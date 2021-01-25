

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



25.01.2021 / 14:47

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Corinna Last name(s): Schittenhelm

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Schaeffler AG

b) LEI

549300Q7E782X7GC1P43

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000SHA0159

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 6.64 EUR 265.6 EUR 6.645 EUR 2385.555 EUR 6.65 EUR 9310.00 EUR 6.655 EUR 4658.5 EUR 6.66 EUR 9530.46 EUR 6.665 EUR 6278.43 EUR 6.67 EUR 12452.89 EUR 6.675 EUR 5213.175 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 6.6615 EUR 50094.6100 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-01-25; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

