Hyatt Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (“Hyatt” or the “Company”) (NYSE: H) announced today that it will release fourth quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, after market close, followed by a conference call on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. CT.

Participants may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call, which may be accessed through the Company’s website at investors.hyatt.com or by registering directly prior to the event using our online registration link provided below. Registering with the direct link will provide participants a dial-in number for access to the call. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days.