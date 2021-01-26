 

Veeco Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11, 2021. The company will host a conference call to review these results starting at 5:00pm ET that day.

To join the call, dial 1-866-248-8441 (toll free) or 1-929-477-0577 and use passcode 7940308. Participants may also access a live webcast of the call by visiting the investor relations section of Veeco's website at ir.veeco.com. A replay of the webcast will be made available on the Veeco website beginning at 8:00pm ET that same evening.

About Veeco
Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our proven ion beam, laser annealing, lithography, MOCVD and single wafer etch & clean technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com.

To the extent that this news release discusses expectations or otherwise makes statements about the future, such statements are forward-looking and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These factors include the risks discussed in the Business Description and Management's Discussion and Analysis sections of Veeco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and press releases. Veeco does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Veeco Contacts:                                
Investors: Anthony Bencivenga | (516) 252-1438 | abencivenga@veeco.com
Media: Kevin Long | (516) 714-3978 | klong@veeco.com

        


Wertpapier


