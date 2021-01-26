 

Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Promotion of Stephen M. Boyd to Lead Wholesale Brokerage Segment

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.01.2021, 03:00  |  49   |   |   

DAYTON BEACH, Fla., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) (the “Company”) today announced the promotion of Stephen M. Boyd to the position of Executive Vice President and President of the Company’s Wholesale Brokerage Segment.

Mr. Boyd most recently served as the Company’s Senior Vice President of Technology, Innovation, and Digital Strategy. He joined the Company’s subsidiary, Arrowhead General Insurance Agency, Inc., in 1995 and has served in various roles, including as Arrowhead’s President and Chief Operating Officer, President of Arrowhead’s Commercial Division, and Arrowhead’s Chief Information Officer. He has also served as a senior leader within Brown & Brown’s National Programs Segment.

Anthony T. Strianese, who previously served as the President of the Company’s Wholesale Segment, has been named Chairman of the Company’s Wholesale Brokerage Segment. He will remain an Executive Vice President of the Company and will continue to serve on the Company’s executive leadership team.

Powell Brown, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “For more than two decades, Tony Strianese has been the leading force behind the extraordinary growth and success of our Wholesale Brokerage Segment. We are thankful for his years of valuable service and are fortunate we will continue to benefit from his leadership and guidance as Steve transitions into his new position. As someone with an impressive breadth of experience in various operating and technology roles, Steve has proven himself as an exceptional leader, and we are excited about his ability to continue driving profitable growth for the Wholesale Brokerage Segment into the future.”

Brown & Brown, Inc. is a leading insurance brokerage firm, providing risk management solutions to individuals and businesses. With more than 80 years of proven success and thousands of teammates, we offer knowledge you can trust and strive to deliver superior customer service. For more information, please visit bbinsurance.com.

This press release may contain certain statements relating to future results which are forward-looking statements, including those associated with the Wholesale Brokerage Segment. These statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only Brown & Brown’s current belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Brown & Brown’s control. It is possible that Brown & Brown’s actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Further information concerning Brown & Brown and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect Brown & Brown’s financial results and condition, as well as its other achievements, is contained in Brown & Brown’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors include those factors relevant to Brown & Brown’s consummation and integration of the announced acquisition, including any matters analyzed in the due diligence process, and material adverse changes in the business and financial condition of the seller, the buyer, or both, and their respective customers. All forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this release, and Brown & Brown does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which Brown & Brown hereafter becomes aware.

R. Andrew Watts
Chief Financial Officer
(386) 239-5770


Brown & Brown Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Promotion of Stephen M. Boyd to Lead Wholesale Brokerage Segment DAYTON BEACH, Fla., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) (the “Company”) today announced the promotion of Stephen M. Boyd to the position of Executive Vice President and President of the Company’s Wholesale Brokerage …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Marathon Invests $150 Million in Bitcoin
Bionano Genomics Announces Closing of $230 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and ...
Arbutus Announces 2021 Corporate Objectives and Provides Financial Update
Turmalina Intersection of 72m at 3.47% Copper, 100 g/t Silver and 0.71 g/t Gold (5.0% CuEq) Extends ...
Valneva and Instituto Butantan Sign Final Agreement on Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine for Low and ...
Draganfly to Host Shareholder Update Call
Synairgen announces inclusion of its inhaled interferon beta treatment in US NIH ACTIV-2 trial in ...
Saga Pure ASA: Invests NOK 30 million in the chemical recycling company Pryme
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.01.21
Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Revenues of $642.1 Million, an Increase of 10.9%, and Diluted Net Income Per Share of $0.34
22.01.21
Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
15.01.21
Brown & Brown, Inc. Completes Acquisition of O’Leary Insurances
04.01.21
Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of ADM Marketing Group, Inc. and ADM Insurance Services, Ltd. by Brown & Brown Dealer Services
04.01.21
Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Berry Insurance Group
31.12.20
Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces 2020 Fourth-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates