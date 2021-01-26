 

CommScope Wins Two Emmy Awards for Video Advertising Solutions

CommScope announced today that it will accept two Technical and Engineering Emmy Awards for its leadership in IP Video Advertising technology. They acknowledge CommScope’s "Pioneering Development and Deployment of Server-Side Ad Manipulation and/or Playout for Adaptive Bitrate Video Distribution” and “Pioneering Deployment of the Event Signaling and Management API.”

CommScope Wins Two Emmy Awards for Video Advertising Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)

The awards highlight CommScope’s leadership in advertising solutions for Pay TV, including versatile software solutions that enable service providers to leverage their existing infrastructure to deploy and scale video advertising quickly and operate it reliably. Today, CommScope advertising products support billions of dollars in advertising revenue for service providers around the world and reach more than 70% of North American cable set-tops.

“The NATAS Technology and Engineering Achievement Committee is proud to recognize CommScope’s indelible contributions to television with two Technical and Engineering Emmy Awards. The company’s leadership in advancing the standards and methods for ad delivery has elevated our industry at large,” said Robert P. Seidel, Chairman, Technology and Engineering Achievement Committee, NATAS.

“It’s an honor to again receive two of the greatest awards in the television industry,” said Morgan Kurk, executive vice president, CTO, and segment leader for Broadband Networks at CommScope. “For this to be our eighth Emmy Award speaks to CommScope’s enduring leadership and commitment to progress in video technology. We owe this recognition to our talented team of engineers and visionaries who continue to advance our industry for the benefit of service providers, advertisers, and the billions of consumers who use our technology all over the world.”

CommScope’s latest awards are its seventh and eighth technical and engineering Emmy Awards, bringing the company’s count to three in the advertising category. One of the awards recognizes CommScope’s pioneering work in Manifest Manipulation for IP video ad insertion, based on the trailblazing work done by customers using the CommScope Manifest Delivery Controller (MDC). CommScope’s advertising portfolio previously won an Emmy Award for its linear digital ad insertion on traditional digital video networks, based on the market-leading SkyVision advertising management system and XMS Ad Servers.

