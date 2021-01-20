 

Nexstim Plc Announces Resolutions of the Shareholder’s Nomination Board

Company announcement, Helsinki, 20.1.2021 at 9.30 am (EET)

Nexstim Plc Announces Resolutions of the Shareholder's Nomination Board

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces resolutions of its Shareholder’s Nomination Board.

Rohan Hoare, who has been a member of Nexstim's Board of Directors since 2016, and Tomas Holmberg, who has been a member of Nexstim's Board of Directors since 2017, have announced that they will no longer be available to the company's Board of Directors for the period 2021-2022. At its meeting, the Nomination Board of the Company has decided to propose to the General Meeting Timo Hildén and Tero Weckroth as new members of the Board.

Leena Niemistö, Chairman of the Board of Nexstim, commented: I am truly delighted that Timo Hildén and Tero Weckroth have made themselves available as members of the Board of Directors of Nexstim. They are both known for their deep and diverse expertise in the health technology and pharmaceutical industries: Timo Hildén has truly extensive experience in the medical and health technology field at both the operational and management team and board levels. Tero Weckroth is a professional in the pharmaceutical industry who has also worked in the international financial sector for a long time. Against this background, they would both be able to brilliantly support Nexstim’s growth into an increasingly significant international company. At the same time, I warmly thank Rohan Hoare and Tomas Holmberg for their long-term work on the Board of Nexstim. I wish them all the best for the future.”

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Leena Niemistö, Chairman
+358 9 2727 170
leena.niemisto@nexstim.com

Erik Penser Bank AB (Certified Adviser)                         
 +46 8 463 83 00
certifiedadviser@penser.se

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus technology is used in Nexstim’s proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information please visit www.nexstim.com

Attachment


