Colony Bankcorp Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

For the year-to-date period ended December 31, 2020, the Company reported net income of $11.8 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, compared with $10.2 million, or $1.12 per diluted share for the same period in 2019. The Company reported operating net income of $12.1 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, for the year-ended December 31, 2020, compared with $12.8 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, for the same period in 2019. Operating net income excludes the same items listed above for the Company’s quarter-to-date period.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBAN) (“Colony” or the “Company”) today reported net income of $4.9 million, $0.52 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared with $2.8 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The Company reported operating net income of $4.2 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared with $3.0 million, or $0.32 per diluted share for the same period in 2019. Operating net income excludes after-tax acquisition related expenses, gain on sale and write-down of the Thomaston banking center as well as the net income tax expense (benefit) for the adjustments.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:

Net income of $4.9 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, an increase of $1.8 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, compared to the third quarter of 2020.

Operating net income of $4.2 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, an increase of $484,000, or $0.05, compared to the third quarter of 2020 (see Non-GAAP reconciliation).

Growth in total assets of $4.5 million, or 26 basis points, compared to the third quarter of 2020.

Increase in noninterest income from mortgage banking activity of $827,000 compared to the third quarter of 2020.

$1.3 million provision for loan losses, an increase of $190,000, or 17.18%, compared to the third quarter 2020.

The Company also announced that on January 21, 2021, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.1025 per share, to be paid on its common stock on February 12, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 31, 2021.

Commenting on the announcement, Heath Fountain, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “While we continue to operate in a difficult environment due to the ongoing global pandemic, I am pleased to report strong earnings growth for the fourth quarter and full year. Diluted earnings per share increased 78% over the same period last year and 11% for the full year.

“Our efforts in business development and adding talented bankers to our team continues to have positive impacts on our operations. We saw solid growth in our balance sheet metrics for both the fourth quarter and full year, including growth in total loans, total deposits and total assets. Asset quality remained strong throughout the year and we are pleased that most loans for which payments were deferred for borrowers in response to the global pandemic are back to current status. We ended the year with total interest earning assets of $1.6 billion, up $258.0 million, or 19% propelling total assets to $1.8 billion, a record for the Company. Total loans, including acquisition activity and loans from the Small Business Administration Payroll Protection Program (“PPP”), increased 9% year-over-year, while legacy loan growth increased 6%. Furthermore, strong growth in net interest income was partially offset by higher provisions for loan losses due to the global pandemic as well as increases in noninterest expense, such as salaries and employee benefits, as well as occupancy and equipment.

“Net interest margin increased 24 basis points to 3.58% over the sequential quarter primarily driven by increased accretion income on acquired loans and deferred fee income recognized on PPP loans. During the quarter ended December 31, 2020, PPP loans totaling approximately $32.6 million were forgiven through the SBA. Increases to accretion income during the quarter ended December 31, 2020, were primarily driven by higher than expected loan payoffs as well as changes to cash flow projections on remaining loans driven by loan performance during the second half of the year ended 2020. Additionally, our continued efforts to diversify our revenue streams resulted in strong full year increases in our noninterest income of $10.2 million, highlighted by mortgage fee income growth of $6.0 million helping to mitigate declining margins.”

In closing, Fountain added, “We are pleased with the Company’s continued growth during 2020 despite operating in one of the most difficult economic environments experienced in our times. These achievements reaffirm the strategic initiatives we have put in place to grow our business across our markets and also reflect the dedication and hard work of everyone at Colony Bankcorp. While the current economic environment and competitive landscape is intense, we are optimistic based on our loan pipeline, core deposit base growth, diversified streams of earnings and mortgage fee income as we continue to deliver market share gains. Moreover, we will also support our customers and communities by participating in the recently announced new round of the Small Business Administration Payroll Protection Program. While some of our competitors have suspended payments, our Board remains confident in our operational structure and strategic vision as evidenced by the continued dividend payment. We look forward to the coming year with renewed enthusiasm as we seek opportunities to continue to reward our shareholders.”

Balance Sheet

Total assets totaled $1.8 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $248.7 million, or 16%, compared to the same period in 2019.

Interest-bearing deposits in banks at December 31, 2020, totaled $166.3 million, an increase of $77.8 million, or 87.8% compared to the same period in 2019. The increase is primarily attributable to the funding of approximately 1,700 PPP loans during 2020, which also generated much higher balances in our interest-bearing deposits in banks as of December 31, 2020.

Total loans, including loans held for sale, totaled $1.11 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $133.0 million, or 14%, from the same period in 2019. Growth in core loans was primarily attributable to PPP loan originations, while mortgage demand substantially increased during 2020 as a result of declining interest rates.

Total deposits totaled $1.45 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $151.3 million, or 12%, compared to the same period in 2019. The increase in deposits was primarily in noninterest-bearing deposits as a result of the PPP loan activity during 2020.

Total borrowings at December 31, 2020, totaled $167.1 million, an increase of $81.3 million or 94.8% compared to the same period in 2019. While the Company prepaid $24.5 million in FHLB advances, funding of PPP loans through the Payroll Protection Program Liquidity Facility (“PPPLF”) increased outstanding borrowings substantially during 2020. At December 31, 2020, the PPPLF totaled $106.8 million with comparison to prior year not applicable.

Capital

Colony continues to maintain a strong capital position, with ratios that exceed regulatory minimums required to be classified as “well-capitalized.”

Preliminary tier one leverage ratio, tier one capital ratio, total risk-based capital ratio and common equity tier one capital ratio were 9.55%, 14.29%, 15.37%, and 12.21%, respectively.

Fourth Quarter Results of Operations

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis for the fourth quarter 2020 totaled $15.2 million, compared to $13.9 million for the third quarter 2020. The increase during the quarter is primarily attributable to increases in accretion income on acquired loans and loan fee income recognized on PPP loans forgiven which was only partially offset by a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

Net interest margin was up 24 basis points over the sequential quarter primarily driven by increased accretion income on acquired loans and deferred fee income recognized on PPP loans. During the quarter ended December 31, 2020, PPP loans totaling approximately $32.6 million were forgiven through the SBA. Accretion income increased $384,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, which was primarily driven by higher than expected loan payoffs as well as changes to cash flow projections on remaining loans driven by loan performance during the second half of the year ended 2020. These positive impacts to the margin were primarily offset by increases in lower-yielding, highly-liquid assets, combined with the reduction by the Federal Reserve of interest rates during 2020.

Noninterest income totaled $8.0 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $485,000, or 6.4%, compared to the same period in 2019. The increase was primarily attributable to growth in mortgage production income as a result of increased loan demand resulting from a historically low interest rate environment. Also, during the fourth quarter 2020, the Thomaston banking center was sold resulting in a gain on sale.

Noninterest expense totaled $16.0 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to $16.3 million for the sequential quarter ended 2019. The decrease in noninterest expense during the fourth quarter 2020 was primarily attributable FHLB prepayment penalties only during the third quarter 2020.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $10.2 million and $10.5 million at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

OREO and repossessed assets totaled $1.0 million at December 31, 2020, a decrease of $297,000, or 22.3%, compared to the same quarter in 2019.

Net loan charge-offs were $189,000, or 0.07% of average loans, compared to $317,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The loan loss reserve was $12.1 million, or 1.14% of total loans, on December 31, 2020, compared $6.9 million, or 0.71% of total loans, at December 31, 2019.

While nonperforming assets have increased year-over-year primarily as a result of increased traditional loan production, asset quality remains strong with overall improvement as of the fourth quarter 2020 compared to previous quarter and year-over-year comparisons. The increase in the provision for loan losses was directly impacted by the current economic disruptions resulting from the continued COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Colony Bank. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia, Colony operates 32 locations throughout Georgia. The Homebuilder Finance Division helps the local construction industry with building and construction loans, and the Small Business Specialty Lending Division assists small businesses with government guaranteed loans. The Bank also helps its customers achieve their goal of home ownership through Colony Bank Mortgage. Colony’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “CBAN.” For more information, please visit www.colony.bank. You can also follow the Company on Facebook or on Twitter @colony_bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In addition, certain statements may be contained in the Company’s future filings with the SEC, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by or with the approval of the Company that are not statements of historical fact and constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections and/or expectations of revenues, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, the payment or nonpayment of dividends, capital structure and other financial items; (ii) statement of plans and objectives of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. or its management or Board of Directors, including those relating to products or services; (iii) statements of future economic performance; (iv) statements regarding growth strategy, capital management, liquidity and funding, and future profitability; (v) statements regarding the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business and financial results and conditions; and (vi) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “targeted” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.

Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations; potential increases in the provision for loan losses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company’s ability to implement its various strategic and growth initiatives; competitive pressures among financial institutions increasing significantly; economic conditions, either nationally or locally, in areas in which the Company conducts operations being less favorable than expected; interest rate risk; legislation or regulatory changes which adversely affect the ability of the consolidated Company to conduct business combinations or new operations, including changes to statutes, regulations or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to COVID-19; adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company’s participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic; risks that the anticipated benefits from the sale of the Thomaston branch and the transactions with LBC Bancshares, Inc. and PFB Mortgage are not realized in the time frame anticipated or at all as a result of changes in general economic and market conditions or other unexpected factors or events. These and other factors, risks and uncertainties could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the Company’s ability to control or predict.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. These forward-looking statements are based upon information presently known to the Company’s management and are inherently subjective, uncertain and subject to change due to any number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risks and other factors set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, under the captions “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors,” and in the Company’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The measures entitled operating net income; adjusted earnings per diluted share; tangible book value per common share and operating efficiency ratio are not measures recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures. The most comparable GAAP measures are net income, diluted earnings per share, book value per common share and efficiency ratio, respectively.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company's performance and believes these presentations provide useful supplemental information, and a clearer understanding of the Company's performance, and if not provided would be requested by the investor community. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance. These measures are also useful in understanding performance trends and facilitate comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. The limitations associated with operating measures are the risk that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items comprising these measures and that different companies might calculate these measures differently.

These disclosures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. The computations of operating net income; adjusted earnings per diluted share; tangible book value per common share and operating efficiency ratio and the reconciliation of these measures to net income, diluted earnings per share, book value per common share and efficiency ratio are set forth in the table below.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter Second

Quarter First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter Operating net income reconciliation Net income (GAAP) $ 4,900 $ 3,098 $ 2,214 $ 1,603 $ 2,756 Acquisition-related expenses 148 207 220 287 335 Thomaston building write down — 582 — — — Gain on sale of Thomaston branch (1,026 ) — — — — Income tax expense (benefit) 184 (166 ) (46 ) (60 ) (70 ) Operating net income $ 4,206 $ 3,722 $ 2,388 $ 1,830 $ 3,021 Weighted average diluted shares 9,498,783 9,498,783 9,498,783 9,498,783 9,494,859 Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 0.44 $ 0.39 $ 0.25 $ 0.19 $ 0.32 Tangible book value per common share reconciliation Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 15.21 $ 14.78 $ 14.59 $ 14.35 $ 13.74 Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (1.95 ) (1.96 ) (1.96 ) (2.06 ) (2.06 ) Tangible book value per common share $ 13.26 $ 12.82 $ 12.63 $ 12.29 $ 11.68 Operating efficiency ratio calculation Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 68.93 % 76.22 % 72.75 % 77.32 % 77.24 % Acquisition-related expenses (0.64 ) (0.97 ) (1.20 ) (1.68 ) (1.92 ) Gain on sale of Thomaston branch 3.19 % — % — % — % — % Thomaston building write down — % (2.72 )% — % — % — % Operating efficiency ratio 71.49 % 72.53 % 71.55 % 75.64 % 75.32 %

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Selected Financial Information 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter Second

Quarter First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter EARNINGS SUMMARY Net interest income $ 15,151 $ 13,848 $ 13,541 $ 12,705 $ 12,992 Provision for loan losses 1,296 1,106 2,200 1,956 581 Non-interest income 8,039 6,930 4,843 4,432 4,412 Non-interest expense 15,986 15,690 13,375 13,250 13,496 Income taxes 1,008 884 595 328 571 Net income 4,900 3,098 2,214 1,603 2,756 PERFORMANCE MEASURES Per common share: Common shares outstanding 9,498,783 9,498,783 9,498,783 9,498,783 9,498,783 Weighted average basic shares 9,498,783 9,498,783 9,498,783 9,498,783 9,494,859 Weighted average diluted shares 9,498,783 9,498,783 9,498,783 9,498,783 9,494,859 Earnings per basic share $ 0.52 $ 0.33 $ 0.23 $ 0.17 $ 0.29 Earnings per diluted share 0.52 0.33 0.23 0.17 0.29 Adjusted earnings per diluted share 0.44 0.39 0.25 0.39 0.32 Cash dividends declared per share 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.08 Common book value per share 15.21 14.78 14.59 14.35 13.74 Tangible common book value per share 13.26 12.82 12.63 12.29 11.68 Performance ratios: Net interest margin (a) 3.58 % 3.34 % 3.41 % 3.63 % 3.70 % Return on average assets 1.08 0.70 0.52 0.42 0.73 Return on average total equity 13.73 8.80 6.47 4.79 8.47 Efficiency ratio 68.93 76.22 72.75 77.32 77.24 Operating efficiency ratio (b) 71.49 72.53 71.55 75.64 75.32 ASSET QUALITY Nonperforming loans (NPLs) $ 9,128 $ 9,926 $ 11,459 $ 10,130 $ 9,179 Other real estate owned 1,006 1,875 1,769 847 1,320 Repossessed assets 30 11 17 19 13 Total nonperforming assets (NPAs) 10,164 11,812 13,245 10,996 10,512 Classified loans 30,404 21,388 20,619 23,093 21,084 Criticized loans 75,633 72,076 52,200 46,600 51,182 Net loan charge-offs 189 375 295 435 317 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.14 % 1.00 % 0.92 % 0.85 % 0.71 % Allowance for loan losses to total NPLs 132.85 111.02 89.79 64.81 74.77 Allowance for loan losses to total NPAs 119.31 93.29 77.68 60.83 65.29 Net charge-offs to average loans 0.07 0.13 0.12 0.18 0.13 NPLs to total loans 0.86 0.90 1.03 1.13 0.95 NPAs to total assets 0.58 0.67 0.75 0.91 0.69 NPAs to total loans and other real estate owned 0.96 1.07 1.19 1.39 1.08 AVERAGE BALANCES Total assets $ 1,797,749 $ 1,766,717 $ 1,702,902 $ 1,516,191 $ 1,503,521 Loans, net 1,151,872 1,130,231 1,094,299 974,614 961,756 Deposits 1,456,287 1,140,487 1,384,739 1,293,784 1,278,987 Total stockholders’ equity 141,570 139,721 137,213 134,304 130,217 (a) Computed using fully taxable-equivalent net income. (b) Non-GAAP measure - see “Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information and reconciliation to GAAP

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Analysis (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Average

Balances Income/

Expense Yields/

Rates Average

Balances Income/

Expense Yields/

Rates Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income 1 $ 1,151,872 $ 14,878 5.12 % $ 977,760 $ 13,898 5.64 % Investment securities, taxable 335,228 1,485 1.76 % 355,484 2,064 2.30 % Investment securities, tax-exempt 2 31,218 147 1.87 % 1,138 9 3.14 % Deposits in banks and short term investments 168,876 54 0.13 % 66,690 246 1.46 % Total interest-earning assets 1,687,194 16,564 3.89 % 1,401,072 16,217 4.59 % Noninterest-earning assets 110,555 99,145 Total assets $ 1,797,749 $ 1,500,217 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-earning demand and savings $ 843,497 $ 203 0.10 % $ 697,893 $ 1,040 0.59 % Other time 280,175 630 0.89 % 357,364 1,440 1.60 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,123,672 833 0.29 % 1,055,257 2,480 0.93 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 22,500 116 2.06 % 49,283 271 2.18 % Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility 128,554 118 0.36 % — — — % Other borrowings 38,339 254 2.62 % 39,036 415 4.22 % Total other interest-bearing liabilities 189,393 488 — % 88,319 686 3.08 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,313,065 1,321 0.40 % 1,143,576 3,166 1.10 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits $ 332,615 $ 220,356 Other liabilities 10,499 6,068 Stockholders' equity 141,570 130,217 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities and stockholders' equity 484,684 356,641 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,797,749 $ 1,500,217 Interest rate spread 3.49 % 3.49 % Net interest income $ 15,243 $ 13,051 Net interest margin 3.58 % 3.70 %

1The average balance of loans includes the average balance of nonaccrual loans. Income on such loans is recognized and recorded on the cash basis. Taxable-equivalent adjustments totaling $61,000 and $53,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, are included in income and fees on loans. Accretion income of $385,000 and $350,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 are also included in income and fees on loans. 2Taxable-equivalent adjustments totaling $31,000 and $3,000 three months period ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, are included in tax-exempt interest on investment securities. The adjustments are based on federal tax rate of 21% with appropriate reductions for the effect of disallowed interest expense incurred in carrying tax-exempt obligations.

Twelve Months ended December 31, 2020 2019 Average

Balances Income/

Expense Yields/

Rates Average

Balances Income/

Expense Yields/

Rates Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income 1 $ 1,092,009 $ 55,802 5.11 % $ 896,098 $ 50,464 5.63 % Investment securities, taxable 336,140 6,875 2.05 % 374,719 9,103 2.43 % Investment securities, tax-exempt 2 17,070 331 1.94 % 1,737 56 3.22 % Deposits in banks and short term investments 141,641 438 0.31 % 56,891 1,056 1.86 % Total interest-earning assets 1,586,860 63,446 4.00 % 1,329,445 60,679 4.56 % Noninterest-earning assets 104,375 81,886 Total assets $ 1,691,235 $ 1,411,331 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-earning demand and savings $ 787,030 $ 1,870 0.24 % $ 640,180 $ 4,274 0.67 % Other time 305,374 3,729 1.22 % 361,319 5,775 1.60 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,092,404 5,599 0.51 % 1,001,499 10,049 1.00 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 33,249 743 2.23 % 45,233 1,046 2.31 % Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility 90,768 205 0.23 % — — — % Other borrowings 38,527 1,333 3.46 % 34,159 1,542 4.51 % Total other interest-bearing liabilities 162,544 2,281 1.40 % 79,392 2,588 3.26 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,254,948 7,880 0.63 % 1,080,891 12,637 1.17 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 294,008 $ 208,320 Other liabilities 4,325 5,002 Stockholders' equity 137,954 117,118 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities and stockholders' equity 436,287 330,440 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,691,235 $ 1,411,331 Interest rate spread 3.34 % 3.40 % Net interest income $ 55,566 $ 48,042 Net interest margin 3.50 % 3.61 %

3The average balance of loans includes the average balance of nonaccrual loans. Income on such loans is recognized and recorded on the cash basis. Taxable-equivalent adjustments totaling $252,000 and $182,000 for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, are included in income and fees on loans. Accretion income of $763,000 and $583,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 are also included in income and fees on loans. 4Taxable-equivalent adjustments totaling $69,000 and $11,000 for twelve months period ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, are included in tax-exempt interest on investment securities. The adjustments are based on federal tax rate of 21% with appropriate reductions for the effect of disallowed interest expense incurred in carrying tax-exempt obligations.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Segment Reporting Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Banking Division Net interest income $ 13,240 $ 12,931 $ 51,546 $ 47,684 Provision for loan losses 1,296 581 6,558 1,104 Noninterest income 3,952 2,743 13,288 10,865 Noninterest expenses 11,656 11,315 47,805 43,669 Income taxes 643 687 1,947 2,642 Segment income $ 3,597 $ 3,091 $ 8,524 $ 11,134 Total segment assets $ 1,606,086 $ 1,503,284 $ 1,606,085 $ 1,503,284 Mortgage Banking Division Net interest income $ 299 $ 64 $ 603 $ 164 Provision for loan losses — — — — Noninterest income 3,420 1,251 9,106 3,139 Noninterest expenses 2,835 1,220 8,137 3,258 Income taxes 188 20 325 10 Segment income $ 696 $ 75 $ 1,247 $ 35 Total segment assets $ 50,265 $ 11,624 $ 50,265 $ 11,624 Small Business Specialty Lending Division Net interest income $ 1,612 $ — $ 1,483 $ — Provision for loan losses — — — — Noninterest income 667 — 1,183 — Noninterest expenses 1,495 652 924 1,213 Income taxes 177 (136 ) 198 (254 ) Segment income $ 607 $ (516 ) $ 1,544 $ (959 ) Total segment assets $ 107,623 $ 405 $ 107,623 $ 405 Total Consolidated Net interest income $ 15,151 $ 12,995 $ 53,632 $ 47,848 Provision for loan losses 1,296 581 6,558 1,104 Noninterest income 8,039 3,994 23,577 14,004 Noninterest expenses 15,986 13,187 56,866 48,140 Income taxes 1,008 571 2,470 2,398 Segment income $ 4,900 $ 2,650 $ 11,315 $ 10,210 Total segment assets $ 1,763,974 $ 1,515,313 $ 1,763,973 $ 1,515,313

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 17,218 $ 15,570 Interest-bearing deposits in banks and federal funds sold 166,288 88,522 Cash and cash equivalents 183,506 104,092 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 380,814 347,332 Other investments, at cost 3,296 4,288 Loans held for sale 52,386 10,076 Loans, net of unearned income 1,059,503 968,814 Allowance for loan losses (12,127 ) (6,863 ) Loans, net 1,047,376 961,951 Premises and equipment 32,057 32,482 Other real estate 1,006 1,320 Goodwill and other intangible assets 18,558 19,533 Bank owned life insurance 31,547 21,629 Other assets 13,428 12,610 Total assets $ 1,763,974 $ 1,515,313 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 326,999 $ 232,635 Interest-bearing 1,118,028 1,061,107 Total deposits 1,445,027 1,293,742 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 22,500 47,000 Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility 106,789 — Other borrowed money 37,792 38,792 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 7,378 5,273 Total liabilities 1,619,486 1,384,807 Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $1 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized, 9,498,783 issued and outstanding, respectively 9,499 9,499 Paid in capital 43,215 43,667 Retained earnings 84,993 76,978 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 6,781 362 Total stockholders’ equity 144,488 130,506 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,763,974 $ 1,515,313

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 14,818 13,844 $ 55,550 50,281 Investment securities, including tax exempt of $31, $3, $69, $11, respectively 1,601 2,071 7,137 9,149 Deposits in banks and short term investments 53 246 438 1,056 Total interest income 16,472 16,161 63,125 60,486 Interest expense: Deposits 833 2,480 5,599 10,049 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 116 271 743 1,046 Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility 118 — 205 — Other borrowings 254 415 1,333 1,542 Total interest expense 1,321 3,166 7,880 12,637 Net interest income 15,151 12,995 55,245 47,849 Provision for loan losses 1,296 581 6,558 1,104 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 13,855 12,414 48,687 46,745 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposits 1,387 1,596 5,293 5,593 Mortgage fee income 3,443 1,257 9,149 3,199 Gain on sale of SBA loans 596 — 1,600 — (Loss)/Gain on sale of securities (83 ) (2 ) 926 97 Gain on sale of assets 1,026 — 1,082 — Interchange fees 1,363 1,012 4,988 3,768 BOLI Income 195 131 743 536 Other 112 — 463 811 Total noninterest income 8,039 3,994 24,244 14,004 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 9,810 7,370 34,141 26,218 Occupancy and equipment 1,339 1,391 5,311 4,850 Acquisition related 148 335 862 3,333 Information technology expenses 1,611 1,195 5,746 4,353 Professional fees 908 821 2,250 2,190 Advertising and public relations 635 622 2,111 1,992 Communications 203 201 835 739 Writedown of building — — 582 — FHLB prepayment penalty — — 925 — Other 1,332 1,252 5,538 4,465 Total noninterest expense 15,986 13,187 58,301 48,140 Income before income taxes 5,908 3,221 14,630 12,609 Income taxes 1,008 571 2,815 2,398 Net income $ 4,900 $ 2,650 $ 11,815 $ 10,211 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.52 $ 0.29 $ 1.24 $ 1.12 Diluted 0.52 0.29 1.24 1.12 Dividends declared per share 0.10 0.08 0.40 0.30 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 9,498,783 9,494,859 9,498,783 9,129,705 Diluted 9,498,783 9,494,859 9,498,783 9,129,705

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Quarterly Comparison 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands) Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter Second

Quarter First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter Assets $ 1,763,974 $ 1,759,446 $ 1,777,568 $ 1,510,048 $ 1,515,313 Loans, net 1,047,376 1,090,586 1,103,688 980,642 961,951 Deposits 1,445,027 1,416,401 1,421,758 1,293,076 1,293,742 Total equity 144,488 140,346 138,594 136,072 130,506 Net income 4,900 3,099 2,214 1,603 2,757 Earnings per basic share $ 0.52 $ 0.33 $ 0.23 $ 0.17 $ 0.29 Key Performance Ratios: Return on average assets 1.08 % 0.70 % 0.52 % 0.42 % 0.73 % Return on average total equity 13.73 % 8.80 % 6.47 % 4.79 % 8.47 % Total equity to total assets 8.19 % 7.98 % 7.80 % 9.01 % 8.61 % Tangible equity to tangible assets 7.21 % 7.00 % 6.82 % 7.83 % 7.42 % Net interest margin 3.58 % 3.34 % 3.41 % 3.63 % 3.70 %

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Quarterly Loan Comparison 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands) Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter Second

Quarter First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter Core $ 872,495 $ 868,833 $ 840,652 $ 848,088 $ 826,309 PPP 101,147 133,756 133,158 — — Purchased 85,861 118,732 148,374 120,726 132,414 Total $ 1,059,503 $ 1,121,321 $ 989,026 $ 968,814 $ 958,723

