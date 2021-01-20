 

Lattice Announces Training Center for Award-Winning FPGAs and Solution Stacks

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.01.2021, 22:00  |  30   |   |   

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low-power programmable leader, today announced an agreement with Krassin Consulting GmbH to establish the Lattice Education Competence Center (LEC2), a comprehensive training center. The LEC2 will provide Lattice’s customers and partners with the hands-on product training and application design expertise needed to get Lattice-based solutions to market quickly and easily. Focused solely on low-power Lattice FPGAs and award-winning solutions stacks, the LEC2 will help customers design and implement solutions for the industrial, automotive, communications, and computing markets.

Eugen Krassin is the owner of Krassin Consulting GmbH and founder of PLC2, Europe’s leading field application engineer (FAE) training and design services company. Krassin said, “We are excited to work with the company who has modernized the low-power FPGA. The Lattice Nexus platform is a completely redesigned FPGA fabric based on a 28 nm FD-SOI process technology that delivers previously unavailable levels of low-power performance, reliability, and ease-of-use to the FPGA ecosystem. Lattice technologies are enabling FPGA-based solutions that were previously not possible.”

Esam Elashmawi, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer at Lattice, said, “Eugen Krassin and his team bring decades of combined FPGA expertise to the LEC2. We look forward to seeing this partnership facilitate more innovative application designs based on Lattice FPGAs and solutions stacks so OEMs can add cutting-edge technologies like Edge AI and smart vision to new and existing product designs.”

First-hand knowledge is increasingly essential for the successful implementation of new technologies. Only well-trained engineers can cope with the design demands placed on them in the time allotted. The LEC2 will help customers and partners train their engineers and technicians to be experts in the use of Lattice FPGAs and solutions stacks to address their design challenges. The LEC2 uses an extensive and structured training program covering the entire development process – from initial application concept to physical implementation. The structured training program is offered in different formats (on-line, in-person, and pre-recorded webinars) that engineers can choose from based on their specific needs.

For more information about the LEC2 training programs, visit www.lec2-fpga.com.

For more information on Lattice’s low-power FPGAs and solutions stacks, please visit www.latticesemi.com.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive, and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support lets our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo or Youku.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design) and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Lattice Semiconductor Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lattice Announces Training Center for Award-Winning FPGAs and Solution Stacks Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low-power programmable leader, today announced an agreement with Krassin Consulting GmbH to establish the Lattice Education Competence Center (LEC2), a comprehensive training center. The LEC2 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Cadence to Acquire NUMECA to Expand System Analysis Capabilities With Computational Fluid Dynamics
Air Liquide makes a strategic investment to support large scale renewable hydrogen production in ...
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Upsizes Previously Announced Bought Deal
The AZEK Company Announces Preliminary First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Orbia Announces Executive Leadership Appointment
Syros Announces Pricing of $75.6 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Totenpass - The New Paradigm in the Permanent Storage of Precious Digital Data
Lemonade Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Applied DNA Provides Business Update on COVID-19 Diagnostics and Testing
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.01.21
Lattice Semiconductor Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results Conference Call

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
06.12.20
8
Lattice Semiconductor verringert Umsatz und Verlust