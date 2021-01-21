DMG Provides Overview and Business Outlook for 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: DMGI) (DMGGF:OTC US) (FRANKFURT:6AX) (“DMG” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency technology company, is pleased to provide its shareholders with its business outlook for 2021.



Not since late 2018 has the general crypto industry attracted so much attention; however, this new bull run is decidedly different from the past as institutions such as Paypal, BlackRock, and AllianceBernstein are all taking positions, predominantly in Bitcoin. With institutional investors driving crypto forward instead of retail, as it was in 2017 and 2018, it is anticipated that governments and regulators are not far behind. In order for the economic scale which institutional investors bring, financial compliance must go hand-in-hand. DMG’s previous acquisition of Blockseer is focused on compliance and good governance, putting it at the forefront of DMG’s 2021-2022 growth strategy, along with its core crypto mining operations and third-party hosting services.