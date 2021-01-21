DGAP-Adhoc Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary operating results for first quarter of fiscal year 2021 significantly above market expectations
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Munich, January 21, 2021
Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR
Preliminary operating results for first quarter of fiscal year 2021 significantly above market expectations
Following a significantly better-than-expected business performance, the preliminary operating results for Siemens' businesses for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 have exceeded market expectations. The figures below for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 are preliminary:
Digital Industries
- Orders: €4,120m, comparable +2% yoy (year-over-year), nominal -3% yoy (consensus: €3,995m)
- Revenue: €3,765m, comparable +5% yoy, nominal 0% yoy (consensus: €3,561m)
- Adj. EBITA: €848m (consensus: €592m)
- Adj. EBITA margin: 22.5% (consensus: 16.6%)
Smart Infrastructure
- Orders: €3,806m, comparable +7% yoy, nominal +1% yoy (consensus: €3,547m)
- Revenue: €3,477m, comparable +4% yoy, nominal -1% yoy (consensus: €3,343m)
- Adj. EBITA: €391m (consensus: €300m)
- Adj. EBITA margin: 11.2% (consensus: 9.0%)
Mobility
- Orders: €2,742m, comparable +67% yoy, nominal +65% yoy (consensus: €2,348m)
- Revenue: €2,193m, comparable +4% yoy, nominal +1% yoy (consensus: €2,259m)
- Adj. EBITA: €219m (consensus: €227m)
- Adj. EBITA margin: 10.0% (consensus: 10.0%)
Siemens will review its outlook for fiscal year 2021 and will publish its full earnings release for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 on February 3, 2021.
