Inter Parfums, Inc. Reports Upside Surprise in 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Sales

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: IPAR) today announced that for the three months ended December 31, 2020, net sales were $184.0 million or 3.5% ahead of $177.8 million in the final quarter of 2019. At comparable foreign currency exchange rates, consolidated fourth quarter net sales were practically unchanged from those of 2019. For the full year, net sales declined 24.5% to $539.0 million from 2019’s record sales of $713.5 million. At comparable foreign currency exchange rates, consolidated 2020 net sales declined 25.6%. Of note, the average dollar/euro exchange rate for the 2020 fourth quarter was 1.19 compared to 1.11 in the fourth quarter of 2019. For the full years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, the average dollar/euro exchange rates were 1.15 and 1.12, respectively. Inter Parfums plans to issue results for the 2020 fourth quarter and full year on or about, Monday, March 1, 2021.

