DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft to launch convertible bonds due 2026 in an aggregate principal amount of up to EUR 100 million

- Issue volume of up to EUR 100 million

- Coupon: 1.50-2.00% p.a.

- Conversion premium: 30.00-35.00%

- Five-year maturity

- The net proceeds from the issue of the bonds will be used to further develop the business organically and inorganically and to maintain the liquidity of DO & CO-Group

Vienna, January 21, 2021 - The Management Board of DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (the "Company") resolved today, with the approval of the Company's Supervisory Board, to launch the offering of senior unsecured convertible bonds due January 2026 in an aggregate principal amount of up to EUR 100 million (the "Bonds").

The net proceeds from the issue of the Bonds will be used to further develop the business organically and inorganically and to maintain the liquidity of DO & CO-Group.

The Bonds in an aggregate principal amount of up to EUR 100 million and a denomination of EUR 100,000 per Bond will be convertible into newly issued or existing ordinary bearer shares of the Company with no par value (the "Ordinary Shares") or may be repaid in cash under exceptional circumstances, as set out in the terms and conditions of the Bonds. For the purpose of such conversion, the Company may issue up to 1,350,000 new shares, representing up to approx. 12.17% of the Company's share capital after such issuance. The Company is using an authorization from its extraordinary general meeting on January 15, 2021 for the issuance of the Bonds, which provides for an exclusion of the shareholders' subscription rights (Bezugsrechte) to the Bonds to be issued.