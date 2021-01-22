TCF Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Denotes a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables and the following table detailing merger-related expenses and notable items.

Summary of Financial Results At or For the Quarter Ended Change From Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Dec. 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Financial Results Net income attributable to TCF $ 91,358 $ 55,738 $ 23,764 $ 51,899 $ 112,399 63.9 % (18.7) % Net interest income 381,394 377,167 378,359 401,481 408,753 1.1 (6.7) Basic earnings per common share $ 0.58 $ 0.35 $ 0.14 $ 0.33 $ 0.72 65.7 (19.4) Diluted earnings per common share 0.58 0.35 0.14 0.32 0.72 65.7 (19.4) Return on average assets ("ROAA")(1) 0.78 % 0.46 % 0.21 % 0.46 % 0.99 % 32 bps (21) bps ROACE(1) 6.44 3.87 1.56 3.64 8.00 257 (156) ROATCE (non-GAAP)(1)(2) 9.18 5.71 2.57 5.42 11.35 347 (217) Net interest margin 3.53 3.31 3.33 3.73 3.86 22 (33) Net interest margin (FTE)(1)(2) 3.55 3.34 3.35 3.76 3.89 21 (34) Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases(1) 0.14 0.28 0.04 0.06 0.07 (14) 7 Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and leases and other real estate owned(3) 2.06 1.20 0.94 0.80 0.59 86 147 Efficiency ratio 74.53 75.29 78.26 69.57 73.49 (76) 104 Adjusted Financial Results (non-GAAP) Adjusted net income attributable to TCF(1)(2) $116,054 $98,696 $84,862 $89,855 $161,581 17.6 % (28.2) % Adjusted diluted earnings per common share(2) $ 0.75 $ 0.63 $ 0.54 $ 0.57 $ 1.04 19.0 (27.9) Adjusted ROAA(1)(2) 0.99 % 0.81 % 0.70 % 0.78 % 1.42 % 18 bps (43) bps Adjusted ROACE(1)(2) 8.23 6.99 6.03 6.43 11.57 124 (334) Adjusted ROATCE(1)(2) 11.62 9.96 8.70 9.24 16.25 166 (463) Adjusted efficiency ratio(2) 64.80 61.17 59.80 58.24 58.51 363 629

(1) Annualized. (2) Denotes a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables. (3) Prior to the adoption of CECL as of January 1, 2020, purchased credit impaired loans were not classified as nonaccrual loans because they were recorded at their net realizable value based on the principal and interest expected to be collected on the loans. At January 1, 2020, $73.4 million of previous purchased credit impaired loans were reclassified to nonaccrual loans as a result of the adoption of CECL.

The following table includes merger-related expenses and notable items used to arrive at adjusted net income in the Adjusted Financial Results (non-GAAP) (see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables).

For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Pre-tax income (loss) After-tax benefit (loss)(1) Per Share Pre-tax income (loss) After-tax benefit (loss)(1) Per Share Merger-related expenses $ (31,530) $ (24,420) $ (0.17) $ (54,011) (42,836) $ (0.28) Notable items: Loan servicing rights impairment(2) (357) (276) — (154) (122) — Total notable items (357) (276) — (154) (122) — Total merger-related and notable items $ (31,887) $ (24,696) $ (0.17) $ (54,165) $ (42,958) $ (0.28)

(1) Net of tax benefit at our normal tax rate and other tax benefits. (2) Included within other noninterest income.

TCF Financial Corporation ("TCF" or the "Corporation") (NASDAQ: TCF) today reported net income of $91.4 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $0.58, for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $55.7 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $0.35, for the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income was $116.1 million, or $0.75 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $98.7 million, or $0.63 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2020 (see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables).

“The fourth quarter was highlighted by strong momentum across the bank which helped drive higher loan and lease balances, increased revenues, net interest margin expansion, and strong capital ratios, all of which position us well as we prepare to complete our announced merger with Huntington in the second quarter of 2021,” said David T. Provost, chief executive officer. "We believe this merger will benefit our key stakeholders through leading market share in top Midwest markets, increased scale, a broader product set, enhanced technology capabilities and investments, and significant earnings per share accretion. As we look forward to the closing of the merger, our focus over the next several months will be on taking care of our team members, serving both our consumer and commercial customers, and growing the business.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $381.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $4.2 million, or 1.1%, from the third quarter of 2020. Purchase accounting accretion and amortization included in net interest income was $23.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $17.7 million for the third quarter of 2020. At December 31, 2020, the remaining fair value discount from purchase accounting on acquired loans totaled $108.1 million. Additionally, fourth quarter of 2020 net interest income recorded included $19.1 million of interest and fee income from PPP less funding costs, compared to $14.7 million for the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted net interest income, including FTE adjustments and excluding purchase accounting accretion and amortization and the impact from PPP loans, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $342.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $347.6 million for the third quarter of 2020.

Net interest margin was 3.53% for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 3.31% in the third quarter of 2020, while net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), a non-GAAP financial measure, was 3.55%, up 21 basis points from the third quarter of 2020. The increase in net interest margin from the third quarter of 2020 was primarily driven by lower cash balances, lower cost of funds and overall higher yields on loans benefited by PPP forgiveness and higher accretion, partially offset by new loan and lease originations at lower yields than loan and lease runoff. Deposit costs continued to reprice lower as they declined from 0.32% in the third quarter of 2020 to 0.22% in the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted net interest margin FTE, excluding a 21 basis point impact related to purchase accounting accretion and amortization and a four basis point impact related to PPP loans, a non-GAAP financial measure, was 3.30% for the fourth quarter of 2020, up 11 basis point from the third quarter of 2020. See the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables for reconciliations of our noted non-GAAP measures.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $127.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $8.4 million, or 7.1%, from the third quarter of 2020. Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 included a notable item of a $357 thousand loan servicing rights impairment, included in other noninterest income. Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2020 included a notable item of an $154 thousand loan servicing rights impairment, included in other noninterest income. Adjusted noninterest income, a non-GAAP financial measure, for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $127.6 million, compared to $119.0 million in the third quarter of 2020. The fourth quarter of 2020 noninterest income, compared to the third quarter of 2020, also included increases of $8.2 million in leasing revenue due to an increase in sales-type lease revenue through our equipment financing activity and $4.3 million in fees and service charges on deposit accounts, partially offset by decreases of $9.8 million in net gains on sales of loans and leases and $2.3 million in net gains on investment securities. The decrease in net gains on sales of loans and leases was primarily due to lower volume and gain on sale rate. The fourth quarter of 2020 also included a $2.4 million favorable interest rate swap mark-to-market adjustment resulting from changes in the interest rate environment, included in other noninterest income, compared to an unfavorable interest rate swap mark-to-market adjustment of $2.6 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $379.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $5.7 million, or 1.5%, from the third quarter of 2020. The fourth quarter of 2020 included $31.5 million of merger-related expenses, $15.5 million of executive severance expense recorded in compensation and benefits expense, and $3.6 million of historic tax credit amortization recorded in other noninterest expense. The increase in the fourth quarter of 2020 primarily reflected increases of $22.7 million in compensation and benefits expense, $3.7 million in other noninterest expense and $1.8 million in occupancy and equipment expense, partially offset by a decrease of $22.5 million in merger-related expenses. Compensation and benefits expense also included $4.5 million of higher commission expense, compared to the third quarter of 2020 driven by stronger leasing activity and loan originations.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $25.0 million, an effective tax rate of 21.3%, compared to income tax benefit of $4.4 million for the third quarter of 2020. Income tax expense for the third quarter included a $16.0 million benefit attributable to tax net operating loss carryback benefits associated with the CARES Act. Excluding the benefit provided by the CARES Act, our effective tax rate was 21.9% for the third quarter of 2020.

Credit Quality

Provision for credit losses Provision for credit losses was $11.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of $57.8 million, from the third quarter of 2020. The provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2020 reflects stabilization in the overall level of allowance for credit losses ("ACL") primarily resulting from improvement in both current and forecasted macro-economic conditions, offset by continued uncertainty around the performance of sectors more heavily impacted by COVID-19. Fourth quarter 2020 net charge-offs were $11.6 million, compared to $24.6 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Net charge-off rate The annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases were 0.14% for the fourth quarter of 2020, down 14 basis points from the third quarter of 2020.

Allowance for Credit Losses The ACL includes both the allowance for loan and lease losses, which is presented separately on the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition, and the reserve for unfunded lending commitments, which is included in other liabilities on the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition. The ACL was $549.2 million, or 1.59% of total loans and leases, at December 31, 2020, compared to $549.4 million, or 1.60%, at September 30, 2020. The ACL as a percentage of total loans and leases, excluding PPP loans, a non-GAAP financial measure, was relatively stable at 1.67% at December 31, 2020, compared to 1.69% at September 30, 2020 (see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables). The PPP loans are individually guaranteed by the Small Business Administration and therefore the accounting under CECL does not require reserves to be recorded on such loans.

Nonaccrual loans and leases Nonaccrual loans and leases were $677.3 million at December 31, 2020 and represented 1.97% of total loans and leases, compared to $376.7 million, or 1.10% of total loans and leases, at September 30, 2020. The $300.6 million increase in nonaccrual loans and leases from September 30, 2020 included a $251.9 million increase from the commercial portfolio and a $48.6 million increase from the consumer portfolio. The increase within the commercial portfolio was primarily driven by certain sectors more heavily impacted by COVID-19, including the motor coach, shuttle bus, and hotel sectors.

Nonaccrual loans and leases in the motor coach sector were $104.0 million, an increase of $65.7 million from September 30, 2020, while nonaccrual loans and leases in the shuttle bus sector were $36.4 million, an increase of $24.0 million from September 30, 2020, and nonaccrual loans in the hotel sector were $78.5 million, an increase of $57.1 million from September 30, 2020. Due to the prolonged recovery of revenues for borrowers in these sectors given the dependency on travel and related activity levels, we have taken a proactive approach by working with borrowers to extend deferrals into 2021 where necessary, many of which have been moved to nonaccrual status.

Loan and Lease Deferrals Loans and leases on deferral status were $329.8 million at December 31, 2020, a decrease of $73.8 million, or 18.3%, from September 30, 2020. Loans and leases on deferral status included $218.0 million of balances that are included in nonaccrual balances at December 31, 2020, the majority of which have been on deferral for over 180 days.

Balance Sheet Loans and leases Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Change (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 $ % Total loans and leases $ 34,466,408 $ 34,343,691 $ 122,717 0.4 % PPP loans 1,553,908 1,836,850 $ (282,942 ) (15.4 ) Adjusted total loans and leases, excluding PPP(1) $ 32,912,500 $ 32,506,841 $ 405,659 1.2 %

(1) Denotes a non-GAAP financial measure.

Loans and leases were $34.5 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $122.7 million, or 0.4%, compared to $34.3 billion at September 30, 2020. At December 31, 2020 we had $1.6 billion of PPP loans outstanding, compared to $1.8 billion at September 30, 2020, all included in our commercial and industrial loan portfolio. Loans and leases excluding PPP loans, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased $405.7 million, or 1.2%, from September 30, 2020, primarily due to increases in the residential mortgage, lease financing and commercial and industrial portfolios.

Investment securities The investment securities portfolio was $8.5 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $852.6 million, or 11.2%, compared to $7.6 billion at September 30, 2020. The increase from September 30, 2020 was primarily due to purchases of residential mortgage-backed securities.

Deposits Deposits were $38.9 billion at December 31, 2020, a decrease of $315.8 million, or 0.8%, compared to September 30, 2020. Increases in noninterest-bearing deposits of $345.0 million, savings account balances of $214.5 million and money market accounts of $166.3 million were offset by decreases in certificates of deposits of $810.4 million and checking deposit account balances of $231.2 million as of December 31, 2020 compared to September 30, 2020. On a year-over-year basis, noninterest-bearing deposits increased $3.1 billion, or 38.5%.

Capital The common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.45% at December 31, 2020, compared to 11.45% at September 30, 2020. Our capital ratios reflect our election of the five-year CECL transition for regulatory capital purposes.

Cautionary Statements for Purposes of the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act

Any statements contained in this earnings release regarding the outlook for the Corporation's businesses and their respective markets, such as statements regarding projections of future performance, targets, guidance, statements of the Corporation's plans and objectives, forecasts of market trends and other matters are forward-looking statements based on the Corporation's assumptions and beliefs. Such statements may be identified by such words or phrases as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "outlook," "will benefit," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," "management believes" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in such statements and no assurance can be given that the results in any forward-looking statement will be achieved. For these statements, TCF claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and we disclaim any obligation to subsequently revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

This release also contains forward-looking statements regarding TCF's outlook or expectations with respect to the planned merger with Huntington. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook and expectations of TCF and Huntington with respect to the planned merger, the strategic benefits and financial benefits of the merger, including the expected impact of the merger on the combined corporation's future financial performance (including anticipated accretion to earnings per share, the tangible book value earn-back period and other operating and return metrics), and the timing of the closing of the merger. Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, include, among others:

the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals when expected or at all (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect TCF or Huntington or the expected benefits of the merger);

the failure of either TCF or Huntington to obtain shareholder approval, or to satisfy any of the other closing conditions to the merger on a timely basis or at all;

the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the merger agreement;

the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the merger, including anticipated cost savings and strategic gains, are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, economic weakness, competitive factors in the areas where TCF and Huntington do business, or as a result of other unexpected factors or events;

the impact of purchase accounting with respect to the merger, or any change in the assumptions used regarding the assets purchased and liabilities assumed to determine their fair value;

diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities;

potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the merger;

the ability of either TCF or Huntington to repurchase their stock and the prices at which such repurchases may be made;

the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against TCF or Huntington;

the integration of the businesses and operations of TCF and Huntington, which may take longer than anticipated or be more costly than anticipated or have unanticipated adverse results relating to our businesses;

business disruptions following the merger; and

other factors that may affect future results of TCF and Huntington including changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to grow revenue and earnings; changes in interest rates and capital markets; inflation; customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices; the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; capital management activities; and other actions of the Federal Reserve Board and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms.

Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found in the risk factors described in Part I, Item 1A of TCF’s Annual Report on Form 10-K under the heading "Risk Factors" filed with the SEC for the year ended December 31, 2019 or otherwise disclosed in documents filed or furnished by us with or to the SEC after the filing of the Annual Report on Form 10-K. TCF disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this communication, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Since it is not possible to foresee all such factors, these factors should not be considered as complete or exhaustive.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management uses the adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per common share, adjusted ROAA, adjusted ROACE, ROATCE, adjusted ROATCE, adjusted efficiency ratio, adjusted net interest income, net interest margin (FTE), adjusted net interest margin (FTE), adjusted noninterest income, adjusted noninterest expense, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets and the allowance for credit losses as percentage of total loans and leases, excluding PPP loans, internally to measure performance and believes that these financial measures not recognized under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP") (i.e. non-GAAP) provide meaningful information to investors that will permit them to assess the Corporation's capital and ability to withstand unexpected market or economic conditions and to assess the performance of the Corporation in relation to other banking institutions on the same basis as that applied by management, analysts and banking regulators. TCF adjusts certain results to exclude merger-related expenses and notable items in addition to presenting net interest income and net interest margin (FTE) excluding purchase accounting accretion and amortization and the impact of PPP loans. Management believes these measures are useful to investors in understanding TCF's business and operating results.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not defined by GAAP and other entities may calculate them differently than TCF does. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations and are not required to be uniformly applied. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by stakeholders in the evaluation of a corporation, they have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP. In particular, a measure of earnings that excludes selected items does not represent the amount that effectively accrues directly to shareholders. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure may be found in the reconciliation tables included in this press release.

TCF FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited) Change From (Dollars in thousands) Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 $ % $ % ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents: Cash and due from banks $ 531,918 $ 538,481 $ 535,507 $ 713,413 $ 491,787 $ (6,563 ) (1.2 )% $ 40,131 8.2 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 728,677 1,232,773 2,545,170 565,458 736,584 (504,096 ) (40.9 ) (7,907 ) (1.1 ) Total cash and cash equivalents 1,260,595 1,771,254 3,080,677 1,278,871 1,228,371 (510,659 ) (28.8 ) 32,224 2.6 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stocks, at cost 320,436 300,444 386,483 484,461 442,440 19,992 6.7 (122,004 ) (27.6 ) Investment securities: Available-for-sale, at fair value 8,284,723 7,446,163 7,219,373 7,025,224 6,720,001 838,560 11.3 1,564,722 23.3 Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 184,359 170,309 130,101 135,619 139,445 14,050 8.2 44,914 32.2 Total investment securities 8,469,082 7,616,472 7,349,474 7,160,843 6,859,446 852,610 11.2 1,609,636 23.5 Loans and leases held-for-sale 222,028 460,427 532,799 287,177 199,786 (238,399 ) (51.8 ) 22,242 11.1 Loans and leases 34,466,408 34,343,691 35,535,824 35,921,614 34,497,464 122,717 0.4 (31,056 ) (0.1 ) Allowance for loan and lease losses (525,868 ) (515,229 ) (461,114 ) (406,383 ) (113,052 ) (10,639 ) (2.1 ) (412,816 ) N.M. Loans and leases, net 33,940,540 33,828,462 35,074,710 35,515,231 34,384,412 112,078 0.3 (443,872 ) (1.3 ) Premises and equipment, net 470,131 469,699 472,240 516,454 533,138 432 0.1 (63,007 ) (11.8 ) Goodwill 1,313,046 1,313,046 1,313,046 1,313,046 1,299,878 0 0.0 13,168 1.0 Other intangible assets, net 146,377 151,875 157,373 162,887 168,368 (5,498 ) (3.6 ) (21,991 ) (13.1 ) Loan servicing rights 38,303 38,253 38,816 47,283 56,313 50 0.1 (18,010 ) (32.0 ) Other assets 1,621,949 1,615,857 1,656,842 1,828,130 1,479,401 6,092 0.4 142,548 9.6 Total assets $ 47,802,487 $ 47,565,789 $ 50,062,460 $ 48,594,383 $ 46,651,553 $ 236,698 0.5 % $ 1,150,934 2.5 % LIABILITIES AND EQUITY: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 11,036,086 $ 10,691,041 $ 10,480,245 $ 8,237,916 $ 7,970,590 $ 345,045 3.2 % $ 3,065,496 38.5 % Interest-bearing 27,820,233 28,481,056 28,730,627 27,561,387 26,497,873 (660,823 ) (2.3 ) 1,322,360 5.0 Total deposits 38,856,319 39,172,097 39,210,872 35,799,303 34,468,463 (315,778 ) (0.8 ) 4,387,856 12.7 Short-term borrowings 617,363 655,461 2,772,998 3,482,535 2,669,145 (38,098 ) (5.8 ) (2,051,782 ) (76.9 ) Long-term borrowings 1,374,732 871,845 936,908 2,600,594 2,354,448 502,887 57.7 (979,716 ) (41.6 ) Other liabilities 1,264,776 1,207,966 1,483,127 1,056,118 1,432,256 56,810 4.7 (167,480 ) (11.7 ) Total liabilities 42,113,190 41,907,369 44,403,905 42,938,550 40,924,312 205,821 0.5 1,188,878 2.9 Equity: Preferred stock 169,302 169,302 169,302 169,302 169,302 — — — — Common stock 152,566 152,380 152,233 152,186 152,966 186 0.1 (400 ) (0.3 ) Additional paid-in capital 3,457,802 3,450,669 3,441,925 3,433,234 3,462,080 7,133 0.2 (4,278 ) (0.1 ) Retained earnings 1,735,201 1,700,044 1,700,480 1,732,932 1,896,427 35,157 2.1 (161,226 ) (8.5 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 182,673 191,771 198,408 166,170 54,277 (9,098 ) (4.7 ) 128,396 N.M. Other (26,731 ) (27,122 ) (27,093 ) (28,140 ) (28,037 ) 391 1.4 1,306 4.7 Total TCF Financial Corporation shareholders' equity 5,670,813 5,637,044 5,635,255 5,625,684 5,707,015 33,769 0.6 (36,202 ) (0.6 ) Non-controlling interest 18,484 21,376 23,300 30,149 20,226 (2,892 ) (13.5 ) (1,742 ) (8.6 ) Total equity 5,689,297 5,658,420 5,658,555 5,655,833 5,727,241 30,877 0.5 (37,944 ) (0.7 ) Total liabilities and equity $ 47,802,487 $ 47,565,789 $ 50,062,460 $ 48,594,383 $ 46,651,553 $ 236,698 0.5 % $ 1,150,934 2.5 % N.M. Not Meaningful

TCF FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Change From (Dollars in thousands) Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 $ % $ % Interest income: Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 366,152 $ 373,112 $ 392,826 $ 443,096 $ 446,738 $ (6,960 ) (1.9 )% $ (80,586 ) (18.0 )% Interest on investment securities: Taxable 35,389 35,648 32,505 40,920 36,282 (259 ) (0.7 ) (893 ) (2.5 ) Tax-exempt 3,772 3,892 4,155 4,349 4,374 (120 ) (3.1 ) (602 ) (13.8 ) Interest on loans held-for-sale 2,682 3,829 3,322 1,561 15,767 (1,147 ) (30.0 ) (13,085 ) (83.0 ) Interest on other earning assets 3,457 3,967 5,562 5,466 6,617 (510 ) (12.9 ) (3,160 ) (47.8 ) Total interest income 411,452 420,448 438,370 495,392 509,778 (8,996 ) (2.1 ) (98,326 ) (19.3 ) Interest expense: Interest on deposits 20,930 31,852 46,785 67,419 77,003 (10,922 ) (34.3 ) (56,073 ) (72.8 ) Interest on borrowings 9,128 11,429 13,226 26,492 24,022 (2,301 ) (20.1 ) (14,894 ) (62.0 ) Total interest expense 30,058 43,281 60,011 93,911 101,025 (13,223 ) (30.6 ) (70,967 ) (70.2 ) Net interest income 381,394 377,167 378,359 401,481 408,753 4,227 1.1 (27,359 ) (6.7 ) Provision for credit losses 11,818 69,664 78,726 96,943 14,403 (57,846 ) (83.0 ) (2,585 ) (17.9 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 369,576 307,503 299,633 304,538 394,350 62,073 20.2 (24,774 ) (6.3 ) Noninterest income: Leasing revenue 40,081 31,905 37,172 33,565 46,686 8,176 25.6 (6,605 ) (14.1 ) Fees and service charges on deposit accounts 29,782 25,470 22,832 34,597 39,356 4,312 16.9 (9,574 ) (24.3 ) Card and ATM revenue 22,995 23,383 20,636 21,685 24,751 (388 ) (1.7 ) (1,756 ) (7.1 ) Net gains on sales of loans and leases 13,662 23,490 29,034 20,590 12,934 (9,828 ) (41.8 ) 728 5.6 Wealth management revenue 6,838 6,506 6,206 6,151 6,172 332 5.1 666 10.8 Servicing fee revenue 449 321 3,041 6,792 6,022 128 39.9 (5,573 ) (92.5 ) Net gains on investment securities 6 2,324 8 0 8 (2,318 ) (99.7 ) (2 ) (25.0 ) Other 13,423 5,411 14,125 13,583 22,123 8,012 148.1 (8,700 ) (39.3 ) Total noninterest income 127,236 118,810 133,054 136,963 158,052 8,426 7.1 (30,816 ) (19.5 ) Noninterest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 191,052 168,323 171,799 171,528 180,969 22,729 13.5 10,083 5.6 Occupancy and equipment 50,062 48,233 54,107 57,288 56,771 1,829 3.8 (6,709 ) (11.8 ) Lease financing equipment depreciation 18,610 17,932 18,212 18,450 18,629 678 3.8 (19 ) (0.1 ) Net foreclosed real estate and repossessed assets 761 1,518 998 1,859 4,242 (757 ) (49.9 ) (3,481 ) (82.1 ) Merger-related expenses 31,530 54,011 81,619 36,728 47,025 (22,481 ) (41.6 ) (15,495 ) (33.0 ) Other 87,076 83,423 73,506 88,746 108,935 3,653 4.4 (21,859 ) (20.1 ) Total noninterest expense 379,091 373,440 400,241 374,599 416,571 5,651 1.5 (37,480 ) (9.0 ) Income before income tax expense (benefit) 117,721 52,873 32,446 66,902 135,831 64,848 122.6 (18,110 ) (13.3 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 25,031 (4,429 ) 6,213 13,086 21,375 29,460 N.M. 3,656 17.1 Income after income tax expense (benefit) 92,690 57,302 26,233 53,816 114,456 35,388 61.8 (21,766 ) (19.0 ) Income attributable to non-controlling interest 1,332 1,564 2,469 1,917 2,057 (232 ) (14.8 ) (725 ) (35.2 ) Net income attributable to TCF Financial Corporation 91,358 55,738 23,764 51,899 112,399 35,620 63.9 (21,041 ) (18.7 ) Preferred stock dividends 2,494 2,494 2,494 2,493 2,494 — — — — Net income available to common shareholders $ 88,864 $ 53,244 $ 21,270 $ 49,406 $ 109,905 $ 35,620 66.9 % $ (21,041 ) (19.1 )%

TCF FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, Change (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 $ % Interest income: Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 1,575,186 $ 1,430,628 $ 144,558 10.1 % Interest on investment securities: Taxable 144,462 106,027 38,435 36.3 Tax-exempt 16,168 11,651 4,517 38.8 Interest on loans held-for-sale 11,394 18,599 (7,205 ) (38.7 ) Interest on other earning assets 18,452 20,356 (1,904 ) (9.4 ) Total interest income 1,765,662 1,587,261 178,401 11.2 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 166,986 226,157 (59,171 ) (26.2 ) Interest on borrowings 60,275 72,072 (11,797 ) (16.4 ) Total interest expense 227,261 298,229 (70,968 ) (23.8 ) Net interest income 1,538,401 1,289,032 249,369 19.3 Provision for credit losses 257,151 65,282 191,869 N.M. Net interest income after provision for credit losses 1,281,250 1,223,750 57,500 4.7 Noninterest income: Leasing revenue 142,723 163,718 (20,995 ) (12.8 ) Fees and service charges on deposit accounts 112,681 127,860 (15,179 ) (11.9 ) Card and ATM revenue 88,699 87,221 1,478 1.7 Net gains on sales of loans and leases 86,776 26,308 60,468 N.M. Wealth management revenue 25,701 10,413 15,288 146.8 Servicing fee revenue 10,603 20,776 (10,173 ) (49.0 ) Net gains on investment securities 2,338 7,425 (5,087 ) (68.5 ) Other 46,542 21,811 24,731 113.4 Total noninterest income 516,063 465,532 50,531 10.9 Noninterest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 702,702 576,922 125,780 21.8 Occupancy and equipment 209,690 189,560 20,130 10.6 Lease financing equipment depreciation 73,204 76,426 (3,222 ) (4.2 ) Net foreclosed real estate and repossessed assets 5,136 13,523 (8,387 ) (62.0 ) Merger-related expenses 203,888 171,968 31,920 18.6 Other 332,751 303,716 29,035 9.6 Total noninterest expense 1,527,371 1,332,115 195,256 14.7 Income before income tax expense 269,942 357,167 (87,225 ) (24.4 ) Income tax expense 39,901 50,241 (10,340 ) (20.6 ) Income after income tax expense 230,041 306,926 (76,885 ) (25.1 ) Income attributable to non-controlling interest 7,282 11,458 (4,176 ) (36.4 ) Net income attributable to TCF Financial Corporation 222,759 295,468 (72,709 ) (24.6 ) Preferred stock dividends 9,975 9,975 — — Net income available to common shareholders $ 212,784 $ 285,493 $ (72,709 ) (25.5 )% N.M. Not Meaningful

TCF FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Yields and Rates (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Dec. 31, 2020 Sep. 30, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Average Yields & Average Yields & Average Yields & (Dollars in thousands) Balance Interest(1) Rates(1)(2) Balance Interest(1) Rates(1)(2) Balance Interest(1) Rates(1)(2) ASSETS: Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stocks $ 301,460 $ 2,855 3.77 % $ 361,320 $ 2,973 3.27 % $ 388,640 $ 3,170 3.24 % Investment securities held-to-maturity 162,590 638 1.57 135,332 573 1.69 140,434 889 2.53 Investment securities available-for-sale: Taxable 6,553,126 34,751 2.12 6,021,643 35,075 2.33 4,960,520 35,393 2.85 Tax-exempt(3) 652,743 4,774 2.93 685,652 4,972 2.90 778,994 5,536 2.84 Loans and leases held-for-sale 419,704 2,682 2.56 490,886 3,829 3.13 1,121,326 15,767 5.58 Loans and leases(3)(4) Commercial and industrial 11,425,226 130,654 4.51 11,740,727 127,751 4.30 10,955,937 156,246 5.63 Commercial real estate 9,623,256 96,278 3.91 9,616,301 95,779 3.90 9,057,834 124,431 5.38 Lease financing 2,700,298 32,617 4.83 2,679,142 32,696 4.88 2,616,360 33,431 5.11 Residential mortgage 5,788,514 52,711 3.64 5,987,754 57,610 3.86 6,023,647 61,072 4.05 Home equity 3,202,321 39,722 4.93 3,399,468 43,489 5.09 3,604,153 53,910 5.93 Consumer installment 1,288,382 16,396 5.06 1,386,448 17,551 5.04 1,546,952 19,382 4.97 Total loans and leases(3)(4) 34,027,997 368,378 4.28 34,809,840 374,876 4.26 33,804,883 448,472 5.24 Interest-bearing deposits with banks and other 706,114 602 0.34 2,572,254 994 0.16 656,555 3,448 2.07 Total interest-earning assets 42,823,734 414,680 3.83 45,076,927 423,292 3.72 41,851,352 512,675 4.85 Other assets 4,537,786 4,462,673 4,268,162 Total assets $ 47,361,520 $ 49,539,600 $ 46,119,514 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 10,942,071 $ 10,654,288 $ 7,968,769 Interest-bearing deposits: Savings 9,395,608 1,759 0.07 9,301,198 4,050 0.17 8,404,460 14,993 0.71 Certificates of deposit 5,784,759 11,580 0.80 6,657,697 18,446 1.10 7,825,573 38,859 1.97 Checking 7,029,938 1,763 0.10 7,029,914 2,025 0.11 5,891,566 7,614 0.51 Money market 5,478,528 5,828 0.42 5,501,747 7,331 0.53 4,463,476 15,537 1.38 Total interest-bearing deposits 27,688,833 20,930 0.30 28,490,556 31,852 0.44 26,585,075 77,003 1.15 Total deposits 38,630,904 20,930 0.22 39,144,844 31,852 0.32 34,553,844 77,003 0.88 Borrowings: Short-term borrowings 252,749 101 0.16 2,153,030 2,511 0.46 2,585,682 11,403 1.73 Long-term borrowings 1,253,556 9,027 2.87 910,149 8,918 3.91 1,739,852 12,620 2.87 Total borrowings 1,506,305 9,128 2.41 3,063,179 11,429 1.48 4,325,534 24,023 2.19 Total interest-bearing liabilities 29,195,138 30,058 0.41 31,553,735 43,281 0.55 30,910,609 101,026 1.29 Total deposits and borrowings 40,137,209 30,058 0.30 42,208,023 43,281 0.41 38,879,378 101,026 1.03 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,517,120 1,633,850 1,549,017 Total liabilities 41,654,329 43,841,873 40,428,395 Total TCF Financial Corporation shareholders' equity 5,687,196 5,675,089 5,667,436 Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries 19,995 22,638 23,683 Total equity 5,707,191 5,697,727 5,691,119 Total liabilities and equity $ 47,361,520 $ 49,539,600 $ 46,119,514 Net interest spread (FTE) 3.53 % 3.31 % 3.82 % Net interest income (FTE) and net interest margin (FTE) $ 384,622 3.55 % $ 380,011 3.34 % $ 411,649 3.89 % Reconciliation to Reported Net Interest Income Net interest income and net interest margin (GAAP) $ 381,394 3.53 % $ 377,167 3.31 % $ 408,753 3.86 % Adjustments for taxable equivalent interest(1)(3) Loans and leases 2,226 1,764 1,734 Tax-exempt investment securities 1,002 1,080 1,162 Total FTE adjustments 3,228 2,844 2,896 Net interest income and net interest margin (FTE) $ 384,622 3.55 % $ 380,011 3.34 % $ 411,649 3.89 %

(1) Interest and yields are presented on a fully tax-equivalent basis. (2) Annualized. (3) The yield on tax-exempt loans and investment securities available-for-sale is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a statutory federal income tax rate of 21%. (4) Average balances of loans and leases include nonaccrual loans and leases and are presented net of unearned income.

TCF FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Yields and Rates (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Average Yields & Average Yields & (Dollars in thousands) Balance Interest(1) Rates(1)(2) Balance Interest(1) Rates(1)(2) ASSETS: Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stocks $ 379,482 $ 13,356 3.52 % $ 210,001 $ 6,030 2.87 % Investment securities held-to-maturity 141,604 1,842 1.30 144,318 2,950 2.04 Investment securities available-for-sale: Taxable 6,050,684 142,620 2.36 3,516,413 103,077 2.93 Tax-exempt(3) 713,658 20,470 2.87 541,525 14,746 2.72 Loans and leases held-for-sale 351,898 11,394 3.24 336,292 18,599 5.53 Loans and leases(3)(4) Commercial and industrial 11,924,867 559,783 4.66 8,371,066 519,506 6.18 Commercial real estate 9,547,701 405,173 4.17 5,523,347 298,414 5.33 Lease financing 2,693,493 133,272 4.95 2,570,109 131,547 5.12 Residential mortgage 6,053,036 233,723 3.86 3,902,959 170,706 4.37 Home equity 3,405,718 179,628 5.27 3,272,760 214,116 6.54 Consumer installment 1,412,510 71,392 5.05 1,844,714 101,687 5.51 Total loans and leases(3)(4) 35,037,325 1,582,971 4.49 25,484,955 1,435,976 5.61 Interest-bearing deposits with banks and other 1,352,825 5,096 0.38 534,979 14,326 2.66 Total interest-earning assets 44,027,476 1,777,749 4.01 30,768,483 1,595,704 5.17 Other assets 4,373,462 2,758,447 Total assets $ 48,400,938 $ 33,526,930 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 9,844,485 $ 5,622,092 Interest-bearing deposits: Savings 9,093,600 28,408 0.31 7,203,987 52,087 0.72 Certificates of deposit 6,812,648 89,835 1.32 6,086,251 122,494 2.01 Checking 6,676,803 11,947 0.18 3,920,613 13,961 0.36 Money market 5,289,371 36,796 0.70 2,729,156 37,615 1.38 Total interest-bearing deposits 27,872,422 166,986 0.60 19,940,007 226,157 1.13 Total deposits 37,716,907 166,986 0.44 25,562,099 226,157 0.88 Borrowings: Short-term borrowings 2,023,374 17,279 0.84 1,279,073 20,836 1.61 Long-term borrowings 1,459,004 42,996 2.93 1,592,915 51,236 3.19 Total borrowings 3,482,378 60,275 1.72 2,871,988 72,072 2.49 Total interest-bearing liabilities 31,354,800 227,261 0.72 22,811,995 298,229 1.30 Total deposits and borrowings 41,199,285 227,261 0.55 28,434,087 298,229 1.05 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,528,080 1,177,805 Total liabilities 42,727,365 29,611,892 Total TCF Financial Corporation shareholders' equity 5,649,567 3,889,204 Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries 24,006 25,834 Total equity 5,673,573 3,915,038 Total liabilities and equity $ 48,400,938 $ 33,526,930 Net interest spread (FTE) 3.46 % 4.12 % Net interest income (FTE) and net interest margin (FTE) $ 1,550,488 3.50 % $ 1,297,475 4.20 % Reconciliation to Reported Net Interest Income Net interest income and net interest margin (GAAP) $ 1,538,401 3.47 % $ 1,289,032 4.17 % Adjustments for taxable equivalent interest(1)(3) Loans 7,785 5,348 Tax-exempt investment securities 4,302 3,095 Total FTE adjustments 12,087 8,443 Net interest income and net interest margin (FTE) $ 1,550,488 3.50 % $ 1,297,475 4.20 %

(1) Interest and yields are presented on a fully tax-equivalent basis. (2) Annualized. (3) The yield on tax-exempt loans and investment securities available-for-sale is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a statutory federal income tax rate of 21%. (4) Average balances of loans and leases include nonaccrual loans and leases and are presented net of unearned income.