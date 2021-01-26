UMB Financial Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter Net Income of $156.3 Million and Record Full-Year Earnings of $286.5 Million

Net operating income, a non-GAAP financial measure reconciled to net income, the nearest comparable GAAP measure, later in this release, was $157.4 million, or $3.26 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $76.4 million, or $1.59 per diluted share, for the linked quarter and $67.0 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. Pre-tax, pre-provision income on a fully tax equivalent basis (PTPP-FTE), a non-GAAP measure reconciled to the components of net income before taxes, the nearest comparable GAAP measure, later in this release, was $202.9 million, or $4.20 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $106.2 million, or $2.21 per diluted share, for the linked quarter, and $85.7 million, or $1.74 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. These PTPP-FTE results represent increases of 91.1% on a linked-quarter basis and 136.7% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

UMB Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UMBF), a financial services company, announced net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $156.3 million, or $3.24 per diluted share, compared to $73.1 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020 (linked quarter) and $66.5 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, net income was $286.5 million, or $5.93 per diluted share, which is an increase of 17.6% compared to $243.6 million, or $4.96 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019. Results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020 include a pre-tax gain of $108.8 million on the company’s investment in Tattooed Chef, Inc.

Summary of quarterly financial results UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q4 Q3 Q4 2020 2020 2019 Net income (GAAP) $ 156,320 $ 73,092 $ 66,515 Earnings per share (diluted) 3.24 1.52 1.35 Pre-tax, pre-provision income (Non-GAAP) 196,107 99,385 79,268 Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings per share (diluted) 4.06 2.07 1.61 Pre-tax, pre-provision income - FTE (Non-GAAP) 202,946 106,182 85,723 Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings per share - FTE (diluted) 4.20 2.21 1.74 Net operating income (Non-GAAP) 157,405 76,434 67,038 Operating earnings per share (diluted) 3.26 1.59 1.36 GAAP Return on average assets 2.03 % 0.99 % 1.05 % Return on average equity 21.18 10.23 10.15 Efficiency ratio 53.44 66.14 71.59 Non-GAAP Operating return on average assets 2.05 % 1.03 % 1.06 % Operating return on average equity 21.33 10.70 10.23 Operating efficiency ratio 53.11 64.69 71.35

Summary of year-to-date financial results UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data) December December YTD YTD 2020 2019 Net income (GAAP) $ 286,502 $ 243,600 Earnings per share (diluted) 5.93 4.96 Pre-tax, pre-provision income (Non-GAAP) 469,390 318,815 Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings per share (diluted) 9.71 6.49 Pre-tax, pre-provision income - FTE (Non-GAAP) 496,108 342,791 Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings per share - FTE (diluted) 10.26 6.98 Net operating income (Non-GAAP) 295,793 245,016 Operating earnings per share (diluted) 6.12 4.99 GAAP Return on average assets 1.00 % 1.02 % Return on average equity 10.21 9.94 Efficiency ratio 63.49 70.66 Non-GAAP Operating return on average assets 1.04 % 1.03 % Operating return on average equity 10.55 9.99 Operating efficiency ratio 62.56 70.49

“2020 was a testament to the spirit of UMB’s consistent priorities—delivering the Unparalleled Customer Experience (TUCE), caring for our communities and managing through the adversity of an uncertain and unprecedented operating environment,” said Mariner Kemper, chairman, president and chief executive officer. “Credit quality remains solid, with net charge-offs of just 0.13% of average loans for 2020, while average loan balances, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, increased 10.4% from 2019. For the full year, our pre-tax, pre-provision income was $469.4 million, an increase of 47.2% compared to 2019. The biggest driver of this outperformance was a gain of $108.8 million in the fourth quarter from our successful investment in Tattooed Chef, Inc.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 earnings discussion

Summary of revenue UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q4 Q3 Q4 CQ vs. CQ vs. 2020 2020 2019 LQ PY Net interest income $ 194,675 $ 184,384 $ 172,363 $ 10,291 $ 22,312 Noninterest income: Trust and securities processing 50,773 50,552 46,835 221 3,938 Trading and investment banking 9,693 8,678 6,720 1,015 2,973 Service charges on deposit accounts 20,074 19,650 20,100 424 (26 ) Insurance fees and commissions 318 259 511 59 (193 ) Brokerage fees 3,918 4,819 8,839 (901 ) (4,921 ) Bankcard fees 15,788 15,295 16,326 493 (538 ) Investment securities gains (losses), net 113,010 (475 ) (308 ) 113,485 113,318 Other 14,716 14,218 11,332 498 3,384 Total noninterest income $ 228,290 $ 112,996 $ 110,355 $ 115,294 $ 117,935 Total revenue $ 422,965 $ 297,380 $ 282,718 $ 125,585 $ 140,247 Net interest income (FTE) $ 201,514 $ 191,181 $ 178,818 Net interest margin (FTE) 2.78 % 2.73 % 3.02 % Total noninterest income as a % of total revenue 53.97 38.00 39.03

Net interest income

Net interest income totaled $194.7 million, an increase of $10.3 million, or 5.6%, from the linked quarter, driven by an increase of $1.0 billion, or 3.7%, in average earning assets and the acceleration of PPP loan origination fees from payoffs. The increase in average earning assets was driven by an increase of $356 million in investment securities and an increase of $309 million in loan balances.

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter was 2.78%, an increase of five basis points from the linked quarter. Earning asset yields increased four basis points from the linked quarter, driven by origination fee income from the payoff of PPP loan balances during the fourth quarter. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased one basis point to 0.27%, driven by a three-basis-point decline in the cost of interest-bearing deposits and lower borrowing costs. Net interest spread increased five basis points to 2.68% from the linked quarter and was two basis points higher than the fourth quarter of 2019.

On a year-over-year basis, net interest income increased $22.3 million, or 12.9%, driven by a $2.8 billion, or 21.2%, increase in average loans, and a $1.5 billion, or 17.6%, increase in average securities. These increases were driven by organic loan growth, excess liquidity, and the company’s PPP participation.

Average deposits increased 3.5% on a linked-quarter basis and 22.5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Average noninterest-bearing demand deposit balances increased 8.3% on a linked-quarter basis and 39.8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

Noninterest income

Fourth quarter 2020 noninterest income increased $115.3 million, or 102.0%, on a linked-quarter basis, largely due to: An increase of $113.5 million in investment securities gains, primarily due to the $108.8 million gain on the company’s investment in Tattooed Chef, Inc., recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $2.4 million in equity earnings on alternative investments, and an increase of $1.1 million in gains on sales of available for sale securities.



Compared to the prior year, noninterest income in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased $117.9 million, or 106.9%, primarily driven by: An increase of $113.3 million in investment securities gains, primarily due to the $108.8 million gain on the company’s investment in Tattooed Chef, Inc., an increase of $1.1 million in equity earnings on alternative investments, and an increase of $0.7 million on sales of available for sale securities. Increases of $2.5 million in fund services income and $1.4 million in corporate trust revenue, both recorded in trust and securities processing. An increase of $3.0 million in trading and investment banking due to increased trading volume. Increases of $2.8 million in company-owned life insurance and $0.5 million in bank-owned life insurance, both recorded in other income. The increase in company-owned life insurance is offset by a proportionate increase in deferred compensation expense as noted below. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $4.9 million in brokerage fees, primarily driven by lower 12b-1 income.



Noninterest expense

Summary of noninterest expense UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q4 Q3 Q4 CQ vs. CQ vs. 2020 2020 2019 LQ PY Salaries and employee benefits $ 129,272 $ 124,194 $ 120,806 $ 5,078 $ 8,466 Occupancy, net 11,858 12,027 12,249 (169 ) (391 ) Equipment 22,008 20,968 20,803 1,040 1,205 Supplies and services 4,125 3,442 6,280 683 (2,155 ) Marketing and business development 3,717 3,038 8,385 679 (4,668 ) Processing fees 14,408 12,812 13,351 1,596 1,057 Legal and consulting 10,191 7,244 10,001 2,947 190 Bankcard 4,711 4,834 4,061 (123 ) 650 Amortization of other intangible assets 1,601 1,524 1,593 77 8 Regulatory fees 2,393 2,309 2,940 84 (547 ) Other 22,574 5,603 2,981 16,971 19,593 Total noninterest expense $ 226,858 $ 197,995 $ 203,450 $ 28,863 $ 23,408

GAAP noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $226.9 million, an increase of $28.9 million, or 14.6%, from the linked quarter and an increase of $23.4 million, or 11.5%, from the fourth quarter of 2019.

The linked-quarter increase in noninterest expense was driven by: Increases of $14.3 million in operational losses, $1.2 million in charitable contributions expense, and $0.9 million in losses on other real estate owned, all recorded in other noninterest expense. An increase of $5.1 million in salaries and employee benefits, largely driven by increased bonus expense due to higher company performance. Increases of $1.8 million in consulting expense and $1.1 million in legal expense, both recorded in legal and professional expense, due to timing of multiple technology initiatives and legal work performed on various matters. An increase of $1.6 million in processing fees, $1.0 million in equipment expense, and $0.7 million in supplies and services expense, due to investments in the digital channel and integrated platform solutions to support business growth and the ongoing modernization of the company’s core systems.

The year-over-year increase in noninterest expense was driven by: A $13.1 million increase in operational losses, $1.2 million in charitable contributions expense, and $4.4 million in derivative expense, all recorded in other noninterest expense. An $8.5 million increase in salaries and employee benefits, primarily due to increased bonus expense due to higher company performance and an increase of $1.8 million in deferred compensation expense. The increase in deferred compensation expense was offset by the increase in company-owned life insurance income noted above. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $4.7 million in marketing and development expense, primarily due to a decline in travel and entertainment expense due to the pandemic.



Full year 2020 earnings discussion

Net interest income increased $60.3 million, or 9.0%, year-over-year due to a $4.7 billion increase in earning assets, primarily driven by organic loan growth and the company’s PPP participation, partially offset by the impact of lower short-term and long-term interest rates. In 2020, average loan balances increased $2.4 billion and average securities increased $1.2 billion. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $2.6 billion, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities declined 85 basis points.

Full-year noninterest income increased $133.4 million, or 31.3%, due to: An increase of $118.4 million in investment securities gains, primarily driven by the $108.8 million gain on the company’s investment in Tattooed Chef, Inc., an increase in gains on sales of available for sale securities of $3.8 million, and a $3.1 million increase in equity earnings on alternative investments. Increases of $10.6 million in fund services income and $7.2 million in corporate trust revenue, both recorded in trust and securities processing. An increase of $9.5 million in trading and investment banking due to increased trading volume. These increases were partially offset by the following decreases: A $6.9 million decline in brokerage fees, primarily driven by lower 12b-1 income. A $6.2 million decrease in bankcard income, due to lower interchange revenue.

Full-year noninterest expense increased $43.1 million, or 5.5%, primarily due to: A $34.0 million increase in salary and employee benefit expense driven primarily by increased bonus and sales commission expense tied to business volumes, revenue growth, and overall company performance, as well as increased compensation expense tied to the company’s COVID-19 response. A $12.9 million increase in operational losses, an increase of $1.3 million in charitable contributions expense, and an increase of $1.2 million in derivative expense, all recorded in other noninterest expense. An increase of $6.6 million in equipment expense, primarily due to investments in digital channel and integrated platform solutions to support business growth and the ongoing modernization of the company’s core systems. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $11.6 million in marketing and development expense primarily due to a decline in travel and entertainment expense due to the pandemic.



Income taxes

The company’s effective tax rate was 15.5% for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to 14.8% for the same period in 2019. The increase in the effective tax rate for 2020 is primarily attributable to a smaller portion of pre-tax income being earned from tax-exempt municipal securities.

Balance sheet

Average total assets for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $30.6 billion compared to $29.5 billion for the linked quarter and $25.1 billion for the same period in 2019.

Summary of average loans and leases - QTD Average UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q4 Q3 Q4 CQ vs. CQ vs. 2020 2020 2019 LQ PY Commercial and industrial $ 7,079,646 $ 7,043,780 $ 5,451,880 $ 35,866 $ 1,627,766 Specialty lending 506,225 456,847 576,091 49,378 (69,866 ) Commercial real estate 5,847,439 5,744,344 5,121,794 103,095 725,645 Consumer real estate 1,903,892 1,755,249 1,353,544 148,643 550,348 Consumer 128,350 150,814 135,526 (22,464 ) (7,176 ) Credit cards 382,166 371,444 438,473 10,722 (56,307 ) Leases and other 193,363 209,238 154,576 (15,875 ) 38,787 Total loans $ 16,041,081 $ 15,731,716 $ 13,231,884 $ 309,365 $ 2,809,197

Average loans for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 2.0% on a linked-quarter basis and 21.2% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 due to increased commercial real estate and consumer real estate loans and the company’s PPP participation, which had an average balance of $1.4 billion in the fourth quarter.

Summary of average securities - QTD Average UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q4 Q3 Q4 CQ vs. CQ vs. 2020 2020 2019 LQ PY Securities available for sale: U.S. Treasury $ 30,778 $ 30,881 $ 220,830 $ (103 ) $ (190,052 ) U.S. Agencies 96,082 242,504 93,258 (146,422 ) 2,824 Mortgage-backed 5,053,821 4,829,586 3,967,051 224,235 1,086,770 State and political subdivisions 3,600,704 3,407,508 2,968,305 193,196 632,399 Commercial Paper — 3,478 — (3,478 ) — Corporates 76,870 58,866 184,503 18,004 (107,633 ) Total securities available for sale $ 8,858,255 $ 8,572,823 $ 7,433,947 $ 285,432 $ 1,424,308 Securities held to maturity: State and political subdivisions $ 1,045,640 $ 1,085,297 $ 1,117,268 $ (39,657 ) $ (71,628 ) Trading securities 29,659 32,894 56,653 (3,235 ) (26,994 ) Other securities 267,445 156,816 96,994 110,629 170,451 Total securities $ 10,200,999 $ 9,847,830 $ 8,704,862 $ 353,169 $ 1,496,137

Average securities available for sale increased 3.3% on a linked-quarter basis and 19.2% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

Summary of average deposits - QTD Average UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q4 Q3 Q4 CQ vs. CQ vs. 2020 2020 2019 LQ PY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 8,947,389 $ 8,260,170 $ 6,398,309 $ 687,219 $ 2,549,080 Interest-bearing demand and savings 15,250,236 15,125,267 12,959,948 124,969 2,290,288 Time deposits 767,755 741,750 1,028,293 26,005 (260,538 ) Total deposits $ 24,965,380 $ 24,127,187 $ 20,386,550 $ 838,193 $ 4,578,830 Noninterest bearing deposits as % of total 35.84 % 34.24 % 31.38 %

Average deposits increased 3.5% on a linked-quarter basis and 22.5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

Average noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased 8.3% on a linked-quarter basis to $8.9 billion.

Capital

Capital information UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Total equity $ 3,016,948 $ 2,854,180 $ 2,606,440 Book value per common share 62.84 59.43 53.09 Tangible book value per common share 58.64 55.19 48.84 Regulatory capital: Common equity Tier 1 capital $ 2,547,634 $ 2,402,785 $ 2,330,533 Tier 1 capital 2,547,634 2,402,785 2,330,533 Total capital 3,002,545 2,854,598 2,505,397 Regulatory capital ratios: Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 12.10 % 11.93 % 12.33 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.10 11.93 12.33 Total risk-based capital ratio 14.26 14.17 13.26 Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.37 8.19 9.37

At December 31, 2020, the regulatory capital ratios presented in the foregoing table exceeded all “well-capitalized” regulatory thresholds.

Asset Quality

Credit quality UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Net charge-offs - Total loans $ 1,801 $ 5,111 $ 5,541 $ 7,672 $ 7,618 Net loan charge-offs as a % of total average loans 0.04 % 0.13 % 0.15 % 0.23 % 0.23 % Loans over 90 days past due $ 1,952 $ 1,372 $ 4,588 $ 2,211 $ 2,069 Loans over 90 days past due as a % of total loans 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.03 % 0.02 % 0.02 % Nonaccrual and restructured loans $ 87,823 $ 93,695 $ 82,245 $ 97,029 $ 56,347 Nonaccrual and restructured loans as a % of total loans 0.55 % 0.59 % 0.54 % 0.70 % 0.42 % Provision for credit losses $ 5,000 $ 16,000 $ 21,500 $ 88,000 $ 2,000

Provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter totaled $5.0 million, a decrease of $11.0 million from the linked quarter, and an increase of $3.0 million from the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net charge-offs for the fourth quarter totaled $1.8 million, or 0.04%, of average loans, compared to $5.1 million, or 0.13%, of average loans in the linked quarter.

Dividend Declaration

At the company’s quarterly board meeting, the Board of Directors declared a $0.32 per share quarterly cash dividend, payable on April 1, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 10, 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In this release, we provide information about net operating income, operating earnings per share - diluted (operating EPS), operating return on average equity (operating ROE), operating return on average assets (operating ROA), operating noninterest expense, operating efficiency ratio, pre-tax, pre-provision income, pre-tax, pre-provision earnings per share – diluted (PTPP EPS), pre-tax, pre-provision income on a fully tax equivalent basis (PTPP-FTE), pre-tax, pre-provision FTE earnings per share – diluted (PTPP-FTE EPS), tangible shareholders’ equity, and tangible book value per share, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. This information supplements the results that are reported according to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be viewed in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP results. The differences between the non-GAAP financial measures – net operating income, operating EPS, operating ROE, operating ROA, operating noninterest expense, operating efficiency ratio, PTPP, PTPP EPS, PTPP-FTE, PTPP-FTE EPS, tangible shareholders’ equity, and tangible book value per share – and the nearest comparable GAAP financial measures are reconciled later in this release. The company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations may be useful to investors because they adjust for acquisition-, severance-, and COVID-19 related items that management does not believe reflect the company’s fundamental operating performance. COVID-19 related expense includes hazard pay for branch associates, computer hardware expense to support associates working remotely, and additional equipment, cleaning, and janitorial supplies to protect the well-being of our associates and customers while on the company’s premises.

Net operating income for the relevant period is defined as GAAP net income, adjusted to reflect the impact of excluding expenses related to acquisitions, severance expense, COVID-19 related expense, and the cumulative tax impact of these adjustments.

Operating EPS (diluted) is calculated as earnings per share as reported, adjusted to reflect, on a per share basis, the impact of excluding the non-GAAP adjustments described above for the relevant period. Operating ROE is calculated as net operating income from continuing operations, divided by the company’s average total shareholders’ equity for the relevant period. Operating ROA is calculated as net operating income from continuing operations, divided by the company’s average assets for the relevant period. Operating noninterest expense for the relevant period is defined as GAAP noninterest expense, adjusted to reflect the pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments described above. Operating efficiency ratio is calculated as the company’s operating noninterest expense, net of amortization of other intangibles, divided by the company’s total non-GAAP revenue (calculated as net interest income plus noninterest income, less gains on sales of securities available for sale, net).

Pre-tax, pre-provision income for the relevant period is defined as GAAP net income, adjusted to reflect the impact of excluding income tax and provision expenses.

Pre-tax, pre-provision income on a fully tax equivalent basis for the relevant period is defined as GAAP net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis plus noninterest income, less noninterest expense.

Tangible shareholders’ equity for the relevant period is defined as GAAP shareholders’ equity, net of intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is defined as tangible shareholders’ equity divided by the Company’s total shares outstanding.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains, and our other communications may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements often use words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project," "outlook," "forecast," "target," "trend," "plan," "goal," or other words of comparable meaning or future-tense or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "should," "would," or "could." Forward-looking statements convey our expectations, intentions, or forecasts about future events, circumstances, results, or aspirations. All forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which may change over time and many of which are beyond our control.

About UMB:

UMB Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UMBF) is a financial services company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. UMB offers commercial banking, which includes comprehensive deposit, lending and investment services, personal banking, which includes wealth management and financial planning services, and institutional banking, which includes asset servicing, corporate trust solutions, investment banking, and healthcare services. UMB operates branches throughout Missouri, Illinois, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Arizona and Texas, and serves business and institutional clients nationwide. For more information, visit UMB.com, UMB Blog, UMB Facebook and UMB LinkedIn, or follow us on Twitter at @UMBBank. For information about UMB’s operations, approach and relief measures during the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit umb.com/COVID-19.

Consolidated Balance Sheets UMB Financial Corporation (dollars in thousands) December 31, 2020 2019 (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS Loans $ 16,103,651 $ 13,431,722 Allowance for credit losses on loans (215,973 ) (101,788 ) Net loans 15,887,678 13,329,934 Loans held for sale 6,708 7,803 Securities: Available for sale 9,299,688 7,447,362 Held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 1,012,004 1,116,102 Trading securities 35,020 45,618 Other securities 296,053 108,420 Total securities 10,642,765 8,717,502 Federal funds sold and resell agreements 1,650,335 1,578,345 Interest-bearing due from banks 3,110,042 1,225,491 Cash and due from banks 430,638 472,958 Premises and equipment, net 293,095 300,334 Accrued income 139,892 124,508 Goodwill 180,867 180,867 Other intangibles, net 21,056 27,597 Other assets 764,428 596,016 Total assets $ 33,127,504 $ 26,561,355 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 9,879,970 $ 6,944,465 Interest-bearing demand and savings 16,295,186 13,432,415 Time deposits under $250,000 477,748 611,587 Time deposits of $250,000 or more 398,347 614,777 Total deposits 27,051,251 21,603,244 Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 2,315,497 1,896,508 Long-term debt 269,595 70,372 Accrued expenses and taxes 319,676 232,200 Other liabilities 154,537 152,591 Total liabilities 30,110,556 23,954,915 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 55,057 55,057 Capital surplus 1,090,450 1,073,764 Retained earnings 1,891,246 1,672,438 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net 318,340 83,180 Treasury stock (338,145 ) (277,999 ) Total shareholders' equity 3,016,948 2,606,440 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 33,127,504 $ 26,561,355

Consolidated Statements of Income UMB Financial Corporation (dollars in thousands except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) INTEREST INCOME Loans $ 152,486 $ 156,503 $ 585,957 $ 637,845 Securities: Taxable interest 26,226 26,996 105,701 106,053 Tax-exempt interest 25,427 24,177 99,820 90,064 Total securities income 51,653 51,173 205,521 196,117 Federal funds and resell agreements 2,567 4,875 11,840 13,843 Interest-bearing due from banks 384 2,765 3,744 12,882 Trading securities 202 504 1,427 2,205 Total interest income 207,292 215,820 808,489 862,892 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 7,955 35,698 58,214 154,192 Federal funds and repurchase agreements 1,726 6,629 11,787 32,553 Other 2,936 1,130 7,259 5,242 Total interest expense 12,617 43,457 77,260 191,987 Net interest income 194,675 172,363 731,229 670,905 Provision for credit losses 5,000 2,000 130,500 32,850 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 189,675 170,363 600,729 638,055 NONINTEREST INCOME Trust and securities processing 50,773 46,835 194,646 176,913 Trading and investment banking 9,693 6,720 32,945 23,466 Service charges on deposit accounts 20,074 20,100 83,879 82,748 Insurance fees and commissions 318 511 1,369 1,634 Brokerage fees 3,918 8,839 24,350 31,261 Bankcard fees 15,788 16,326 60,544 66,727 Investment securities gains (losses), net 113,010 (308 ) 120,634 2,245 Other 14,716 11,332 41,799 41,776 Total noninterest income 228,290 110,355 560,166 426,770 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 129,272 120,806 495,464 461,445 Occupancy, net 11,858 12,249 47,476 47,771 Equipment 22,008 20,803 85,719 79,086 Supplies and services 4,125 6,280 15,537 18,699 Marketing and business development 3,717 8,385 14,679 26,257 Processing fees 14,408 13,351 54,213 52,198 Legal and consulting 10,191 10,001 29,765 31,504 Bankcard 4,711 4,061 18,954 17,750 Amortization of other intangible assets 1,601 1,593 6,517 5,506 Regulatory fees 2,393 2,940 10,279 11,489 Other 22,574 2,981 43,402 27,155 Total noninterest expense 226,858 203,450 822,005 778,860 Income before income taxes 191,107 77,268 338,890 285,965 Income tax expense 34,787 10,753 52,388 42,365 NET INCOME $ 156,320 $ 66,515 $ 286,502 $ 243,600 PER SHARE DATA Net income – basic $ 3.26 $ 1.36 $ 5.95 $ 4.99 Net income – diluted 3.24 1.35 5.93 4.96 Dividends 0.32 0.31 1.25 1.21 Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 47,927,358 48,828,509 48,137,791 48,779,263 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 48,264,097 49,187,291 48,343,750 49,089,877

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income UMB Financial Corporation (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Net income $ 156,320 $ 66,515 $ 286,502 $ 243,600 Other comprehensive income (loss), before tax: Unrealized gains and losses on debt securities: Change in unrealized holding gains and losses, net 25,576 (14,209 ) 295,552 253,891 Less: Reclassification adjustment for gains included in net income (1,436 ) (755 ) (6,980 ) (3,218 ) Change in unrealized gains and losses on debt securities 24,140 (14,964 ) 288,572 250,673 Unrealized gains and losses on derivative hedges: Change in unrealized gains and losses on derivative hedges, net 1,964 (2,700 ) 20,979 (15,318 ) Less: Reclassification adjustment for (gains) losses included in net income (1,036 ) 728 (1,905 ) 1,023 Change in unrealized gains and losses on derivative hedges 928 (1,972 ) 19,074 (14,295 ) Other comprehensive income (loss), before tax 25,068 (16,936 ) 307,646 236,378 Income tax (expense) benefit (5,831 ) 4,095 (72,486 ) (57,416 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) 19,237 (12,841 ) 235,160 178,962 Comprehensive income $ 175,557 $ 53,674 $ 521,662 $ 422,562

Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity UMB Financial Corporation (dollars in thousands except per share data) (audited) Common

Stock Capital

Surplus Retained

Earnings Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

(Loss) Income Treasury

Stock Total Balance - January 1, 2019 $ 55,057 $ 1,054,601 $ 1,488,421 $ (95,782 ) $ (273,827 ) $ 2,228,470 Total comprehensive income — — 243,600 178,962 — 422,562 Dividends ($1.21 per share) — — (59,583 ) — — (59,583 ) Purchase of treasury stock — — — — (4,496 ) (4,496 ) Forfeitures of equity awards, net of issuances — 3,820 — — (3,204 ) 616 Recognition of equity-based compensation — 14,234 — — — 14,234 Sale of treasury stock — 344 — — 487 831 Exercise of stock options — 765 — — 3,041 3,806 Balance - December 31, 2019 $ 55,057 $ 1,073,764 $ 1,672,438 $ 83,180 $ (277,999 ) $ 2,606,440 (unaudited) Balance - January 1, 2020 $ 55,057 $ 1,073,764 $ 1,672,438 $ 83,180 $ (277,999 ) $ 2,606,440 Total comprehensive income — — 286,502 235,160 — 521,662 Dividends ($1.25 per share) — — (60,655 ) — — (60,655 ) Purchase of treasury stock — 616 — — (64,382 ) (63,766 ) Forfeitures of equity awards, net of issuances — 624 — — (16 ) 608 Recognition of equity-based compensation — 14,512 — — — 14,512 Sale of treasury stock — 201 — — 414 615 Exercise of stock options — 733 — — 3,838 4,571 Cumulative effect adjustment — — (7,039 ) — — (7,039 ) Balance - December 31, 2020 $ 55,057 $ 1,090,450 $ 1,891,246 $ 318,340 $ (338,145 ) $ 3,016,948

Average Balances / Yields and Rates UMB Financial Corporation (tax - equivalent basis) (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Average Average Average Average Balance Yield/Rate Balance Yield/Rate Assets Loans, net of unearned interest $ 16,041,081 3.78 % $ 13,231,884 4.69 % Securities: Taxable 5,776,606 1.81 4,654,669 2.30 Tax-exempt 4,394,734 2.91 3,993,540 3.04 Total securities 10,171,340 2.28 8,648,209 2.64 Federal funds and resell agreements 1,186,939 0.86 893,954 2.16 Interest bearing due from banks 1,443,979 0.11 633,328 1.73 Trading securities 29,659 3.21 56,653 4.09 Total earning assets 28,872,998 2.95 23,464,028 3.76 Allowance for credit losses (217,923 ) (109,967 ) Other assets 1,930,559 1,716,962 Total assets $ 30,585,634 $ 25,071,023 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing deposits $ 16,017,991 0.20 % $ 13,988,241 1.01 % Federal funds and repurchase agreements 1,963,865 0.35 1,661,285 1.58 Borrowed funds 274,279 4.26 70,225 6.38 Total interest-bearing liabilities 18,256,135 0.27 15,719,751 1.10 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 8,947,389 6,398,309 Other liabilities 446,572 353,848 Shareholders' equity 2,935,538 2,599,115 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 30,585,634 $ 25,071,023 Net interest spread 2.68 % 2.66 % Net interest margin 2.78 3.02

Average Balances / Yields and Rates UMB Financial Corporation (tax - equivalent basis) (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Average Average Average Average Balance Yield/Rate Balance Yield/Rate Assets Loans, net of unearned interest $ 15,126,110 3.87 % $ 12,764,623 5.00 % Securities: Taxable 5,256,715 2.01 4,524,955 2.34 Tax-exempt 4,226,363 2.99 3,796,983 3.00 Total securities 9,483,078 2.45 8,321,938 2.64 Federal funds and resell agreements 1,099,447 1.08 535,393 2.59 Interest bearing due from banks 1,218,919 0.31 584,756 2.20 Trading securities 37,086 4.28 52,306 4.79 Total earning assets 26,964,640 3.10 22,259,016 3.98 Allowance for credit losses (184,482 ) (107,422 ) Other assets 1,787,979 1,633,031 Total assets $ 28,568,137 $ 23,784,625 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing deposits $ 15,336,492 0.38 % $ 13,172,181 1.17 % Federal funds and repurchase agreements 2,023,813 0.58 1,657,283 1.96 Borrowed funds 136,957 5.30 69,809 7.51 Total interest-bearing liabilities 17,497,262 0.44 14,899,273 1.29 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 7,845,667 6,132,187 Other liabilities 420,247 301,318 Shareholders' equity 2,804,961 2,451,847 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 28,568,137 $ 23,784,625 Net interest spread 2.66 % 2.69 % Net interest margin 2.81 3.12

Business Segment Information UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Commercial

Banking Institutional

Banking Personal

Banking Total Net interest income $ 133,019 $ 22,322 $ 39,334 $ 194,675 Provision for credit losses 3,891 116 993 5,000 Noninterest income 131,630 63,746 32,914 228,290 Noninterest expense 85,942 71,562 69,354 226,858 Income before taxes 174,816 14,390 1,901 191,107 Income tax expense 31,821 2,620 346 34,787 Net income $ 142,995 $ 11,770 $ 1,555 $ 156,320 Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Commercial

Banking Institutional

Banking Personal

Banking Total Net interest income $ 105,479 $ 33,734 $ 33,150 $ 172,363 Provision for credit losses 558 251 1,191 2,000 Noninterest income 19,167 62,326 28,862 110,355 Noninterest expense 65,567 71,552 66,331 203,450 Income (loss) before taxes 58,521 24,257 (5,510 ) 77,268 Income tax expense (benefit) 8,144 3,376 (767 ) 10,753 Net income (loss) $ 50,377 $ 20,881 $ (4,743 ) $ 66,515 Year Ended December 31, 2020 Commercial

Banking Institutional

Banking Personal

Banking Total Net interest income $ 475,425 $ 106,856 $ 148,948 $ 731,229 Provision for credit losses 119,424 882 10,194 130,500 Noninterest income 189,412 254,874 115,880 560,166 Noninterest expense 272,283 286,635 263,087 822,005 Income (loss) before taxes 273,130 74,213 (8,453 ) 338,890 Income tax expense (benefit) 42,223 11,472 (1,307 ) 52,388 Net income (loss) $ 230,907 $ 62,741 $ (7,146 ) $ 286,502 Year Ended December 31, 2019 Commercial

Banking Institutional

Banking Personal

Banking Total Net interest income $ 412,232 $ 126,591 $ 132,082 $ 670,905 Provision for credit losses 26,159 975 5,716 32,850 Noninterest income 81,609 232,444 112,717 426,770 Noninterest expense 267,345 268,423 243,092 778,860 Income (loss) before taxes 200,337 89,637 (4,009 ) 285,965 Income tax expense (benefit) 29,679 13,280 (594 ) 42,365 Net income (loss) $ 170,658 $ 76,357 $ (3,415 ) $ 243,600

The company has strategically aligned its operations into the following three reportable segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. Senior executive officers regularly evaluate business segment financial results produced by the company’s internal reporting system in deciding how to allocate resources and assess performance for individual business segments. Prior to 2020, the company had the following four business segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The company’s reportable segments include certain corporate overhead, technology and service costs that are allocated based on methodologies that are applied consistently between periods. For comparability purposes, amounts in all periods are based on methodologies in effect at December 31, 2020.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures