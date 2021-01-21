 

Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
21.01.2021, 14:00  |  103   |   |   

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 10, 1962, JFK signed into law a little-known act that helped put a massive $1.25 trillion industry on the map. And today, the trillion-dollar pharmaceutical industry is being pushed to make a shift.  Mentioned in today's commentary includes:  AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV), NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBEV), The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ: APHA), The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCQX: TGODF).

This is a new way to create safe, proven treatments while saving companies significant amounts of money...Treatments that could help ease common ailments that plague millions of folks each year like chronic pain, inflammation, migraines, and more.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu AbbVie!
Short
Basispreis 120,09€
Hebel 12,14
Ask 0,74
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 101,06€
Hebel 9,95
Ask 0,94
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

It could have tremendous implications for the future of the biotech market. That's because the 1962 Kefauver Harris Amendment helped make sure the medications we take are both safe and effective...But that often came with long, arduous review processes that left desperate people waiting years for relief. 

In 2020, however, we've seen a massive shift take place in the biotech industry thanks to the fast-tracked COVID vaccine…Proving that with today's technology, it's finally possible to cut through the red tape in the process…Delivering the potential to produce treatments and vaccines that are both safe and effective at record speeds. And now, the next possible breakthrough in health sciences is in the perfect position to capitalize on that in 2021 and the little known company at the forefront is called Juva Life (JUVA; JUVAF).

Many of the companies in this market are seeing incredible gains this year.

Harborside, Inc., a San Francisco-based dispensary operator, saw shares soar 423% in just 9 months. Indus Holdings, another manufacturer and distributor in the Bay Area, launched for extraordinary 528% gains in 2020. But some investors are keeping their eyes on another young company near San Francisco that has big plans in store.

In December, their shares were up an impressive 44% in just three weeks. But with a target to do things differently, they have even greater plans in the months to come.

Juva Life (JUVA; JUVAF) aims to have a large database for evidence-based cannabis treatments…And they'll soon have the facilities to take that valuable data proving what works best and for who…And turn it into an asset that could potentially make them an instant acquisition target.

Seite 1 von 8
AbbVie Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: THe Green Organic Dutchman - MMJ
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - On October 10, 1962, JFK signed into law a little-known act that helped put a massive $1.25 trillion industry on the map. And today, the trillion-dollar pharmaceutical industry is being pushed to make a shift.  …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
New Betting Markets Offer Opportunities for Expanding Gaming Companies
Lundin Mining Announces 2020 Production Guidance Achieved for All Metals; Fourth Quarter and Full ...
Automotive Headliners Demand in Premium Cars Set to Rise at above 5% CAGR through 2031: Fact.MR's New Study
BVI Maintains Its Position As A Leading Global Financial Centre With A Track Record Of ...
Vagus Nerve Stimulator Market Expected To Rise At A CAGR Of 12.8% By 2026, Estimates DelveInsight
Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact Commits European Cloud and Data Centre Industry To Ambitious ...
Smart Healthcare Technologies and Product Market to Reach US$ 78.8 Billion by 2027 Globally |CAGR: 7.15%| UnivDatos Market Insights
Komainu to Support UK Law Enforcement in the Fight Against Crime Involving Digital Assets
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Titel
Reimagined Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week goes live today in virtual setting to set agenda for green ...
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Mainstream Renewable Power signs EUR1 billion equity investment deal with Aker Horizons to deliver ...
Huion KD200: The Innovative Combination of Keyboard and Pen Tablet Won Three International Design Awards
Steel Grating Market to Garner $261.2 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 4.7% CAGR, Says Allied Market ...
New Betting Markets Offer Opportunities for Expanding Gaming Companies
Aker ASA: Aker Horizons Acquires Mainstream Renewable Power to Create a Renewable Energy Major
Real Estate Sales Are Booming; Estimated to Exceed $160 Billion in 2021
CoinShares Launches New Physically-backed Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ETP)
Plant-Based Movement Continues Growing as Consumers Flock to Healthier Food Options
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:29 Uhr
3 starke Dividendenaktien, die gerade extrem günstig sind
10:56 Uhr
3 Dividenden-Aristokraten, die jetzt ein Kauf sind
20.01.21
The Scotts Miracle-Gro: Starker Jahresauftakt!
16.01.21
3 Aktien, die derzeit absurd billig sind
15.01.21
ScottsMiracle-Gro Announces Timing of First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call
12.01.21
Dragonfly Therapeutics gibt Opt-In von AbbVie für Immuntherapie-Medikamentenkandidaten TriNKET bekannt
12.01.21
Dragonfly Therapeutics Announces AbbVie Opt-In of TriNKET Immunotherapy Drug Candidate
11.01.21
UPDATE -- ScottsMiracle-Gro Announces Realignment of Finance, Supply Chain and Corporate Affairs Teams; Departure of Randy Coleman as Chief Financial Officer
11.01.21
ScottsMiracle-Gro Announces Realignment of Finance, Supply Chain and Corporate Affairs Teams; Departure of Randy Coleman as Chief Financial Officer
06.01.21
Top 50 Dividenden-Aktien für einen Kauf – Winter 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15.01.21
1.314
THe Green Organic Dutchman - MMJ
19.11.20
121
AbbVie - ärgert sich Gilead?
20.06.20
91
New Age Beverages - TOP CBD Drinks & Coke Übernahme in 2018?!