Ascot Intercepts Gold and Silver Mineralization at Woodbine

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascot Resources Ltd (TSX: AOT; OTCQX: AOTVF) (“ Ascot ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce exploration drill results from the Woodbine prospect at the Company’s Premier Gold Project (“PGP”). Nine drill holes (for a total of 1,991m) were completed in an area separate from current known resources but in proximity to the Premier mill (see Figure 1). The Woodbine prospect is located to the west of the Cascade Creek fault and the reported drill holes are the first Ascot holes on that side of the fault in the southern part of the PGP. The high-grade gold and silver intercepts are very encouraging and open up the area to the west of the fault for further Ascot exploration.

29.60g/t Au and 32.7g/t Ag over 1.73m in hole P20-2293

and over 1.73m in hole P20-2293 1.75g/t Au and 148.3g/t Ag over 8.70m in hole P20-2295

and over 8.70m in hole P20-2295 including 7.31g/t Au and 28.5g/t Ag over 0.90m in hole P20-2295



Derek White, President and CEO of Ascot commented, “The drill results from Woodbine cap off a successful drilling season for Ascot. The results from these initial Woodbine drill holes indicate that Premier style mineralization is present at multiple elevations with room for additional discoveries to the west and northwest, providing a great opportunity to expand the existing resource base of the project. We are proud of the progress made during the 2020 field season despite the difficulties imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the long delays in receiving assay results. The Company is interpreting all of the data gathered to date and will prioritize targets and announce plans for the upcoming field season.”

Woodbine

The Woodbine prospect is located approximately 800 metres to the west of the Premier mill across Cascade Creek, just south of the existing tailings facility. Mineralization has been known in this area and small underground workings exist at two elevations at the western end of the prospect. Limited drilling around the old adits and a grid of soil geochemistry were available and utilized when Ascot planned the exploration program.

Ascot completed nine drill holes from two drill pads (see Figure 1, Table 2) and intercepted gold and silver mineralization (see Table 1) hosted in quartz breccia and quartz stockwork in andesitic volcanics with associated sulfide minerals, predominantly pyrite and sphalerite. The style of mineralization at Woodbine is similar to the gold-silver-base metal mineralization (see Figure 3) at the Premier deposit that historically produced 2 million ounces of gold and 44 million ounces of silver.

The drill holes intercepted mineralization at two different elevations close to the location of the existing underground portals, with the zones apparently dipping gently towards the northwest. The geological interpretation is hampered by the presence of two younger dykes that intrude the older geological units in places and obscure the continuity of mineralized zones. Additional drilling will be required to fully understand the geometry and the extent of the mineralized zones.

The drill holes intercepted near-surface mineralization that is probably the cause of a prominent gold-in-soil anomaly close to drill pad WB-02. Additional gold anomalies in the soil grid are located at higher elevation to the northwest of the 2020 drill pads. Despite challenging topography, the Company cleared additional pads to drill test selected soil anomalies next season.

Figure 1 Plan view of the Woodbine prospect west of the Premier mill, showing the location of Ascot’s 2020 drill pads and untested gold in soil anomalies further west from the initial drilling.

Figure 2 Bird’s eye view looking north of the Woodbine area showing Ascot’s 2020 drilling. There is a strong gold in soil anomaly close to drill pad WB-02, possibly associated with near surface mineralization intercepted from that pad. There are untested soil anomalies at higher elevations to the northwest of the 2020 drill pads indicating potential for additional zones of mineralization.

Table 1 Summary of exploration drill results from Woodbine

Hole # pad azimuth/dip From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Zn

(%) P20-2293 WB-01 270/-50 59.20 60.94 1.74 29.60 32.7 0.02 and 99.20 101.20 2.00 0.13 45.3 0.77 P20-2294 WB-01 290/-50 102.55 112.55 10.00 0.52 100.9 2.13 incl. 102.55 104.55 2.00 1.08 66.7 1.12 and 105.55 106.55 1.00 0.47 196.0 4.50 and 110.55 111.55 1.00 0.60 189.0 1.91 P20-2295 WB-01 180/-50 28.90 37.60 8.70 1.75 148.3 2.02 incl. 28.90 29.90 1.00 3.45 179.0 3.14 and 32.90 33.90 1.00 1.39 407.0 1.94 and 35.80 36.70 0.90 7.85 28.5 1.47 and 50.25 56.25 6.00 0.47 94.4 3.95 P20-2296 WB-02 52/-47 181.00 183.00 2.00 0.25 19.2 1.36 P20-2297 WB-02 52/-60 25.00 27.00 2.00 1.62 7.6 0.06 and 31.00 33.00 2.00 5.25 8.5 0.08 and 41.00 43.15 2.15 1.04 39.6 0.21 P20-2298 WB-01 290/-65 23.05 24.40 1.35 2.41 21.1 0.81 P20-2299 WB-02 232/-60 No significant intercept P20-2300 WB-02 20/-48 216.15 220.15 4.00 0.58 32.6 2.15 P20-2301 WB-02 20/-85 11.10 14.95 3.85 1.11 38.0 1.14 incl. 11.10 11.95 0.85 1.72 94.7 2.03 and 106.10 107.65 1.55 1.41 12.2 0.48

True width is uncertain as there is insufficient information about the orientation of mineralization in this area.

Figure 3 Comparison of drill core from the recent 2020 drilling at Woodbine (top) and typical mineralization from the Premier deposit (bottom) demonstrating a striking similarity.

Table 2 Drill pad locations

Pad # UTM N UTM E Elevation (masl) Hole no. WB-01 6213053 435568 330 2293-2295, 2298 WB-02 6212972 435389 394 2296, 2297, 2299-2301

Qualified Person

Lawrence Tsang, P. Geo., the Company’s Senior Geologist provides the field management for the PGP exploration program. John Kiernan, P. Eng., Chief Operating Officer of the Company is the Company’s Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Analytical work is being carried out by ALS Canada Ltd. (“ALS”). Ascot’s quality-assurance and quality-control program includes the use of analytical blanks to monitor for cross contamination, certified reference material standards to assess analytical accuracy, and duplicate samples to quantify sampling precision. This is in addition to the internal quality assurance program employed by ALS.

Samples are dried and weighed by ALS. They are then crushed to 75% passing 2mm, with 250g split and pulverized to 85% passing 75µm. Samples are processed at the ALS preparation lab in Terrace and sent to ALS in North Vancouver for analysis. There, all samples are digested using aqua-regia with an ICP-AES finish and fire assay with AA finish for gold. Samples over 100ppm silver are digested with aqua regia and then volumetrically diluted before an ICP-AES or AA finish (up to 1,500ppm). Samples over 1,500ppm silver are fire assayed with a gravimetric finish. Samples over 10ppm gold are fire assayed with a gravimetric finish. Identified or suspected metallic gold or silver are subjected to “metallics” assays. Sampling and storage are at the Company’s secure facility in Stewart.

About Ascot Resources Ltd.

Ascot is a Canadian-based exploration and development company focused on re-starting the past producing historic Premier gold mine, located in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. The Company continues to define high-grade resources for underground mining with the near-term goal of converting the underground resources into reserves, while continuing to explore nearby targets on its Premier/Dilworth and Silver Coin properties (collectively referred to as the Premier Gold Project). Ascot's acquisition of IDM Mining added the high-grade gold and silver Red Mountain Project to its portfolio and positions the Company as a leading consolidator of high-quality assets in the Golden Triangle.

