Valmet's delivery

Valmet's delivery for PM 53 is quite similar to the delivery of PM 52, and it will include a high-speed container board making line from broke collection to a reel and a winder. OptiFlo Foudrinier headboxes, OptiFormer Multi forming section, OptiPress Center press section and OptiRun Single dying section are included to produce high-quality base board. These are followed by an OptiSizer Film sizer, an OptiCalender Hard calender, and OptiReel Linear reel combined with transfer rails, an OptiCart Stream parent roll cart, and an OptiWin Drum two-drum winder. A wide scope of board machine process ventilation systems is included, too.

The wide automation package includes Valmet DNA automation system for process and drive controls as well as runnability and condition monitoring and Valmet IQ quality management solution. The delivery will also include comprehensive Valmet Paper Machine Clothing, spare parts and consumables packages.

The 9,300-mm-wide (wire) board machine will produce kraft top liner grades. The design speed of the machine will be 1,200 m/min and the daily capacity is approximately 1,500 tonnes.

Information about the customer Shanying Paper, Guangdong

Shanying Paper, Guangdong, founded in 2019, is part of Shanying International Holding, founded in 1957. The company has several packaging paper and newspaper production lines producing box board paper, high-strength fluting paper, card paper, newspaper and other products. The production lines use domestic and foreign recycled fibers.

