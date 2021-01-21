 

DGAP-Adhoc DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft:

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
21.01.2021, 08:00  |  61   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Issue of Debt
DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft:

21-Jan-2021 / 08:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DIRECT OR INDIRECT PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES OF THE SECURITIES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAWS.

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft to launch convertible bonds due 2026 in an aggregate principal amount of up to EUR 100 million

- Issue volume of up to EUR 100 million

- Coupon: 1.50-2.00% p.a.

- Conversion premium: 30.00-35.00%

- Five-year maturity

- The net proceeds from the issue of the bonds will be used to further develop the business organically and inorganically and to maintain the liquidity of DO & CO-Group

Vienna, January 21, 2021 - The Management Board of DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (the "Company") resolved today, with the approval of the Company's Supervisory Board, to launch the offering of senior unsecured convertible bonds due January 2026 in an aggregate principal amount of up to EUR 100 million (the "Bonds").

The net proceeds from the issue of the Bonds will be used to further develop the business organically and inorganically and to maintain the liquidity of DO & CO-Group.

The Bonds in an aggregate principal amount of up to EUR 100 million and a denomination of EUR 100,000 per Bond will be convertible into newly issued or existing ordinary bearer shares of the Company with no par value (the "Ordinary Shares") or may be repaid in cash under exceptional circumstances, as set out in the terms and conditions of the Bonds. For the purpose of such conversion, the Company may issue up to 1,350,000 new shares, representing up to approx. 12.17% of the Company's share capital after such issuance. The Company is using an authorization from its extraordinary general meeting on January 15, 2021 for the issuance of the Bonds, which provides for an exclusion of the shareholders' subscription rights (Bezugsrechte) to the Bonds to be issued.

Seite 1 von 6
Do Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft: DGAP-Ad-hoc: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Issue of Debt DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft: 21-Jan-2021 / 08:00 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Booming demand for electromobility - Heidelberg doubles production capacity for Wallboxes
Freeman Gold Corp. bereitet neues Metallurgieprogramm für Schlüsselressource Lemhi vor
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Konzept für mögliche Restrukturierung der Anleihen und ...
DGAP-Adhoc: BASF SE: BASF-Gruppe legt vorläufige Zahlen für das 4. Quartal 2020 und das Gesamtjahr 2020 vor
DGAP-Adhoc: HolidayCheck Group AG: HolidayCheck Group AG beschließt Durchführung einer ...
DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Leuchtturm-Projekt für Elektromobilität im ÖPNV
DGAP-Adhoc: Merck KGaA: Merck KGaA to discontinue bintrafusp alfa clinical trial (INTR@PID Lung 037)
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
DGAP-News: EMH Partners sells majority ownership in Native Instruments to Francisco Partners
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Booming demand for electromobility - Heidelberg doubles production capacity for Wallboxes
Gläubiger erhalten 100 Prozent - Insolvenzverfahren der deutschen Petroplus-Gesellschaften ...
DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest entered into an agreement to acquire U.S. game developer KingsIsle ...
DGAP-News: Corestate übernimmt führende Finanzierungsplattform und vervollständigt sein ...
DGAP-DD: PVA TePla AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: Positiver Ausblick der LION E-Mobility AG für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
Ford Bank GmbH: Sparen mit fairen Zinsen bei Ford Money
STARK Deutschland GmbH: Übernahme der STARK Group durch CVC, STARK GROUP BEGRÜSST CVC ALS NEUEN INVESTOR
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft: (deutsch)
19.01.21
DGAP-DD: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft deutsch
19.01.21
DGAP-DD: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft english
16.01.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 02/21
15.01.21
Do&Co: Wichtiger HV-Beschluss
15.01.21
DGAP-Adhoc: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft: (deutsch)
15.01.21
DGAP-Adhoc: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft:
23.12.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (deutsch)
22.12.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (deutsch)

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
30.12.20
54
Do&Co: Seit den gestrigen "Bad News" ein gutes Investment!