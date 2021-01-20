 

UK Consultancy Sector Expected To Grow By 9% In 2021 Despite COVID-19 Restrictions As Industry Supports Future Economic Recovery, According To The MCA

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
20.01.2021, 10:00  |  57   |   |   

LONDON, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Consulting leaders expect the industry to grow by 9% in the next 12 months with the greatest area of growth in digital technology highlighting the critical importance of the sector in the economic recovery and urgent digital transformation of UK businesses
  • Despite a tough 2020 for the UK economy and declines in some private sector markets most consultants still felt consulting activity met or exceeded expectations (83%) with growth up overall 2.5% in the year
  • The repercussions of increased flexible and remote working are cited as having the biggest impact of the consulting sector going forward (73%), and 40% of young consultants say their training and development has suffered working remotely highlighting a need for return to offices to support the talent of the future.
  • The number of younger consultants who attended Oxbridge is at its lowest level for 20 years as firms diversify their talent pools and increase efforts to improve social mobility

Despite continuing restrictions due to COVID-19 and the repercussions of Brexit changes, growth of 9% is still expected in the management consultancy sector in 2021, according to the latest Annual Member Survey from the Management Consultancies Association (MCA). In 2020 the consulting sector grew by 2.5%, less than anticipated but still slightly up, reflecting the resilience of the consulting sector and the huge efforts made by firms to react quickly to events and cater to new client demands. It also fundamentally highlights the importance of the sector and external support and trusted advice during critical periods of business disruption and transformation.

Over 500 consultants from a diversity of MCA Member Firms participated in the independent survey, conducted by Savanta, from Heads of Consulting to junior management consultants. Although growth was less than expected for 2020, nearly two thirds of consulting leaders said that consulting activity had met or exceeded expectations in the past 12 months (64%). This was despite the disruption of COVID-19 throughout the year and highlights that, while some firms did well, others, especially those focusing on aviation, transport and retail saw a downturn in activity as their clients were heavily impacted by lockdown restrictions. 88% of consultants predict the greatest demand for assistance from clients will be In the digital and technology sector over the next two years though activity is expected to say strong in life sciences, health, infrastructure and the public sector.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UK Consultancy Sector Expected To Grow By 9% In 2021 Despite COVID-19 Restrictions As Industry Supports Future Economic Recovery, According To The MCA LONDON, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Consulting leaders expect the industry to grow by 9% in the next 12 months with the greatest area of growth in digital technology highlighting the critical importance of the sector in the economic recovery and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Real Estate Sales Are Booming; Estimated to Exceed $160 Billion in 2021
Royal Caribbean Group Enters Definitive Agreement to Sell its Azamara Brand to Sycamore Partners
Mainstream Renewable Power signs EUR1 billion equity investment deal with Aker Horizons to deliver ...
Divine Flavor adopts StePac' modified atmosphere standing pouches for extending produce shelf life ...
Chubb Secures Insurance Partnership Deal with Revolut
Smart Railway Market to Reach $38.46 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 12.8% CAGR, Says Allied Market ...
Aircraft MRO Market To Witness CAGR Exceeding 4.7% By 2025 Owing To Rising Number Of Aircraft OEMs ...
TOOQ Solutions Partners With NetFoundry To Transform Retailing With AI Solutions Deployed At The ...
Interactive Kiosk Market Size Worth $45.32 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 6.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.
We do not need a pandemic to #MoveTheDate. International organizations agree.
Titel
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Reimagined Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week goes live today in virtual setting to set agenda for green ...
Huion KD200: The Innovative Combination of Keyboard and Pen Tablet Won Three International Design Awards
Aker ASA: Aker Horizons Acquires Mainstream Renewable Power to Create a Renewable Energy Major
Hydraulic Fluids Market to Garner $12.4 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 6.8 % CAGR, Says Allied ...
Steel Grating Market to Garner $261.2 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 4.7% CAGR, Says Allied Market ...
Real Estate Sales Are Booming; Estimated to Exceed $160 Billion in 2021
Infosys to Onboard Award-Winning Experience Design Agency, Carter Digital
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments