 

Arch Capital Group Ltd. Announces Catastrophe Loss Estimates

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.01.2021, 22:15  |  35   |   |   

Arch Capital Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:ACGL; “the Company”] reports that its 2020 fourth quarter results will be negatively impacted by a set of catastrophe events that occurred during the 2020 fourth quarter, including Hurricanes Delta and Zeta and other minor global events, as well as updated loss estimates for catastrophes that occurred during the 2020 third quarter. As a result, the Company has established a range of pretax catastrophe losses of $155 million to $165 million in the 2020 fourth quarter across its property casualty insurance and reinsurance segments, net of reinsurance recoveries and reinstatement premiums.

Included in this range of estimates is an update to the Company’s ongoing exposure to COVID-19 global pandemic claims which are essentially unchanged from the estimate previously disclosed by the Company in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2020.

At this time, there are significant uncertainties surrounding the ultimate number of claims and scope of damage resulting from these events. The Company’s estimates across its insurance and reinsurance segments are based on currently available information derived from modeling techniques, including preliminary claims information obtained from the Company’s clients and brokers, a review of relevant in-force contracts, and estimates of reinsurance recoverables. These estimates include losses only related to claims incurred as of Dec. 31, 2020. Actual losses from these events may vary materially from the estimates due to several factors, including the inherent uncertainties in making such determinations. The loss estimates exclude the operations of Watford Holdings Ltd. (“Watford”). Pursuant to GAAP, the Company consolidates the results of Watford in its financial statements, although it only owns approximately 13% of Watford’s outstanding common equity.

About Arch Capital Group Ltd.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., a Bermuda-based company with approximately $15.2 billion in capital at Sept. 30, 2020, provides insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance on a worldwide basis through its wholly owned subsidiaries.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements. This release or any other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of Arch Capital Group Ltd. and its subsidiaries may include forward-looking statements, which reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in or incorporated by reference in this release are forward-looking statements.

Seite 1 von 2
Arch Capital Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Arch Capital Group Ltd. Announces Catastrophe Loss Estimates Arch Capital Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:ACGL; “the Company”] reports that its 2020 fourth quarter results will be negatively impacted by a set of catastrophe events that occurred during the 2020 fourth quarter, including Hurricanes Delta and Zeta and other …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
American Tower Corporation Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2020 Distributions
Adtalem Issues Statement
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
IBM Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. Closes Acquisition of iSun Energy LLC, Changes Name to iSun, Inc. ...
AMCI Acquisition Corp. Announces Special Meeting of its Stockholders to Consider Proposed Business ...
First Head & Neck Cancer Patient Treated in France in a Phase I Trial With TG4050 (myvac Platform), ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Applied DNA Provides Business Update on COVID-19 Diagnostics and Testing
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
The GEO Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.25 Per Share
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.01.21
Arch Capital Group Ltd. to Report 2020 Fourth Quarter Results on February 9, 2021
29.12.20
Nicolas Papadopoulo Named President and Chief Underwriting Officer of Arch Capital Group Ltd.