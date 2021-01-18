 

MJardin Announces change in Board of Directors

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MJardin Group, Inc. (CSE: MJAR) (the “Company” or “MJardin”), a leader in premium cannabis production, announced today that effective immediately, Messrs. Roman Kocur and Lorne Sugarman have resigned as members of the Board of Directors so that they may focus their efforts on other professional duties.

"On behalf of our board of directors, I thank Roman and Lorne for their valuable service and contributions over the years, and wish them well in future endeavors," stated Adrian Montgomery, Chairman of MJardin.

The Company is in the process of evaluating candidates, and intends to appoint new directors to the board in due course.

About MJardin Group

MJardin’s mission is to set the standard for successful ownership of assets in the cannabis industry. Our founders spent a decade refining cultivation methodology, collecting and implementing data driven standards and designing state of the art facilities. Today, MJardin owns multiple operations in Canada, supplying the market with premium products. We are committed to our Canadian First Nation joint ventures and all our strategic partnerships across the cannabis supply chain. MJardin is publicly listed on the CSE (MJAR) and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario and Denver, Colorado.

