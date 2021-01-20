 

Supermicro Unveils NVIDIA GPU Server Test Drive Program with Leading Channel Partners to Deliver Workload Qualification on Remote Supermicro Servers

Supermicro Customers Can Access 2U HGX A100 4-GPU or 4U HGX A100 8-GPU Systems Through Channel Partners – EMEA: Boston and Broadberry; North/Latin America: Colfax, Exxact, Microway, Thinkmate, and AMAX – Enabling Fast-track Testing of Industry-Leading Platforms

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions, and green computing technology, released details on a new GPU test-drive program. Called STEP (Supermicro Test drive Engagement with Partners), the program allows customers to remote test drive either Supermicro's  2U HGX A100 4-GPU or 4U HGX A100 8-GPU system with NVIDIA 3rd Generation NVLink technology.

"Supermicro's collaboration with NVIDIA in the GPU test drive program delivers through channel partners a unique opportunity to test workloads on remote Supermicro servers leveraging NVIDIA's HGX A100 platforms," said Don Clegg, senior vice president, Worldwide Sales, Supermicro. "This program will showcase the power of these servers to support unique applications and accelerate time-to-market solutions."

Customers can access the program through the Supermicro STEP landing page with links to participating partners where customers can begin the process of registration. Afterward, customers can link directly to remote Supermicro NVIDIA HGX A100 platforms to test and qualify their advanced workloads.

"The NVIDIA HGX AI supercomputing platform is purpose-built for the highest performance on simulation, data analytics and AI applications," said Paresh Kharya, senior director of Product Management and Marketing at NVIDIA. "Supermicro's decision to build their STEP program on the foundation of NVIDIA's HGX technology will give customers access to the leading platform that can tackle the most complex problems and transform the global research community."

Supermicro's advanced high-density 2U and 4U servers feature NVIDIA HGX A100 4-GPU and 8-GPU baseboards. Supermicro's Advanced I/O Module (AIOM) form factor further enhances networking communication with high flexibility. The AIOM can be coupled with the latest high-speed, low latency PCI-E 4.0 storage and networking devices that support NVIDIA GPUDirect RDMA and GPUDirect Storage with NVMe over Fabrics (NVMe-oF) on NVIDIA Mellanox InfiniBand that feeds the scalable multi-GPU system with a continuous stream of data flow without bottlenecks. 

