Kbeauty brand AXIS-Y shares their insight on becoming a viral sensation on TikTok

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AXIS-Y, a Korea based skincare brand, has announced the reason for its success story at TikTok. The most intriguing part about their TikTok is that they only have 6.9k followers on their TikTok page , however, their exposure and reach on TikTok is almost 9 times more than their follower count with more than 61 million views on their #axisy branded hashtag.

Unlike other social media platforms, TikTok is the most unfiltered and genuine and home to the content of TikTok challenges, skits, or the hottest AI filters. Through this rising platform, you can see how normal, everyday users join in on the latest trends like "Nobody's gonna know" and the "WAP dance challenge". And people can see why TikTok is so attractive to users with TikTokers like Charli D'Amelio, Addison Rae, and Zac King who became internet famous with their viral videos showcasing their dancing and MagicTricks, pushing them to follower counts of 104.2 million, 72.9 million, and 54.2 million, respectively. This instant shot to fame heightens the stake for users to upload their own content, especially content that is currently trending on TikTok.

With its active user base, more and more people are joining TikTok every day. In October 2020, TikTok had 850 million users and this number is expected to grow to 1.2 billion this year. But for any brand that is trying to compete or grow on TikTok, it is not easy as users on TikTok look for content from other users, much like themselves, to get up to date with the latest trending content. But brands are seeing the value of TikTok as a part of their long term social media marketing as the platform opens up with TikTok. For Business where marketers can run ads, host branded TikTok challenges, and so on. And with the introduction of live stream shopping, it is now more than ever for brands to join TikTok.

There was one brand that stood out when scrolling through the "For You" page on TikTok ─ AXIS-Y ─ a Korea based "climate inspired skincare brand". AXIS-Y shares their insight on how they were able to achieve these numbers organically on a platform that brands would consider a challenge to grow on.

Below is an internal interview from the CEO of AXIS-Y, Maggie Yue:

Why did AXIS-Y decide to open a TikTok account?

"Honestly, we wanted to explore this new platform that we didn't know much about. Since then we have seen a lot of changes and improvements in our engagement and reach. On our Instagram, our followers were mostly around ages 25-34, but after we opened our TikTok, our community around ages 18-24 outgrew other age groups. In addition, we learned that it is much easier to make a video for TikTok because it is fast and short, much more so than Instagram."