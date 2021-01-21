 

American National Bankshares Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings

DANVILLE, Va., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: AMNB) (“American National” or the “Company”) today reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings of $8.8 million, or $0.80 per diluted common share. Those results compare to $7.4 million, or $0.67 per diluted common share, during the same quarter in the prior year, and net income of $7.2 million, or $0.66 per diluted common share, recognized for the third quarter of 2020. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 were $30.0 million, or $2.73 per diluted common share, compared to $20.9 million, or $1.98 per diluted common share for the same period of 2019. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 were impacted by $11.8 million in merger related expenses.

President and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey V. Haley commented, “Despite the significant economic impact of COVID-19, we ended 2020 on a positive note, with earnings of $8.8 million or $0.80 per share for the fourth quarter, representing an increase of $1.4 million, or 18.2%, as compared to same quarter in 2019. Annual revenues were just over $100 million or 9% growth as compared to 2019. For the year, we generated earnings of $30.0 million or 43.7% growth as compared to 2019 despite increasing our allowance for loan losses by $8.3 million as a result of the pandemic. Tangible book value increased to $22.47 per share, reflecting growth of $1.83 per share, or 8.9%, as compared to 2019. Capital and liquidity levels remain very strong.”

“We are excited about 2021 and our plans to improve our digital capabilities and deepen our customer relationships. I want to again express my appreciation to our employees and customers, who continue to adapt to the many challenges of the pandemic. It has been inspirational to witness our team’s ability to meet our customer and community needs during these challenging times.”

Fourth quarter 2020 highlights include:

  • Earnings produced a return on average tangible common equity of 14.90% for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 12.66% in the previous quarter and 13.71% for the same quarter in the prior year (non-GAAP).

  • Average deposits grew 4.2% during the quarter and 22.7% over the same quarter of 2019; the cost of deposits decreased to 0.43% in the fourth quarter, compared to 0.52% in the previous quarter and 0.95% in the same quarter of the prior year.

  • Net interest margin was 3.22% for the quarter, down from 3.26% in the third quarter of 2020 and from 3.62% in the same quarter of the prior year (non-GAAP).

  • Noninterest revenues decreased $71 thousand, or 1.7%, when compared to the previous quarter, and increased $355 thousand, or 9.2%, compared to the same quarter in the prior year.

  • Noninterest expense increased $519 thousand, or 3.7%, when compared to the previous quarter, and decreased $378 thousand, or 2.5%, when compared to the same quarter in the prior year.

  • The fourth quarter provision for loan losses totaled $585 thousand, which compares to a provision of $2.6 million for the previous quarter, and a provision of $462 thousand in the same quarter in the prior year. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans held for investment increased to 1.06% at period end. Excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, the allowance as a percentage of loans increased to 1.19% at period end.

  • Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.12% at December 31, 2020, down from 0.16% at September 30, 2020 and 0.15% at December 31, 2019.

  • Annualized net charge-offs were 0.05% for the fourth quarter of 2020, up from 0.02% for the corresponding quarter in the prior year and 0.01% for the third quarter of 2020.

  • As a result of the Company’s participation in the Small Business Administration’s PPP under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act, it had outstanding net PPP loans of $211.3 million at December 31, 2020, which compares to $266.0 million at September 30, 2020. The Company had net unamortized PPP loan origination fees with a balance of $4.4 million at December 31, 2020, which compares to $6.8 million at September 30, 2020.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $22.1 million, an increase of $651 thousand, or 3.0%, from the prior quarter and an increase of $1.7 million, or 8.3%, from the fourth quarter of 2019. The fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin for the quarter was 3.22%, down from 3.26% in the prior quarter and down from 3.62% in the same period a year ago (non-GAAP). The fourth quarter of 2020 benefited from the recognition of the remaining net fees on PPP loans that were repaid during the quarter. Total PPP fees recognized in net interest income during the quarter was $2.4 million, an increase of $1.3 million as compared to the prior quarter as a result of the forgiveness of $56.4 million of PPP loans. The increase in net interest income from the same quarter in the prior year was attributable to the PPP program and core deposit growth partially offset by a significantly lower rate environment.

The Company’s FTE net interest margin includes the impact of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments. During the fourth quarter of 2020, net accretion related to acquisition accounting amounted to $1.2 million compared to $1.1 million for the same period in 2019 and $1.7 million in the prior quarter. The third quarter of 2020 included an $800,000 cash basis accretion collection from a loan charged off prior to an American National acquisition. Net accretion for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 amounted to $3.8 million, compared to $3.4 million for the same period in 2019. Estimated remaining net accretion from acquisitions for the periods indicated is as follows (dollars in thousands):

2021 $ 1,830
2022   1,146
2023   646
2024   388
2025   281
Thereafter   956

ASSET QUALITY

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $3.7 million as of December 31, 2020, down from $4.6 million at September 30, 2020, and up slightly from $3.6 million at December 31, 2019. NPAs as a percentage of total assets were 0.12% at December 31, 2020, compared to 0.16% at September 30, 2020 and 0.15% at December 31, 2019.

The provision for loan losses was $585 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to $2.6 million for the previous quarter and $462 thousand for the same period in the previous year. The fourth quarter of 2020 warranted a significantly lower provision than third quarter based on the economic outlook, ongoing low charge-off and delinquency rates, and overall strong asset quality metrics. The allowance for loan losses was $21.4 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $21.1 million at September 30, 2020 and $13.2 million at December 31, 2019. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding was 0.05% for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 0.01% in the previous quarter and 0.02% for the same period in the prior year. The allowance as a percentage of loans held for investment was 1.06% at December 31, 2020, compared to 1.01% at September 30, 2020, and 0.72% at December 31, 2019. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance as a percentage of loans increased to 1.19% at December 31, 2020, compared to 1.16% at September 30, 2020 and 0.72% at December 31, 2019.

American National continues to utilize a Disaster Assistance Program for borrowers in accordance with Section 4013 of the CARES Act. At December 31, 2020, American National had interest only and payment deferrals to customers with outstanding balances amounting to $30.0 million, representing 1.5% of total loans held for investment, which compares to $135.2 million, or 6.5% of outstanding loans held for investment, at September 30, 2020. At December 31, 2020, $18.2 million of the $30.0 million in total deferrals were the result of second and third payment or interest deferrals, representing less than 1% of total loans held for investment.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income decreased $71 thousand, or 1.7%, to $4.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 from $4.3 million in the prior quarter and increased $355 thousand, or 9.2%, from the same period in the prior year. The largest increase in the quarter was the increase in income from small business investment companies (“SBICs”) which was up $138 thousand, or 140.8%, over the previous quarter. The primary decrease in the quarter related to reduced earnings in other investments of the Company. Comparing the fourth quarter of 2020 to the fourth quarter of 2019, the increase was reflective of increased mortgage banking income, income from SBICs and reduced losses on premises and equipment. Other noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was reduced by a loss on the sale of repossessed assets of $139 thousand.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 amounted to $14.7 million, up $519 thousand, or 3.7%, when compared to the $14.1 million for the previous quarter and down $378 thousand, or 2.5%, from $15.0 million during the same period in the previous year. The increase from the third quarter of 2020 was primarily attributable to increased pension and salary expenses resulting from voluntary early retirement package costs. The fourth quarter of 2019 included $460,000 of merger related expenses.

INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was 20.9%, compared to 20.0% for the prior quarter and 15.6% for the same period in the prior year.

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets at December 31, 2020 were $3.1 billion, an increase of $146.7 million from September 30, 2020 and $571.5 million from the same quarter one year ago. The growth over the previous quarter was attributable to core deposit growth and related growth in cash and investments. The growth over the same period a year ago is primarily due to loan and deposit growth associated with the PPP program and growth in core deposits during the period.

At December 31, 2020, loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) were $2.0 billion, a decrease of $71.0 million, or 13.6%, annualized from September 30, 2020. Of this decrease, approximately $56.4 million was associated with PPP loan forgiveness. Loans held for investment increased $184.2 million, or 10.1%, from December 31, 2019. Excluding PPP loans, loans held for investment were slightly lower year over year.

Deposits amounted to $2.6 billion at December 31, 2020, with growth of $140.6 million, or 22.8%, annualized from September 30, 2020 and $550.8 million, or 26.7%, compared to the same quarter of 2019. The growth over the prior quarter and prior period of 2019 is a result of continued higher than average cash balances being maintained by customers as the uncertainty of the pandemic continues. This pattern has been prevalent through the second, third and fourth quarters of 2020 and is consistent with trends for all commercial banks.

The Company continues to be well-capitalized as defined by regulators, with tangible common equity to tangible assets of 8.34% at December 31, 2020 as compared to 8.55% at September 30, 2020 and 9.57% at December 31, 2019.

ABOUT AMERICAN NATIONAL

American National is a multi-state bank holding company with total assets of approximately $3.1 billion. Headquartered in Danville, Virginia, American National is the parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company. American National Bank is a community bank serving Virginia and North Carolina with 26 banking offices. American National Bank also manages an additional $976 million of trust, investment and brokerage assets in its Wealth Division. Additional information about American National and American National Bank is available on American National's website at www.amnb.com.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). American National’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of American National’s performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to exclude the effects of the amortization of intangibles and include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that are infrequent in nature. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of American National’s core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements made in this release, other than those concerning historical financial information, may be considered forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions. American National intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this statement for purposes of these safe harbor provisions. American National’s ability to predict results, or the actual effect of future plans or strategies, is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have a material effect on the operations and future prospects of American National include but are not limited to: (1) the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; (2) expected revenue synergies and cost savings from acquisitions and depositions; (3) changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, legislation and regulation, and monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; (4) the quality and composition of the loan and securities portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, and demand for financial services in American National’s market areas; (5) the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (6) accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; and (7) other risk factors detailed from time to time in filings made by American National with the Securities and Exchange Commission. American National undertakes no obligation to update or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



American National Bankshares Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Unaudited
         
    December 31
      2020       2019  
Assets        
Cash and due from banks   $ 30,767     $ 32,505  
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks     343,603       47,077  
Securities available for sale, at fair value     466,091       379,195  
Restricted stock, at cost     8,715       8,630  
Loans held for sale     15,591       2,027  
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs     2,015,056       1,830,815  
  Less allowance for loan losses     (21,403 )     (13,152 )
      Net Loans     1,993,653       1,817,663  
Premises and equipment, net     39,723       39,848  
Other real estate owned, net     958       1,308  
Goodwill     85,048       84,002  
Core deposit intangibles, net     6,091       7,728  
Bank owned life insurance     28,482       27,817  
Other assets     31,288       30,750  
         
      Total assets   $ 3,050,010     $ 2,478,550  
         
         
Liabilities        
   Demand deposits -- noninterest-bearing   $ 830,094     $ 578,606  
   Demand deposits -- interest-bearing     501,283       328,015  
   Money market deposits     666,122       504,651  
   Savings deposits     217,405       177,505  
   Time deposits     396,426       471,770  
      Total deposits     2,611,330       2,060,547  
   Customer repurchase agreements     42,551       40,475  
   Long-term borrowings     35,630       35,546  
   Other liabilities     22,605       21,724  
      Total liabilities     2,712,116       2,158,292  
         
Shareholders' equity        
   Preferred stock, $5 par value, 2,000,000 shares authorized,      
       none outstanding     -       -  
   Common stock, $1 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized,      
      10,982,367 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020 and      
      11,071,540 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019     10,926       11,019  
   Capital in excess of par value     154,850       158,244  
   Retained earnings     169,681       151,478  
   Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net     2,437       (483 )
      Total shareholders' equity     337,894       320,258  
         
      Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 3,050,010     $ 2,478,550  
         



American National Bankshares Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Unaudited
                 
    Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
    December 31   December 31
      2020       2019       2020       2019  
 Interest and Dividend Income:                
   Interest and fees on loans   $ 22,654     $ 21,947     $ 87,700     $ 82,684  
   Interest and dividends on securities:                
     Taxable     1,536       1,991       6,764       7,682  
     Tax-exempt     103       117       433       777  
     Dividends     121       127       503       451  
   Other interest income     84       408       440       1,261  
       Total interest and dividend income     24,498       24,590       95,840       92,855  
                 
 Interest Expense:                
   Interest on deposits     1,821       3,496       9,729       13,143  
   Interest on short-term borrowings     22       134       259       650  
   Interest on long-term borrowings     509       512       2,032       1,935  
      Total interest expense     2,352       4,142       12,020       15,728  
                 
Net Interest Income     22,146       20,448       83,820       77,127  
   Provision for loan losses     585       462       8,916       456  
                 
Net Interest Income After Provision                
   for Loan Losses     21,561       19,986       74,904       76,671  
                 
Noninterest Income:                
   Trust fees     1,025       1,021       4,044       3,847  
   Service charges on deposit accounts     677       765       2,557       2,866  
   Other fees and commissions     1,037       967       3,925       3,693  
   Mortgage banking income     1,042       737       3,514       2,439  
   Securities gains, net     -       32       814       607  
   Brokerage fees     192       205       745       721  
   Income from Small Business Investment Companies     236       37       270       211  
   Losses on premises and equipment, net     (13 )     (338 )     (110 )     (427 )
   Other     25       440       1,084       1,213  
      Total noninterest income     4,221       3,866       16,843       15,170  
                 
Noninterest Expense:                
   Salaries and employee benefits     8,225       7,986       29,765       30,015  
   Occupancy and equipment     1,470       1,454       5,586       5,417  
   FDIC assessment     206       -       639       119  
   Bank franchise tax     425       531       1,702       1,644  
   Core deposit intangible amortization     391       437       1,637       1,398  
   Data processing     764       729       3,017       2,567  
   Software     342       363       1,454       1,295  
   Other real estate owned, net     26       15       60       31  
   Merger related expenses     -       460       -       11,782  
   Other     2,810       3,062       10,705       11,806  
      Total noninterest expense     14,659       15,037       54,565       66,074  
                 
 Income Before Income Taxes     11,123       8,815       37,182       25,767  
 Income Taxes     2,329       1,374       7,137       4,861  
Net Income   $ 8,794     $ 7,441     $ 30,045     $ 20,906  
                 
Net Income Per Common Share:                
    Basic   $ 0.80     $ 0.67     $ 2.74     $ 1.99  
    Diluted   $ 0.80     $ 0.67     $ 2.73     $ 1.98  
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:                
    Basic     10,975,349       11,094,346       10,981,623       10,531,572  
    Diluted     10,978,931       11,103,905       10,985,790       10,541,337  
                 



American National Bankshares Inc.                    
Financial Highlights                    
Unaudited                        
                           
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)           At or for the Year Ended  
        4th Qtr   3rd Qtr   4th Qtr   December 31,  
          2020       2020       2019       2020       2019    
EARNINGS                      
      Interest income $ 24,498     $ 24,179     $ 24,590     $ 95,840     $ 92,855    
      Interest expense   2,352       2,684       4,142       12,020       15,728    
      Net interest income   22,146       21,495       20,448       83,820       77,127    
      Provision for loan losses   585       2,619       462       8,916       456    
      Noninterest income   4,221       4,292       3,866       16,843       15,170    
      Noninterest expense   14,659       14,140       15,037       54,565       66,074    
      Income taxes     2,329       1,801       1,374       7,137       4,861    
      Net income     8,794       7,227       7,441       30,045       20,906    
                           
PER COMMON SHARE                    
      Net income per share - basic $ 0.80     $ 0.66     $ 0.67     $ 2.74     $ 1.99    
      Net income per share - diluted   0.80       0.66       0.67       2.73       1.98    
      Cash dividends paid   0.27       0.27       0.27       1.08       1.04    
      Book value per share   30.77       30.26       28.93       30.77       28.93    
      Book value per share - tangible (a)   22.47       21.92       20.64       22.47       20.64    
      Closing market price   26.21       20.92       39.57       26.21       39.57    
                           
FINANCIAL RATIOS                    
      Return on average assets   1.18   %   1.01   %   1.20   %   1.08   %   0.91   %
      Return on average equity   10.48       8.76       9.31       9.12       7.16    
      Return on average tangible equity (a)   14.90       12.66       13.71       13.19       10.43    
      Average equity to average assets   11.30       11.50       12.88       11.88       12.68    
      Tangible equity to tangible assets (a)   8.34       8.55       9.57       8.34       9.57    
      Net interest margin, taxable equivalent   3.22       3.26       3.62       3.30       3.68    
      Efficiency ratio (a)   53.92       53.00       57.24       52.80       57.25    
      Effective tax rate   20.94       19.95       15.59       19.19       18.87    
                           
PERIOD-END BALANCES                    
      Securities   $ 474,806     $ 367,200     $ 387,825     $ 474,806     $ 387,825    
      Loans held for sale   15,591       6,789       2,027       15,591       2,027    
      Loans, net     2,015,056       2,086,094       1,830,815       2,015,056       1,830,815    
      Goodwill and other intangibles   91,139       91,530       91,730       91,139       91,730    
      Assets       3,050,010       2,903,304       2,478,550       3,050,010       2,478,550    
      Assets - tangible (a)   2,958,871       2,811,774       2,386,820       2,958,871       2,386,820    
      Deposits     2,611,330       2,470,700       2,060,547       2,611,330       2,060,547    
      Customer repurchase agreements   42,551       41,906       40,475       42,551       40,475    
      Long-term borrowings   35,630       35,609       35,546       35,630       35,546    
      Shareholders' equity   337,894       331,981       320,258       337,894       320,258    
      Shareholders' equity - tangible (a)   246,755       240,451       228,528       246,755       228,528    
                           
AVERAGE BALANCES                    
      Securities (b)   $ 372,529     $ 333,778     $ 347,502     $ 347,952     $ 342,219    
      Loans held for sale   8,601       9,943       4,991       6,578       3,419    
      Loans, net     2,063,397       2,092,412       1,810,744       2,008,683       1,700,880    
      Interest-earning assets   2,754,455       2,648,990       2,264,687       2,551,913       2,107,169    
      Goodwill and other intangibles   91,358       91,749       92,607       91,751       81,049    
      Assets       2,971,505       2,870,213       2,482,502       2,773,007       2,303,624    
      Assets - tangible (a)   2,880,147       2,778,464       2,389,895       2,681,256       2,222,575    
      Interest-bearing deposits   1,701,395       1,619,960       1,466,116       1,595,694       1,377,422    
      Deposits     2,536,363       2,434,645       2,066,435       2,342,353       1,915,197    
      Customer repurchase agreements   40,819       45,689       38,742       42,937       39,134    
      Other short-term borrowings   -       -       -       1       2,694    
      Long-term borrowings   35,617       35,597       35,537       35,586       33,644    
      Shareholders' equity   335,671       330,038       319,851       329,353       292,022    
      Shareholders' equity - tangible (a)   244,313       238,289       227,244       237,602       210,973    
                           
American National Bankshares Inc.                    
Financial Highlights                    
Unaudited                        
                           
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)           At or for the Year Ended  
        4th Qtr   3rd Qtr   4th Qtr   December 31,  
          2020       2020       2019       2020       2019    
CAPITAL                        
      Weighted average shares outstanding - basic         10,975,349       10,966,645       11,094,346       10,981,623       10,531,572    
      Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted         10,978,931       10,969,901       11,103,905       10,985,790       10,541,337    
                           
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES                    
      Beginning balance $ 21,088     $ 18,507     $ 12,758     $ 13,152     $ 12,805    
      Provision for loan losses   585       2,619       462       8,916       456    
      Charge-offs     (331 )     (126 )     (144 )     (1,006 )     (333 )  
      Recoveries     61       88       76       341       224    
      Ending balance $ 21,403     $ 21,088     $ 13,152     $ 21,403     $ 13,152    
                           
LOANS                        
      Construction and land development $ 140,071     $ 151,613     $ 137,920     $ 140,071     $ 137,920    
      Commercial real estate - owner occupied   373,680       382,121       360,991       373,680       360,991    
      Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied         627,569       608,954       538,208       627,569       538,208    
      Residential real estate   269,137       279,815       324,315       269,137       324,315    
      Home equity     104,881       111,448       119,423       104,881       119,423    
      Commercial and industrial   491,256       543,746       339,077       491,256       339,077    
      Consumer     8,462       8,397       10,881       8,462       10,881    
      Total     $ 2,015,056     $ 2,086,094     $ 1,830,815     $ 2,015,056     $ 1,830,815    
                           
NONPERFORMING ASSETS AT PERIOD-END                  
      Nonperforming loans:                    
          90 days past due and accruing $ 262     $ 285     $ 361     $ 262     $ 361    
          Nonaccrual     2,434       3,088       1,944       2,434       1,944    
      Other real estate owned and repossessions         958       1,210       1,308       958       1,308    
      Nonperforming assets $ 3,654     $ 4,583     $ 3,613     $ 3,654     $ 3,613    
                           
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS                    
      Allowance for loan losses to total loans   1.06   %   1.01   %   0.72   %   1.06   %   0.72   %
      Allowance for loan losses to                    
         nonperforming loans   793.88       625.20       570.59       793.88       570.59    
      Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.12       0.16       0.15       0.12       0.15    
      Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.13       0.16       0.13       0.13       0.13    
      Annualized net charge-offs                    
         to average loans   0.05       0.01       0.02       0.03       0.01    
                           
                           
OTHER DATA                      
      Fiduciary assets at period-end (c) (d) $ 614,016     $ 569,095     $ 560,776     $ 614,016     $ 560,776    
      Retail brokerage assets at period-end (c) (d)       $ 362,022     $ 314,809     $ 317,262     $ 362,022     $ 317,262    
      Number full-time equivalent employees (e)   342       341       355       342       355    
      Number of full service offices   26       25       26       26       26    
      Number of loan production offices   1       1       1       1       1    
      Number of ATMs   37       37       38       37       38    
                           
                           
Notes:                        
                           
      (a) - This financial measure is not calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of
      non-GAAP financial measures, see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end
      of this release.
      (b) - Average does not include unrealized gains and losses.
      (c) - Market value.
      (d) - Assets are not owned by American National and are not reflected in the consolidated balance      
      sheet.                        
      (e) - Average for quarter.                    
                           



      Net Interest Income Analysis
      For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019
      (Dollars in thousands)
      Unaudited
                               
                Interest          
        Average Balance   Income/Expense (a)   Yield/Rate  
                               
          2020     2019     2020     2019   2020   2019  
Loans:                          
  Commercial $ 507,750   $ 315,902   $ 5,354   $ 3,516   4.19 % 4.42 %
  Real estate   1,556,192     1,488,577     17,206     18,268   4.42   4.91  
  Consumer   8,056     11,256     137     209   6.77   7.37  
    Total loans (b)   2,071,998     1,815,735     22,697     21,993   4.38   4.84  
                               
Securities:                        
  U.S. Treasury   14,126     -     4     -   0.11   -  
  Federal agencies & GSEs   76,606     123,950     276     716   1.44   2.31  
  Mortgage-backed & CMOs   206,817     164,727     916     996   1.77   2.42  
  State and municipal   53,257     41,109     304     303   2.28   2.95  
  Other   21,723     17,716     286     250   5.27   5.64  
    Total securities   372,529     347,502     1,786     2,265   1.92   2.61  
                               
Deposits in other banks   309,928     101,450     84     408   0.11   1.60  
                               
  Total interest-earning assets   2,754,455     2,264,687     24,567     24,666   3.56   4.35  
                               
Non-earning assets   217,050     217,815                  
                               
    Total assets $ 2,971,505   $ 2,482,502                  
                               
Deposits:                        
  Demand $ 433,356   $ 329,759     50     126   0.05   0.15  
  Money market   647,320     482,671     380     1,283   0.23   1.05  
  Savings   215,233     176,686     16     83   0.03   0.19  
  Time     405,486     477,000     1,375     2,004   1.35   1.67  
    Total deposits   1,701,395     1,466,116     1,821     3,496   0.43   0.95  
                               
Customer repurchase agreements         40,819     38,742     22     134   0.21   1.37  
Long-term borrowings   35,617     35,537     509     512   5.72   5.76  
  Total interest-bearing                        
    liabilities   1,777,831     1,540,395     2,352     4,142   0.53   1.07  
                               
Noninterest bearing demand deposits         834,968     600,319                  
Other liabilities   23,035     21,937                  
Shareholders' equity   335,671     319,851                  
    Total liabilities and                        
      shareholders' equity $ 2,971,505   $ 2,482,502                  
                               
Interest rate spread                 3.03 % 3.28 %
Net interest margin                 3.22 % 3.62 %
                               
Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis)         22,215     20,524          
Less: Taxable equivalent adjustment (c)         69     76          
Net interest income         $ 22,146   $ 20,448          
                               
                               
Notes:                          
                               
      (a) - Interest income includes net accretion/amortization of acquired loan fair value adjustments and the net accretion/  
             amortization of deferred loan fees and costs.  
      (b) - Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balances.  
      (c) - A tax rate of 21% was used in adjusting interest on tax-exempt assets to a fully taxable equivalent basis.  



      Net Interest Income Analysis
      For the Years Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019
      (Dollars in thousands)
      Unaudited
                               
                Interest          
        Average Balance   Income/Expense (a)   Yield/Rate  
                               
          2020     2019     2020     2019   2020   2019  
Loans:                          
  Commercial $ 475,068   $ 306,065   $ 17,768   $ 14,125 3.74 % 4.62 %
  Real estate   1,531,195     1,388,188     69,525     68,050   4.54   4.90  
  Consumer   8,998     10,046     588     694   6.53   6.91  
    Total loans (b)   2,015,261     1,704,299     87,881     82,869   4.36   4.86  
                               
Securities:                        
  U.S. Treasury   9,010     -     51     -   0.57   -  
  Federal agencies & GSEs   72,112     132,916     1,423     3,191   1.97   2.40  
  Mortgage-backed & CMOs   200,612     134,458     4,060     3,350   2.02   2.49  
  State and municipal   45,836     58,293     1,175     1,650   2.56   2.83  
  Other   20,382     16,552     1,098     903   5.39   5.46  
    Total securities   347,952     342,219     7,807     9,094   2.24   2.66  
                               
Deposits in other banks   188,700     60,651     440     1,261   0.23   2.08  
                               
  Total interest-earning assets   2,551,913     2,107,169     96,128     93,224   3.77   4.42  
                               
Non-earning assets   221,094     196,455                  
                               
    Total assets $ 2,773,007   $ 2,303,624                  
                               
Deposits:                        
  Demand $ 386,790   $ 307,329     344     370   0.09   0.12  
  Money market   574,510     445,505     2,634     5,246   0.46   1.18  
  Savings   198,313     166,842     117     284   0.06   0.17  
  Time     436,081     457,746     6,634     7,243   1.52   1.58  
    Total deposits   1,595,694     1,377,422     9,729     13,143   0.61   0.95  
                               
Customer repurchase agreements         42,937     39,134     259     596   0.60   1.52  
Other short-term borrowings   1     2,694     -     54   0.55   2.00  
Long-term borrowings   35,586     33,644     2,032     1,935   5.71   5.75  
  Total interest-bearing                        
    liabilities   1,674,218     1,452,894     12,020     15,728   0.72   1.08  
                               
Noninterest bearing demand deposits         746,659     537,775                  
Other liabilities   22,777     20,933                  
Shareholders' equity   329,353     292,022                  
    Total liabilities and                        
      shareholders' equity $ 2,773,007   $ 2,303,624                  
                               
Interest rate spread                 3.05 % 3.34 %
Net interest margin                 3.30 % 3.68 %
                               
Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis)         84,108     77,496          
Less: Taxable equivalent adjustment (c)         288     369          
Net interest income         $ 83,820   $ 77,127          
                               
                               
Notes:                          
                               
      (a) - Interest income includes net accretion/amortization of acquired loan fair value adjustments and the net accretion/  
             amortization of deferred loan fees and costs.  
      (b) - Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balances.  
      (c) - A tax rate of 21% was used in adjusting interest on tax-exempt assets to a fully taxable equivalent basis.  



American National Bankshares Inc.                    
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures                  
Unaudited                        
                           
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)           At or for the Year Ended  
        4th Qtr   3rd Qtr   4th Qtr   December 31,  
          2020       2020       2019       2020       2019    
EFFICIENCY RATIO                    
      Noninterest expense $ 14,659     $ 14,140     $ 15,037     $ 54,565     $ 66,074    
      Add/subtract: gain/loss on sale of OREO   (8 )     (23 )     (3 )     4       52    
      Subtract: core deposit intangible amortization         (391 )     (402 )     (437 )     (1,637 )     (1,398 )  
      Subtract: merger related expenses   -       -       (460 )     -       (11,782 )  
        $ 14,260     $ 13,715     $ 14,137     $ 52,932     $ 52,946    
                           
      Net interest income $ 22,146     $ 21,495     $ 20,448     $ 83,820     $ 77,127    
      Tax equivalent adjustment   69       75       76       288       369    
      Noninterest income   4,221       4,292       3,866       16,843       15,170    
      Subtract: gain on securities   -       -       (32 )     (814 )     (607 )  
      Add: loss on fixed assets   13       15       338       110       427    
        $ 26,449     $ 25,877     $ 24,696     $ 100,247     $ 92,486    
                           
      Efficiency ratio     53.92   %   53.00   %   57.24   %   52.80   %   57.25   %
                           
TAX EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME                  
      Non-GAAP measures:                    
      Interest income - loans $ 22,697     $ 22,394     $ 21,993     $ 87,881     $ 82,869    
      Interest income - investments and other   1,870       1,860       2,673       8,247       10,355    
      Interest expense - deposits   (1,821 )     (2,118 )     (3,496 )     (9,729 )     (13,143 )  
      Interest expense - customer repurchase                    
         agreements     (22 )     (42 )     (134 )     (259 )     (596 )  
      Interest expense - other short-term borrowings         -       -       -       -       (54 )  
      Interest expense - long-term borrowings   (509 )     (524 )     (512 )     (2,032 )     (1,935 )  
      Total net interest income $ 22,215     $ 21,570     $ 20,524     $ 84,108     $ 77,496    
      Less non-GAAP measures:                    
      Tax benefit on nontaxable interest - loans   (43 )     (48 )     (46 )     (181 )     (185 )  
      Tax benefit on nontaxable interest - securities         (26 )     (27 )     (30 )     (107 )     (184 )  
      GAAP measures $ 22,146     $ 21,495     $ 20,448     $ 83,820     $ 77,127    
                           
                           
RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY                  
      Return on average equity (GAAP basis)   10.48   %   8.76   %   9.31   %   9.12   %   7.16   %
      Impact of excluding average goodwill                    
         and other intangibles   4.42       3.90       4.40       4.07       3.27    
      Return on average tangible equity                    
         (non-GAAP)     14.90   %   12.66   %   13.71   %   13.19   %   10.43   %
                           
TANGIBLE EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS                    
      Equity to assets ratio (GAAP basis)   11.08   %   11.43   %   12.92   %   11.08   %   12.92   %
      Impact of excluding goodwill and                    
         other intangibles   (2.74 )     (2.88 )     (3.35 )     (2.74 )     (3.35 )  
      Tangible equity to tangible assets ratio                    
         (non-GAAP)     8.34   %   8.55   %   9.57   %   8.34   %   9.57   %
                           
TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE                    
      Book value per share (GAAP basis) $ 30.77     $ 30.26     $ 28.93     $ 30.77     $ 28.93    
      Impact of excluding goodwill and                    
         other intangibles   (8.30 )     (8.34 )     (8.29 )     (8.30 )     (8.29 )  
      Tangible book value per share                    
         (non-GAAP)   $ 22.47     $ 21.92     $ 20.64     $ 22.47     $ 20.64    
                           
ADJUSTED LOAN LOSS ALLOWANCE                    
      Allowance for loan losses $ 21,403     $ 21,088     $ 13,152     $ 21,403     $ 13,152    
      Credit discount on purchased loans   7,255       7,896       12,214       7,255       12,214    
      Adjusted loan loss allowance $ 28,658     $ 28,984     $ 25,366     $ 28,658     $ 25,366    
                           
      Total loans, net $ 2,015,056     $ 2,086,094     $ 1,830,815     $ 2,015,056     $ 1,830,815    
      Subtract: PPP loans, net   (211,275 )     (265,941 )     -       (211,275 )     -    
      Total loans less PPP loans, net $ 1,803,781     $ 1,820,153     $ 1,830,815     $ 1,803,781     $ 1,830,815    
                           
      Adjusted loan loss allowance to                    
         total loans less PPP loans, net   1.59   %   1.59   %   1.39   %   1.59   %   1.39   %
                           

Contact:

Jeffrey W. Farrar
Executive Vice President, COO & CFO
(434)773-2274
farrarj@amnb.com 


Disclaimer

