 

DGAP-Adhoc Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary operating results for first quarter of fiscal year 2021 significantly above market expectations

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary operating results for first quarter of fiscal year 2021 significantly above market expectations

21-Jan-2021 / 19:06 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, January 21, 2021

Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR

Preliminary operating results for first quarter of fiscal year 2021 significantly above market expectations

Following a significantly better-than-expected business performance, the preliminary operating results for Siemens' businesses for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 have exceeded market expectations. The figures below for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 are preliminary:

Digital Industries

- Orders: €4,120m, comparable +2% yoy (year-over-year), nominal -3% yoy (consensus: €3,995m)

- Revenue: €3,765m, comparable +5% yoy, nominal 0% yoy (consensus: €3,561m)

- Adj. EBITA: €848m (consensus: €592m)

- Adj. EBITA margin: 22.5% (consensus: 16.6%)


Smart Infrastructure

- Orders: €3,806m, comparable +7% yoy, nominal +1% yoy (consensus: €3,547m)

- Revenue: €3,477m, comparable +4% yoy, nominal -1% yoy (consensus: €3,343m)

- Adj. EBITA: €391m (consensus: €300m)

- Adj. EBITA margin: 11.2% (consensus: 9.0%)


Mobility

- Orders: €2,742m, comparable +67% yoy, nominal +65% yoy (consensus: €2,348m)

- Revenue: €2,193m, comparable +4% yoy, nominal +1% yoy (consensus: €2,259m)

- Adj. EBITA: €219m (consensus: €227m)

- Adj. EBITA margin: 10.0% (consensus: 10.0%)


Siemens will review its outlook for fiscal year 2021 and will publish its full earnings release for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 on February 3, 2021.

