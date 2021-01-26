 

LyondellBasell and Sinopec finalize joint venture to manufacture propylene oxide and styrene monomer in China

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
26.01.2021, 05:25  |  41   |   |   

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and BEIJING, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB), one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world and the China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec), one of the largest integrated energy companies in China, today announced the signing of an agreement to form a 50:50 joint venture (JV) which will produce propylene oxide (PO) and styrene monomer (SM) in China's domestic market. First announced on December 23, 2019, the JV will operate under the name Ningbo ZRCC LyondellBasell New Material Company Limited.

LyondellBasell's Torkel Rhenman, Executive Vice President, Global Intermediates and Derivatives, signs an agreement with Sinopec to form a 50:50 joint venture (JV) in Houston, Texas

"As China's economy continues to grow, so will demand for propylene oxide and styrene monomer. We are excited to expand our relationship with Sinopec through this joint venture in order to better serve China's domestic market. Sinopec's outstanding operational capabilities combined with LyondellBasell's leading technology is a win-win," said Torkel Rhenman, Executive Vice President, Intermediates and Derivatives, and Refining.

"Built on the remarkable success of our first Joint Venture, we are very delighted to continue to enhance the important partnership with LyondellBasell for future achievements. The establishment of the new Joint Venture is not only in line with the national drive for further opening-up, but also a vital step for Sinopec to deepen and expand our international operations," said Yu Baocai, Senior Vice President of Sinopec Corp. "We have great expectations on the new Joint Venture for propelling the economic development of the city of Ningbo to a new level. During the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), Sinopec will continue to promote green industrial upgrading and innovative transformation, contributing to the everlasting economic growth of Zhejiang Province and Eastern China, and even the development of the chemical industry in China."

The JV will construct a new PO and SM unit in Zhenhai Ningbo, China. This new unit will have 275 kilotons per annum (KTA) capacity of PO and 600 KTA capacity of SM. The unit will use LyondellBasell's leading PO / SM technology. Products produced by the JV will be marketed equally by both partners, significantly expanding their respective participation in the Chinese market for PO and SM. Startup is expected at the end of 2021.

Seite 1 von 3
Lyondellbasell Industries Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LyondellBasell and Sinopec finalize joint venture to manufacture propylene oxide and styrene monomer in China ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and BEIJING, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB), one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world and the China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec), one of the largest …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
Castellum publishes supplement to the offer document regarding the voluntary share exchange and ...
Britishvolt Appoints William Reynolds As Chief Financial Officer
Carbon Capture and Storage Market Worth $ 6.15 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 7.88% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Interactive Kiosk Market Worth $ 31.26 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 3.3% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Klook Completes US$200M in Additional Funding
Bad Weekend for Illegal Bookies as Legal Online Betting Reaches All-Time Highs in U.S.
Building Automation and Controls Market to Reach $215.59 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 11.10% CAGR: Says AMR
Schneider Electric accelerates its sustainability strategy, comes top in Corporate Knights ranking ...
Aktiia Receives CE Mark Approval for Breakthrough 24-7 Blood Pressure Monitoring System
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
New Betting Markets Offer Opportunities for Expanding Gaming Companies
Online Betting Companies Positioned to Continue Momentum into 2021
Mainstream Renewable Power signs EUR1 billion equity investment deal with Aker Horizons to deliver ...
CoinShares Launches New Physically-backed Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ETP)
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Aker ASA: Aker Horizons Acquires Mainstream Renewable Power to Create a Renewable Energy Major
Real Estate Sales Are Booming; Estimated to Exceed $160 Billion in 2021
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods