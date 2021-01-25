 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.01.2021 / 14:47
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Corinna
Last name(s): Schittenhelm

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Schaeffler AG

b) LEI
549300Q7E782X7GC1P43 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SHA0159

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
6.64 EUR 265.6 EUR
6.645 EUR 2385.555 EUR
6.65 EUR 9310.00 EUR
6.655 EUR 4658.5 EUR
6.66 EUR 9530.46 EUR
6.665 EUR 6278.43 EUR
6.67 EUR 12452.89 EUR
6.675 EUR 5213.175 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
6.6615 EUR 50094.6100 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-01-25; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Schaeffler AG
Industriestr. 1-3
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.schaeffler.com

 
Wertpapier


