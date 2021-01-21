Constellation Software Inc. Announces Annual Interest Rate for Series 1 Debentures

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU, TSX: CSU.DB) (the “Company”) announced today that the interest rate applicable to the unsecured subordinated floating rate debentures, Series 1 of the Company (the “Debentures”) will be reset to 7.2% per annum on March 31, 2021. This new interest rate is equal to the annual average percentage change in the “All-items Consumer Price Index” published by Statistics Canada during the 12 month period ending on December 31, 2020 plus 6.5% and will be reflected in the June 30, 2021 interest payment on the Debentures.



The current interest rate of 8.4% will remain in place until March 30, 2021. The interest rate applicable to the Debentures will continue to be reset on an annual basis on March 31 of each year.