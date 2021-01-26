ADMA Biologics Receives Unique Permanent J-Code for ASCENIV

RAMSEY, N.J. and BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMA), an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics, today announced that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has issued a permanent, product-specific J-code for ASCENIV. Under the Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS), the J-code (J1554) will become effective April 1, 2021 and will replace the currently issued C-code for ASCENIV (C9072), which can continue to be utilized in the interim for reimbursement purposes. The Company will retain transitional pass-through status granted for ASCENIV from CMS.



“The issuance of this product-specific J-code by CMS for ASCENIV is a significant milestone in the product’s commercial launch. This J-code will provide for a streamlined and permanent reimbursement process in all outpatient treatment settings,” said Adam Grossman, President and Chief Executive Officer of ADMA. “The J-code implementation will accelerate and expand patient access to ASCENIV, and as a result, increases our confidence in the ongoing commercial roll-out, in addition to the product’s potential contribution to our overall 2024 revenue target of $250 million or more.”