 

UMB Financial Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter Net Income of $156.3 Million and Record Full-Year Earnings of $286.5 Million

UMB Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UMBF), a financial services company, announced net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $156.3 million, or $3.24 per diluted share, compared to $73.1 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020 (linked quarter) and $66.5 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, net income was $286.5 million, or $5.93 per diluted share, which is an increase of 17.6% compared to $243.6 million, or $4.96 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019. Results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020 include a pre-tax gain of $108.8 million on the company’s investment in Tattooed Chef, Inc.

Net operating income, a non-GAAP financial measure reconciled to net income, the nearest comparable GAAP measure, later in this release, was $157.4 million, or $3.26 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $76.4 million, or $1.59 per diluted share, for the linked quarter and $67.0 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. Pre-tax, pre-provision income on a fully tax equivalent basis (PTPP-FTE), a non-GAAP measure reconciled to the components of net income before taxes, the nearest comparable GAAP measure, later in this release, was $202.9 million, or $4.20 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $106.2 million, or $2.21 per diluted share, for the linked quarter, and $85.7 million, or $1.74 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. These PTPP-FTE results represent increases of 91.1% on a linked-quarter basis and 136.7% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

Summary of quarterly financial results

 

UMB Financial Corporation

 

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Q4

 

 

Q3

 

 

Q4

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Net income (GAAP)

 

$

156,320

 

 

$

73,092

 

 

$

66,515

 

Earnings per share (diluted)

 

 

3.24

 

 

 

1.52

 

 

 

1.35

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pre-tax, pre-provision income (Non-GAAP)

 

 

196,107

 

 

 

99,385

 

 

 

79,268

 

Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings per share (diluted)

 

 

4.06

 

 

 

2.07

 

 

1.61

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pre-tax, pre-provision income - FTE (Non-GAAP)

 

 

202,946

 

 

 

106,182

 

 

 

85,723

 

Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings per share - FTE (diluted)

 

 

4.20

 

 

 

2.21

 

 

1.74

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net operating income (Non-GAAP)

 

 

157,405

 

 

 

76,434

 

 

 

67,038

 

Operating earnings per share (diluted)

 

 

3.26

 

 

 

1.59

 

 

1.36

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets

 

 

2.03

%

 

 

0.99

%

 

 

1.05

%

Return on average equity

 

 

21.18

 

 

 

10.23

 

 

 

10.15

 

Efficiency ratio

 

 

53.44

 

 

 

66.14

 

 

 

71.59

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating return on average assets

 

 

2.05

%

 

 

1.03

%

 

 

1.06

%

Operating return on average equity

 

 

21.33

 

 

 

10.70

 

 

 

10.23

 

Operating efficiency ratio

 

 

53.11

 

 

 

64.69

 

 

 

71.35

 

Summary of year-to-date financial results

 

UMB Financial Corporation

 

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

December

 

 

December

 

 

 

YTD

 

 

YTD

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Net income (GAAP)

 

$

286,502

 

 

$

243,600

 

Earnings per share (diluted)

 

 

5.93

 

 

 

4.96

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pre-tax, pre-provision income (Non-GAAP)

 

 

469,390

 

 

 

318,815

 

Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings per share (diluted)

 

 

9.71

 

 

6.49

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pre-tax, pre-provision income - FTE (Non-GAAP)

 

 

496,108

 

 

 

342,791

 

Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings per share - FTE (diluted)

 

 

10.26

 

 

6.98

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net operating income (Non-GAAP)

 

 

295,793

 

 

 

245,016

 

Operating earnings per share (diluted)

 

 

6.12

 

 

 

4.99

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets

 

 

1.00

%

 

 

1.02

%

Return on average equity

 

 

10.21

 

 

 

9.94

 

Efficiency ratio

 

 

63.49

 

 

 

70.66

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating return on average assets

 

 

1.04

%

 

 

1.03

%

Operating return on average equity

 

 

10.55

 

 

 

9.99

 

Operating efficiency ratio

 

 

62.56

 

 

 

70.49

 

“2020 was a testament to the spirit of UMB’s consistent priorities—delivering the Unparalleled Customer Experience (TUCE), caring for our communities and managing through the adversity of an uncertain and unprecedented operating environment,” said Mariner Kemper, chairman, president and chief executive officer. “Credit quality remains solid, with net charge-offs of just 0.13% of average loans for 2020, while average loan balances, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, increased 10.4% from 2019. For the full year, our pre-tax, pre-provision income was $469.4 million, an increase of 47.2% compared to 2019. The biggest driver of this outperformance was a gain of $108.8 million in the fourth quarter from our successful investment in Tattooed Chef, Inc.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 earnings discussion

Summary of revenue

 

UMB Financial Corporation

 

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Q4

 

 

Q3

 

 

Q4

 

 

CQ vs.

 

 

CQ vs.

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

LQ

 

 

PY

 

Net interest income

 

$

194,675

 

 

$

184,384

 

 

$

172,363

 

 

$

10,291

 

 

$

22,312

 

Noninterest income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trust and securities processing

 

 

50,773

 

 

 

50,552

 

 

 

46,835

 

 

 

221

 

 

 

3,938

 

Trading and investment banking

 

 

9,693

 

 

 

8,678

 

 

 

6,720

 

 

 

1,015

 

 

 

2,973

 

Service charges on deposit accounts

 

 

20,074

 

 

 

19,650

 

 

 

20,100

 

 

 

424

 

 

 

(26

)

Insurance fees and commissions

 

 

318

 

 

 

259

 

 

 

511

 

 

 

59

 

 

 

(193

)

Brokerage fees

 

 

3,918

 

 

 

4,819

 

 

 

8,839

 

 

 

(901

)

 

 

(4,921

)

Bankcard fees

 

 

15,788

 

 

 

15,295

 

 

 

16,326

 

 

 

493

 

 

 

(538

)

Investment securities gains (losses), net

 

 

113,010

 

 

 

(475

)

 

 

(308

)

 

 

113,485

 

 

 

113,318

 

Other

 

 

14,716

 

 

 

14,218

 

 

 

11,332

 

 

 

498

 

 

 

3,384

 

Total noninterest income

 

$

228,290

 

 

$

112,996

 

 

$

110,355

 

 

$

115,294

 

 

$

117,935

 

Total revenue

 

$

422,965

 

 

$

297,380

 

 

$

282,718

 

 

$

125,585

 

 

$

140,247

 

Net interest income (FTE)

 

$

201,514

 

 

$

191,181

 

 

$

178,818

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest margin (FTE)

 

 

2.78

%

 

 

2.73

%

 

 

3.02

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total noninterest income as a % of total revenue

 

 

53.97

 

 

 

38.00

 

 

 

39.03

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

  • Net interest income totaled $194.7 million, an increase of $10.3 million, or 5.6%, from the linked quarter, driven by an increase of $1.0 billion, or 3.7%, in average earning assets and the acceleration of PPP loan origination fees from payoffs. The increase in average earning assets was driven by an increase of $356 million in investment securities and an increase of $309 million in loan balances.
  • Net interest margin for the fourth quarter was 2.78%, an increase of five basis points from the linked quarter. Earning asset yields increased four basis points from the linked quarter, driven by origination fee income from the payoff of PPP loan balances during the fourth quarter. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased one basis point to 0.27%, driven by a three-basis-point decline in the cost of interest-bearing deposits and lower borrowing costs. Net interest spread increased five basis points to 2.68% from the linked quarter and was two basis points higher than the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • On a year-over-year basis, net interest income increased $22.3 million, or 12.9%, driven by a $2.8 billion, or 21.2%, increase in average loans, and a $1.5 billion, or 17.6%, increase in average securities. These increases were driven by organic loan growth, excess liquidity, and the company’s PPP participation.
  • Average deposits increased 3.5% on a linked-quarter basis and 22.5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Average noninterest-bearing demand deposit balances increased 8.3% on a linked-quarter basis and 39.8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

Noninterest income

  • Fourth quarter 2020 noninterest income increased $115.3 million, or 102.0%, on a linked-quarter basis, largely due to:
    • An increase of $113.5 million in investment securities gains, primarily due to the $108.8 million gain on the company’s investment in Tattooed Chef, Inc., recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $2.4 million in equity earnings on alternative investments, and an increase of $1.1 million in gains on sales of available for sale securities.
  • Compared to the prior year, noninterest income in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased $117.9 million, or 106.9%, primarily driven by:
    • An increase of $113.3 million in investment securities gains, primarily due to the $108.8 million gain on the company’s investment in Tattooed Chef, Inc., an increase of $1.1 million in equity earnings on alternative investments, and an increase of $0.7 million on sales of available for sale securities.
    • Increases of $2.5 million in fund services income and $1.4 million in corporate trust revenue, both recorded in trust and securities processing.
    • An increase of $3.0 million in trading and investment banking due to increased trading volume.
    • Increases of $2.8 million in company-owned life insurance and $0.5 million in bank-owned life insurance, both recorded in other income. The increase in company-owned life insurance is offset by a proportionate increase in deferred compensation expense as noted below.
    • These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $4.9 million in brokerage fees, primarily driven by lower 12b-1 income.

Noninterest expense

Summary of noninterest expense

 

UMB Financial Corporation

 

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Q4

 

 

Q3

 

 

Q4

 

 

CQ vs.

 

 

CQ vs.

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

LQ

 

 

PY

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

$

129,272

 

 

$

124,194

 

 

$

120,806

 

 

$

5,078

 

 

$

8,466

 

Occupancy, net

 

 

11,858

 

 

 

12,027

 

 

 

12,249

 

 

 

(169

)

 

 

(391

)

Equipment

 

 

22,008

 

 

 

20,968

 

 

 

20,803

 

 

 

1,040

 

 

 

1,205

 

Supplies and services

 

 

4,125

 

 

 

3,442

 

 

 

6,280

 

 

 

683

 

 

 

(2,155

)

Marketing and business development

 

 

3,717

 

 

 

3,038

 

 

 

8,385

 

 

 

679

 

 

 

(4,668

)

Processing fees

 

 

14,408

 

 

 

12,812

 

 

 

13,351

 

 

 

1,596

 

 

 

1,057

 

Legal and consulting

 

 

10,191

 

 

 

7,244

 

 

 

10,001

 

 

 

2,947

 

 

 

190

 

Bankcard

 

 

4,711

 

 

 

4,834

 

 

 

4,061

 

 

 

(123

)

 

 

650

 

Amortization of other intangible assets

 

 

1,601

 

 

 

1,524

 

 

 

1,593

 

 

 

77

 

 

 

8

 

Regulatory fees

 

 

2,393

 

 

 

2,309

 

 

 

2,940

 

 

 

84

 

 

 

(547

)

Other

 

 

22,574

 

 

 

5,603

 

 

 

2,981

 

 

 

16,971

 

 

 

19,593

 

Total noninterest expense

 

$

226,858

 

 

$

197,995

 

 

$

203,450

 

 

$

28,863

 

 

$

23,408

 

  • GAAP noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $226.9 million, an increase of $28.9 million, or 14.6%, from the linked quarter and an increase of $23.4 million, or 11.5%, from the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • The linked-quarter increase in noninterest expense was driven by:
    • Increases of $14.3 million in operational losses, $1.2 million in charitable contributions expense, and $0.9 million in losses on other real estate owned, all recorded in other noninterest expense.
    • An increase of $5.1 million in salaries and employee benefits, largely driven by increased bonus expense due to higher company performance.
    • Increases of $1.8 million in consulting expense and $1.1 million in legal expense, both recorded in legal and professional expense, due to timing of multiple technology initiatives and legal work performed on various matters.
    • An increase of $1.6 million in processing fees, $1.0 million in equipment expense, and $0.7 million in supplies and services expense, due to investments in the digital channel and integrated platform solutions to support business growth and the ongoing modernization of the company’s core systems.
  • The year-over-year increase in noninterest expense was driven by:
    • A $13.1 million increase in operational losses, $1.2 million in charitable contributions expense, and $4.4 million in derivative expense, all recorded in other noninterest expense.
    • An $8.5 million increase in salaries and employee benefits, primarily due to increased bonus expense due to higher company performance and an increase of $1.8 million in deferred compensation expense. The increase in deferred compensation expense was offset by the increase in company-owned life insurance income noted above.
    • These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $4.7 million in marketing and development expense, primarily due to a decline in travel and entertainment expense due to the pandemic.

Full year 2020 earnings discussion

  • Net interest income increased $60.3 million, or 9.0%, year-over-year due to a $4.7 billion increase in earning assets, primarily driven by organic loan growth and the company’s PPP participation, partially offset by the impact of lower short-term and long-term interest rates. In 2020, average loan balances increased $2.4 billion and average securities increased $1.2 billion. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $2.6 billion, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities declined 85 basis points.
  • Full-year noninterest income increased $133.4 million, or 31.3%, due to:
    • An increase of $118.4 million in investment securities gains, primarily driven by the $108.8 million gain on the company’s investment in Tattooed Chef, Inc., an increase in gains on sales of available for sale securities of $3.8 million, and a $3.1 million increase in equity earnings on alternative investments.
    • Increases of $10.6 million in fund services income and $7.2 million in corporate trust revenue, both recorded in trust and securities processing.
    • An increase of $9.5 million in trading and investment banking due to increased trading volume.
    • These increases were partially offset by the following decreases:
      • A $6.9 million decline in brokerage fees, primarily driven by lower 12b-1 income.
      • A $6.2 million decrease in bankcard income, due to lower interchange revenue.
  • Full-year noninterest expense increased $43.1 million, or 5.5%, primarily due to:
    • A $34.0 million increase in salary and employee benefit expense driven primarily by increased bonus and sales commission expense tied to business volumes, revenue growth, and overall company performance, as well as increased compensation expense tied to the company’s COVID-19 response.
    • A $12.9 million increase in operational losses, an increase of $1.3 million in charitable contributions expense, and an increase of $1.2 million in derivative expense, all recorded in other noninterest expense.
    • An increase of $6.6 million in equipment expense, primarily due to investments in digital channel and integrated platform solutions to support business growth and the ongoing modernization of the company’s core systems.
    • These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $11.6 million in marketing and development expense primarily due to a decline in travel and entertainment expense due to the pandemic.

Income taxes

  • The company’s effective tax rate was 15.5% for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to 14.8% for the same period in 2019. The increase in the effective tax rate for 2020 is primarily attributable to a smaller portion of pre-tax income being earned from tax-exempt municipal securities.

Balance sheet

  • Average total assets for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $30.6 billion compared to $29.5 billion for the linked quarter and $25.1 billion for the same period in 2019.

Summary of average loans and leases - QTD Average

 

 

UMB Financial Corporation

 

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Q4

 

 

Q3

 

 

Q4

 

 

CQ vs.

 

 

CQ vs.

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

LQ

 

 

PY

 

Commercial and industrial

 

$

7,079,646

 

 

$

7,043,780

 

 

$

5,451,880

 

 

$

35,866

 

 

$

1,627,766

 

Specialty lending

 

 

506,225

 

 

 

456,847

 

 

 

576,091

 

 

 

49,378

 

 

 

(69,866

)

Commercial real estate

 

 

5,847,439

 

 

 

5,744,344

 

 

 

5,121,794

 

 

 

103,095

 

 

 

725,645

 

Consumer real estate

 

 

1,903,892

 

 

 

1,755,249

 

 

 

1,353,544

 

 

 

148,643

 

 

 

550,348

 

Consumer

 

 

128,350

 

 

 

150,814

 

 

 

135,526

 

 

 

(22,464

)

 

 

(7,176

)

Credit cards

 

 

382,166

 

 

 

371,444

 

 

 

438,473

 

 

 

10,722

 

 

 

(56,307

)

Leases and other

 

 

193,363

 

 

 

209,238

 

 

 

154,576

 

 

 

(15,875

)

 

 

38,787

 

Total loans

 

$

16,041,081

 

 

$

15,731,716

 

 

$

13,231,884

 

 

$

309,365

 

 

$

2,809,197

 

  • Average loans for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 2.0% on a linked-quarter basis and 21.2% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 due to increased commercial real estate and consumer real estate loans and the company’s PPP participation, which had an average balance of $1.4 billion in the fourth quarter.

Summary of average securities - QTD Average

 

UMB Financial Corporation

 

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Q4

 

 

Q3

 

 

Q4

 

 

CQ vs.

 

 

CQ vs.

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

LQ

 

 

PY

 

Securities available for sale:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. Treasury

 

$

30,778

 

 

$

30,881

 

 

$

220,830

 

 

$

(103

)

 

$

(190,052

)

U.S. Agencies

 

 

96,082

 

 

 

242,504

 

 

 

93,258

 

 

 

(146,422

)

 

 

2,824

 

Mortgage-backed

 

 

5,053,821

 

 

 

4,829,586

 

 

 

3,967,051

 

 

 

224,235

 

 

 

1,086,770

 

State and political subdivisions

 

 

3,600,704

 

 

 

3,407,508

 

 

 

2,968,305

 

 

 

193,196

 

 

 

632,399

 

Commercial Paper

 

 

 

 

 

3,478

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3,478

)

 

 

 

Corporates

 

 

76,870

 

 

 

58,866

 

 

 

184,503

 

 

 

18,004

 

 

 

(107,633

)

Total securities available for sale

 

$

8,858,255

 

 

$

8,572,823

 

 

$

7,433,947

 

 

$

285,432

 

 

$

1,424,308

 

Securities held to maturity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

State and political subdivisions

 

$

1,045,640

 

 

$

1,085,297

 

 

$

1,117,268

 

 

$

(39,657

)

 

$

(71,628

)

Trading securities

 

 

29,659

 

 

 

32,894

 

 

 

56,653

 

 

 

(3,235

)

 

 

(26,994

)

Other securities

 

 

267,445

 

 

 

156,816

 

 

 

96,994

 

 

 

110,629

 

 

 

170,451

 

Total securities

 

$

10,200,999

 

 

$

9,847,830

 

 

$

8,704,862

 

 

$

353,169

 

 

$

1,496,137

 

  • Average securities available for sale increased 3.3% on a linked-quarter basis and 19.2% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

Summary of average deposits - QTD Average

UMB Financial Corporation

 

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Q4

 

 

Q3

 

 

Q4

 

 

CQ vs.

 

 

CQ vs.

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

LQ

 

 

PY

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing demand

 

$

8,947,389

 

 

$

8,260,170

 

 

$

6,398,309

 

 

$

687,219

 

 

$

2,549,080

 

Interest-bearing demand and savings

 

 

15,250,236

 

 

 

15,125,267

 

 

 

12,959,948

 

 

 

124,969

 

 

 

2,290,288

 

Time deposits

 

 

767,755

 

 

 

741,750

 

 

 

1,028,293

 

 

 

26,005

 

 

 

(260,538

)

Total deposits

 

$

24,965,380

 

 

$

24,127,187

 

 

$

20,386,550

 

 

$

838,193

 

 

$

4,578,830

 

Noninterest bearing deposits as % of total

 

 

35.84

%

 

 

34.24

%

 

 

31.38

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  • Average deposits increased 3.5% on a linked-quarter basis and 22.5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Average noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased 8.3% on a linked-quarter basis to $8.9 billion.

Capital

Capital information

 

UMB Financial Corporation

 

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,
2020

 

 

September 30,
2020

 

 

December 31,
2019

 

Total equity

 

$

3,016,948

 

 

$

2,854,180

 

 

$

2,606,440

 

Book value per common share

 

 

62.84

 

 

 

59.43

 

 

 

53.09

 

Tangible book value per common share

 

 

58.64

 

 

 

55.19

 

 

 

48.84

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Regulatory capital:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common equity Tier 1 capital

 

$

2,547,634

 

 

$

2,402,785

 

 

$

2,330,533

 

Tier 1 capital

 

 

2,547,634

 

 

 

2,402,785

 

 

 

2,330,533

 

Total capital

 

 

3,002,545

 

 

 

2,854,598

 

 

 

2,505,397

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Regulatory capital ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

 

 

12.10

%

 

 

11.93

%

 

 

12.33

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

 

 

12.10

 

 

 

11.93

 

 

 

12.33

 

Total risk-based capital ratio

 

 

14.26

 

 

 

14.17

 

 

 

13.26

 

Tier 1 leverage ratio

 

 

8.37

 

 

 

8.19

 

 

 

9.37

 

  • At December 31, 2020, the regulatory capital ratios presented in the foregoing table exceeded all “well-capitalized” regulatory thresholds.

Asset Quality

Credit quality

 

UMB Financial Corporation

 

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Q4

 

 

Q3

 

 

Q2

 

 

Q1

 

 

Q4

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2020

 

 

2020

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Net charge-offs - Total loans

 

$

1,801

 

 

$

5,111

 

 

$

5,541

 

 

$

7,672

 

 

$

7,618

 

Net loan charge-offs as a % of total average loans

 

 

0.04

%

 

 

0.13

%

 

 

0.15

%

 

 

0.23

%

 

 

0.23

%

Loans over 90 days past due

 

$

1,952

 

 

$

1,372

 

 

$

4,588

 

 

$

2,211

 

 

$

2,069

 

Loans over 90 days past due as a % of total loans

 

 

0.01

%

 

 

0.01

%

 

 

0.03

%

 

 

0.02

%

 

 

0.02

%

Nonaccrual and restructured loans

 

$

87,823

 

 

$

93,695

 

 

$

82,245

 

 

$

97,029

 

 

$

56,347

 

Nonaccrual and restructured loans as a % of total loans

 

 

0.55

%

 

 

0.59

%

 

 

0.54

%

 

 

0.70

%

 

 

0.42

%

Provision for credit losses

 

$

5,000

 

 

$

16,000

 

 

$

21,500

 

 

$

88,000

 

 

$

2,000

 

  • Provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter totaled $5.0 million, a decrease of $11.0 million from the linked quarter, and an increase of $3.0 million from the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Net charge-offs for the fourth quarter totaled $1.8 million, or 0.04%, of average loans, compared to $5.1 million, or 0.13%, of average loans in the linked quarter.

Dividend Declaration

At the company’s quarterly board meeting, the Board of Directors declared a $0.32 per share quarterly cash dividend, payable on April 1, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 10, 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In this release, we provide information about net operating income, operating earnings per share - diluted (operating EPS), operating return on average equity (operating ROE), operating return on average assets (operating ROA), operating noninterest expense, operating efficiency ratio, pre-tax, pre-provision income, pre-tax, pre-provision earnings per share – diluted (PTPP EPS), pre-tax, pre-provision income on a fully tax equivalent basis (PTPP-FTE), pre-tax, pre-provision FTE earnings per share – diluted (PTPP-FTE EPS), tangible shareholders’ equity, and tangible book value per share, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. This information supplements the results that are reported according to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be viewed in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP results. The differences between the non-GAAP financial measures – net operating income, operating EPS, operating ROE, operating ROA, operating noninterest expense, operating efficiency ratio, PTPP, PTPP EPS, PTPP-FTE, PTPP-FTE EPS, tangible shareholders’ equity, and tangible book value per share – and the nearest comparable GAAP financial measures are reconciled later in this release. The company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations may be useful to investors because they adjust for acquisition-, severance-, and COVID-19 related items that management does not believe reflect the company’s fundamental operating performance. COVID-19 related expense includes hazard pay for branch associates, computer hardware expense to support associates working remotely, and additional equipment, cleaning, and janitorial supplies to protect the well-being of our associates and customers while on the company’s premises.

Net operating income for the relevant period is defined as GAAP net income, adjusted to reflect the impact of excluding expenses related to acquisitions, severance expense, COVID-19 related expense, and the cumulative tax impact of these adjustments.

Operating EPS (diluted) is calculated as earnings per share as reported, adjusted to reflect, on a per share basis, the impact of excluding the non-GAAP adjustments described above for the relevant period. Operating ROE is calculated as net operating income from continuing operations, divided by the company’s average total shareholders’ equity for the relevant period. Operating ROA is calculated as net operating income from continuing operations, divided by the company’s average assets for the relevant period. Operating noninterest expense for the relevant period is defined as GAAP noninterest expense, adjusted to reflect the pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments described above. Operating efficiency ratio is calculated as the company’s operating noninterest expense, net of amortization of other intangibles, divided by the company’s total non-GAAP revenue (calculated as net interest income plus noninterest income, less gains on sales of securities available for sale, net).

Pre-tax, pre-provision income for the relevant period is defined as GAAP net income, adjusted to reflect the impact of excluding income tax and provision expenses.

Pre-tax, pre-provision income on a fully tax equivalent basis for the relevant period is defined as GAAP net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis plus noninterest income, less noninterest expense.

Tangible shareholders’ equity for the relevant period is defined as GAAP shareholders’ equity, net of intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is defined as tangible shareholders’ equity divided by the Company’s total shares outstanding.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains, and our other communications may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements often use words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “project,” “outlook,” “forecast,” “target,” “trend,” “plan,” “goal,” or other words of comparable meaning or future-tense or conditional verbs such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” or “could.” Forward-looking statements convey our expectations, intentions, or forecasts about future events, circumstances, results, or aspirations. All forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which may change over time and many of which are beyond our control. You should not rely on any forward-looking statement as a prediction or guarantee about the future. Our actual future objectives, strategies, plans, prospects, performance, condition, or results may differ materially from those set forth in any forward-looking statement. Some of the factors that may cause actual results or other future events, circumstances, or aspirations to differ from those in forward-looking statements are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K, or other applicable documents that are filed or furnished with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In addition to such factors that have been disclosed previously, the COVID-19 pandemic (the pandemic) may also cause actual results or other future events, circumstances, or aspirations to differ from our forward-looking statements. The pandemic has created a global public-health crisis that has resulted in widespread volatility and deteriorations in household, business, economic, and market conditions. It is currently adversely affecting the company and its customers, counterparties, employees, and fourth-party service providers, and the continued adverse impacts on our business, financial position, results of operations, and prospects could be significant. We are not able to accurately predict the extent of the impact of the pandemic on our capital, liquidity, and other financial positions and on our business, results of operations, and prospects at this time, and we believe it will depend on a number of evolving factors, including: (i) the duration, extent and severity of the pandemic; (ii) the response of governmental and non-governmental authorities to the pandemic, which is rapidly changing and not always coordinated or consistent across jurisdictions; (iii) the effect of the pandemic on our customers, counterparties, employees and fourth-party service providers, which may vary widely, and which is generally expected to increase our credit, counterparty, operational, and other risks; and (iv) the effect of the pandemic on economies and markets, which in turn could adversely affect, among other things, the origination of new loans and the performance of our existing loans. The pandemic is also expected to have a significant impact on our CECL calculation and related provision under a new accounting standard that we were required to adopt in January 2020. The CECL calculation includes periodic estimates of the net amount expected to be collected over the contractual term of certain financial assets, and requires us to take into account, among other things, economic conditions forecasted over the life of the financial asset, including the current and anticipated effects of the pandemic. Any forward-looking statement should be evaluated in light of these considerations. Any forward-looking statement made by us or on our behalf speaks only as of the date that it was made. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of events, circumstances, or results that arise after the date that the statement was made, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. You, however, should consult further disclosures (including disclosures of a forward-looking nature) that we may make in any subsequent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, Current Report on Form 8-K, or other applicable document that is filed or furnished with the SEC.

About UMB:

UMB Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UMBF) is a financial services company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. UMB offers commercial banking, which includes comprehensive deposit, lending and investment services, personal banking, which includes wealth management and financial planning services, and institutional banking, which includes asset servicing, corporate trust solutions, investment banking, and healthcare services. UMB operates branches throughout Missouri, Illinois, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Arizona and Texas, and serves business and institutional clients nationwide. For more information, visit UMB.com, UMB Blog, UMB Facebook and UMB LinkedIn, or follow us on Twitter at @UMBBank. For information about UMB’s operations, approach and relief measures during the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit umb.com/COVID-19.

 

Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

UMB Financial Corporation

 

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

(audited)

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans

 

$

16,103,651

 

 

$

13,431,722

 

Allowance for credit losses on loans

 

 

(215,973

)

 

 

(101,788

)

Net loans

 

 

15,887,678

 

 

 

13,329,934

 

Loans held for sale

 

 

6,708

 

 

 

7,803

 

Securities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Available for sale

 

 

9,299,688

 

 

 

7,447,362

 

Held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses

 

 

1,012,004

 

 

 

1,116,102

 

Trading securities

 

 

35,020

 

 

 

45,618

 

Other securities

 

 

296,053

 

 

 

108,420

 

Total securities

 

 

10,642,765

 

 

 

8,717,502

 

Federal funds sold and resell agreements

 

 

1,650,335

 

 

 

1,578,345

 

Interest-bearing due from banks

 

 

3,110,042

 

 

 

1,225,491

 

Cash and due from banks

 

 

430,638

 

 

 

472,958

 

Premises and equipment, net

 

 

293,095

 

 

 

300,334

 

Accrued income

 

 

139,892

 

 

 

124,508

 

Goodwill

 

 

180,867

 

 

 

180,867

 

Other intangibles, net

 

 

21,056

 

 

 

27,597

 

Other assets

 

 

764,428

 

 

 

596,016

 

Total assets

 

$

33,127,504

 

 

$

26,561,355

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing demand

 

$

9,879,970

 

 

$

6,944,465

 

Interest-bearing demand and savings

 

 

16,295,186

 

 

 

13,432,415

 

Time deposits under $250,000

 

 

477,748

 

 

 

611,587

 

Time deposits of $250,000 or more

 

 

398,347

 

 

 

614,777

 

Total deposits

 

 

27,051,251

 

 

 

21,603,244

 

Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements

 

 

2,315,497

 

 

 

1,896,508

 

Long-term debt

 

 

269,595

 

 

 

70,372

 

Accrued expenses and taxes

 

 

319,676

 

 

 

232,200

 

Other liabilities

 

 

154,537

 

 

 

152,591

Total liabilities

 

 

30,110,556

 

 

 

23,954,915

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

 

55,057

 

 

 

55,057

 

Capital surplus

 

 

1,090,450

 

 

 

1,073,764

 

Retained earnings

 

 

1,891,246

 

 

 

1,672,438

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net

 

 

318,340

 

 

 

83,180

 

Treasury stock

 

 

(338,145

)

 

 

(277,999

)

Total shareholders' equity

 

 

3,016,948

 

 

 

2,606,440

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

 

$

33,127,504

 

 

$

26,561,355

 

Consolidated Statements of Income

 

UMB Financial Corporation

 

(dollars in thousands except share and per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Year Ended

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

(audited)

 

INTEREST INCOME

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans

 

$

152,486

 

 

$

156,503

 

 

$

585,957

 

 

$

637,845

 

Securities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taxable interest

 

 

26,226

 

 

 

26,996

 

 

 

105,701

 

 

 

106,053

 

Tax-exempt interest

 

 

25,427

 

 

 

24,177

 

 

 

99,820

 

 

 

90,064

 

Total securities income

 

 

51,653

 

 

 

51,173

 

 

 

205,521

 

 

 

196,117

 

Federal funds and resell agreements

 

 

2,567

 

 

 

4,875

 

 

 

11,840

 

 

 

13,843

 

Interest-bearing due from banks

 

 

384

 

 

 

2,765

 

 

 

3,744

 

 

 

12,882

 

Trading securities

 

 

202

 

 

 

504

 

 

 

1,427

 

 

 

2,205

 

Total interest income

 

 

207,292

 

 

 

215,820

 

 

 

808,489

 

 

 

862,892

 

INTEREST EXPENSE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

 

7,955

 

 

 

35,698

 

 

 

58,214

 

 

 

154,192

 

Federal funds and repurchase agreements

 

 

1,726

 

 

 

6,629

 

 

 

11,787

 

 

 

32,553

 

Other

 

 

2,936

 

 

 

1,130

 

 

 

7,259

 

 

 

5,242

 

Total interest expense

 

 

12,617

 

 

 

43,457

 

 

 

77,260

 

 

 

191,987

 

Net interest income

 

 

194,675

 

 

 

172,363

 

 

 

731,229

 

 

 

670,905

 

Provision for credit losses

 

 

5,000

 

 

 

2,000

 

 

 

130,500

 

 

 

32,850

 

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

 

 

189,675

 

 

 

170,363

 

 

 

600,729

 

 

 

638,055

 

NONINTEREST INCOME

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trust and securities processing

 

 

50,773

 

 

 

46,835

 

 

 

194,646

 

 

 

176,913

 

Trading and investment banking

 

 

9,693

 

 

 

6,720

 

 

 

32,945

 

 

 

23,466

 

Service charges on deposit accounts

 

 

20,074

 

 

 

20,100

 

 

 

83,879

 

 

 

82,748

 

Insurance fees and commissions

 

 

318

 

 

 

511

 

 

 

1,369

 

 

 

1,634

 

Brokerage fees

 

 

3,918

 

 

 

8,839

 

 

 

24,350

 

 

 

31,261

 

Bankcard fees

 

 

15,788

 

 

 

16,326

 

 

 

60,544

 

 

 

66,727

 

Investment securities gains (losses), net

 

 

113,010

 

 

 

(308

)

 

 

120,634

 

 

 

2,245

 

Other

 

 

14,716

 

 

 

11,332

 

 

 

41,799

 

 

 

41,776

 

Total noninterest income

 

 

228,290

 

 

 

110,355

 

 

 

560,166

 

 

 

426,770

 

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

 

129,272

 

 

 

120,806

 

 

 

495,464

 

 

 

461,445

 

Occupancy, net

 

 

11,858

 

 

 

12,249

 

 

 

47,476

 

 

 

47,771

 

Equipment

 

 

22,008

 

 

 

20,803

 

 

 

85,719

 

 

 

79,086

 

Supplies and services

 

 

4,125

 

 

 

6,280

 

 

 

15,537

 

 

 

18,699

 

Marketing and business development

 

 

3,717

 

 

 

8,385

 

 

 

14,679

 

 

 

26,257

 

Processing fees

 

 

14,408

 

 

 

13,351

 

 

 

54,213

 

 

 

52,198

 

Legal and consulting

 

 

10,191

 

 

 

10,001

 

 

 

29,765

 

 

 

31,504

 

Bankcard

 

 

4,711

 

 

 

4,061

 

 

 

18,954

 

 

 

17,750

 

Amortization of other intangible assets

 

 

1,601

 

 

 

1,593

 

 

 

6,517

 

 

 

5,506

 

Regulatory fees

 

 

2,393

 

 

 

2,940

 

 

 

10,279

 

 

 

11,489

 

Other

 

 

22,574

 

 

 

2,981

 

 

 

43,402

 

 

 

27,155

 

Total noninterest expense

 

 

226,858

 

 

 

203,450

 

 

 

822,005

 

 

 

778,860

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

191,107

 

 

 

77,268

 

 

 

338,890

 

 

 

285,965

 

Income tax expense

 

 

34,787

 

 

 

10,753

 

 

 

52,388

 

 

 

42,365

 

NET INCOME

 

$

156,320

 

 

$

66,515

 

 

$

286,502

 

 

$

243,600

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PER SHARE DATA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income – basic

 

$

3.26

 

 

$

1.36

 

 

$

5.95

 

 

$

4.99

 

Net income – diluted

 

 

3.24

 

 

 

1.35

 

 

 

5.93

 

 

 

4.96

 

Dividends

 

 

0.32

 

 

 

0.31

 

 

 

1.25

 

 

 

1.21

 

Weighted average shares outstanding – basic

 

 

47,927,358

 

 

 

48,828,509

 

 

 

48,137,791

 

 

 

48,779,263

 

Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted

48,264,097

 

49,187,291

 

48,343,750

49,089,877

 

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

 

UMB Financial Corporation

 

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Year Ended

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

(audited)

 

Net income

 

$

156,320

 

 

$

66,515

 

 

$

286,502

 

 

$

243,600

 

Other comprehensive income (loss), before tax:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unrealized gains and losses on debt securities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in unrealized holding gains and losses, net

 

 

25,576

 

 

 

(14,209

)

 

 

295,552

 

 

 

253,891

 

Less: Reclassification adjustment for gains included in net income

 

 

(1,436

)

 

 

(755

)

 

 

(6,980

)

 

 

(3,218

)

Change in unrealized gains and losses on debt securities

 

 

24,140

 

 

 

(14,964

)

 

 

288,572

 

 

 

250,673

 

Unrealized gains and losses on derivative hedges:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in unrealized gains and losses on derivative hedges, net

 

 

1,964

 

 

 

(2,700

)

 

 

20,979

 

 

 

(15,318

)

Less: Reclassification adjustment for (gains) losses included in net income

 

 

(1,036

)

 

 

728

 

 

 

(1,905

)

 

 

1,023

 

Change in unrealized gains and losses on derivative hedges

 

 

928

 

 

 

(1,972

)

 

 

19,074

 

 

 

(14,295

)

Other comprehensive income (loss), before tax

 

 

25,068

 

 

 

(16,936

)

 

 

307,646

 

 

 

236,378

 

Income tax (expense) benefit

 

 

(5,831

)

 

 

4,095

 

 

 

(72,486

)

 

 

(57,416

)

Other comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

19,237

 

 

 

(12,841

)

 

 

235,160

 

 

 

178,962

 

Comprehensive income

 

$

175,557

 

 

$

53,674

 

 

$

521,662

 

 

$

422,562

 

Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity

UMB Financial Corporation

 

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(audited)

 

Common

Stock

 

 

Capital

Surplus

 

 

Retained

Earnings

 

 

Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
(Loss) Income

 

 

Treasury

Stock

 

 

Total

 

Balance - January 1, 2019

 

$

55,057

 

 

$

1,054,601

 

 

$

1,488,421

 

 

$

(95,782

)

 

$

(273,827

)

 

$

2,228,470

 

Total comprehensive income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

243,600

 

 

 

178,962

 

 

 

 

 

 

422,562

 

Dividends ($1.21 per share)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(59,583

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(59,583

)

Purchase of treasury stock

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(4,496

)

 

 

(4,496

)

Forfeitures of equity awards, net of issuances

 

 

 

 

 

3,820

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3,204

)

 

 

616

 

Recognition of equity-based compensation

 

 

 

 

 

14,234

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

14,234

 

Sale of treasury stock

 

 

 

 

 

344

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

487

 

 

 

831

 

Exercise of stock options

 

 

 

 

 

765

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,041

 

 

 

3,806

 

Balance - December 31, 2019

 

$

55,057

 

 

$

1,073,764

 

 

$

1,672,438

 

 

$

83,180

 

 

$

(277,999

)

 

$

2,606,440

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance - January 1, 2020

 

$

55,057

 

 

$

1,073,764

 

 

$

1,672,438

 

 

$

83,180

 

 

$

(277,999

)

 

$

2,606,440

 

Total comprehensive income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

286,502

 

 

 

235,160

 

 

 

 

 

 

521,662

 

Dividends ($1.25 per share)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(60,655

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(60,655

)

Purchase of treasury stock

 

 

 

 

 

616

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(64,382

)

 

 

(63,766

)

Forfeitures of equity awards, net of issuances

 

 

 

 

 

624

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(16

)

 

 

608

 

Recognition of equity-based compensation

 

 

 

 

 

14,512

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

14,512

 

Sale of treasury stock

 

 

 

 

 

201

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

414

 

 

 

615

 

Exercise of stock options

 

 

 

 

 

733

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,838

 

 

 

4,571

 

Cumulative effect adjustment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(7,039

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(7,039

)

Balance - December 31, 2020

 

$

55,057

 

 

$

1,090,450

 

 

$

1,891,246

 

 

$

318,340

 

 

$

(338,145

)

 

$

3,016,948

 

Average Balances / Yields and Rates

 

UMB Financial Corporation

 

(tax - equivalent basis)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

 

Average

 

 

Average

 

 

Average

 

 

Average

 

 

 

Balance

 

 

Yield/Rate

 

 

Balance

 

 

Yield/Rate

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans, net of unearned interest

 

$

16,041,081

 

 

 

3.78

%

 

$

13,231,884

 

 

 

4.69

%

Securities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taxable

 

 

5,776,606

 

 

 

1.81

 

 

 

4,654,669

 

 

 

2.30

 

Tax-exempt

 

 

4,394,734

 

 

 

2.91

 

 

 

3,993,540

 

 

 

3.04

 

Total securities

 

 

10,171,340

 

 

 

2.28

 

 

 

8,648,209

 

 

 

2.64

 

Federal funds and resell agreements

 

 

1,186,939

 

 

 

0.86

 

 

 

893,954

 

 

 

2.16

 

Interest bearing due from banks

 

 

1,443,979

 

 

 

0.11

 

 

 

633,328

 

 

 

1.73

 

Trading securities

 

 

29,659

 

 

 

3.21

 

 

 

56,653

 

 

 

4.09

 

Total earning assets

 

 

28,872,998

 

 

 

2.95

 

 

 

23,464,028

 

 

 

3.76

 

Allowance for credit losses

 

 

(217,923

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(109,967

)

 

 

 

 

Other assets

 

 

1,930,559

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,716,962

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

$

30,585,634

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

25,071,023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

$

16,017,991

 

 

 

0.20

%

 

$

13,988,241

 

 

 

1.01

%

Federal funds and repurchase agreements

 

 

1,963,865

 

 

 

0.35

 

 

 

1,661,285

 

 

 

1.58

 

Borrowed funds

 

 

274,279

 

 

 

4.26

 

 

 

70,225

 

 

 

6.38

 

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

18,256,135

 

 

 

0.27

 

 

 

15,719,751

 

 

 

1.10

 

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

 

 

8,947,389

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,398,309

 

 

 

 

 

Other liabilities

 

 

446,572

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

353,848

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity

 

 

2,935,538

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,599,115

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

 

$

30,585,634

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

25,071,023

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest spread

 

 

 

 

 

 

2.68

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

2.66

%

Net interest margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

2.78

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.02

 

Average Balances / Yields and Rates

 

UMB Financial Corporation

 

(tax - equivalent basis)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

 

Average

 

 

Average

 

 

Average

 

 

Average

 

 

 

Balance

 

 

Yield/Rate

 

 

Balance

 

 

Yield/Rate

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans, net of unearned interest

 

$

15,126,110

 

 

 

3.87

%

 

$

12,764,623

 

 

 

5.00

%

Securities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taxable

 

 

5,256,715

 

 

 

2.01

 

 

 

4,524,955

 

 

 

2.34

 

Tax-exempt

 

 

4,226,363

 

 

 

2.99

 

 

 

3,796,983

 

 

 

3.00

 

Total securities

 

 

9,483,078

 

 

 

2.45

 

 

 

8,321,938

 

 

 

2.64

 

Federal funds and resell agreements

 

 

1,099,447

 

 

 

1.08

 

 

 

535,393

 

 

 

2.59

 

Interest bearing due from banks

 

 

1,218,919

 

 

 

0.31

 

 

 

584,756

 

 

 

2.20

 

Trading securities

 

 

37,086

 

 

 

4.28

 

 

 

52,306

 

 

 

4.79

 

Total earning assets

 

 

26,964,640

 

 

 

3.10

 

 

 

22,259,016

 

 

 

3.98

 

Allowance for credit losses

 

 

(184,482

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(107,422

)

 

 

 

 

Other assets

 

 

1,787,979

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,633,031

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

$

28,568,137

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

23,784,625

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

$

15,336,492

 

 

 

0.38

%

 

$

13,172,181

 

 

 

1.17

%

Federal funds and repurchase agreements

 

 

2,023,813

 

 

 

0.58

 

 

 

1,657,283

 

 

 

1.96

 

Borrowed funds

 

 

136,957

 

 

 

5.30

 

 

 

69,809

 

 

 

7.51

 

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

17,497,262

 

 

 

0.44

 

 

 

14,899,273

 

 

 

1.29

 

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

 

 

7,845,667

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,132,187

 

 

 

 

 

Other liabilities

 

 

420,247

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

301,318

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity

 

 

2,804,961

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,451,847

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

 

$

28,568,137

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

23,784,625

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest spread

 

 

 

 

 

 

2.66

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

2.69

%

Net interest margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

2.81

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.12

 

Business Segment Information

 

UMB Financial Corporation

 

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

 

 

 

Commercial
Banking

 

 

Institutional
Banking

 

 

Personal
Banking

 

 

Total

 

Net interest income

 

$

133,019

 

 

$

22,322

 

 

$

39,334

 

 

$

194,675

 

Provision for credit losses

 

 

3,891

 

 

 

116

 

 

 

993

 

 

 

5,000

 

Noninterest income

 

 

131,630

 

 

 

63,746

 

 

 

32,914

 

 

 

228,290

 

Noninterest expense

 

 

85,942

 

 

 

71,562

 

 

 

69,354

 

 

 

226,858

 

Income before taxes

 

 

174,816

 

 

 

14,390

 

 

 

1,901

 

 

 

191,107

 

Income tax expense

 

 

31,821

 

 

 

2,620

 

 

 

346

 

 

 

34,787

 

Net income

 

$

142,995

 

 

$

11,770

 

 

$

1,555

 

 

$

156,320

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

 

 

 

Commercial
Banking

 

 

Institutional
Banking

 

 

Personal
Banking

 

 

Total

 

Net interest income

 

$

105,479

 

 

$

33,734

 

 

$

33,150

 

 

$

172,363

 

Provision for credit losses

 

 

558

 

 

 

251

 

 

 

1,191

 

 

 

2,000

 

Noninterest income

 

 

19,167

 

 

 

62,326

 

 

 

28,862

 

 

 

110,355

 

Noninterest expense

 

 

65,567

 

 

 

71,552

 

 

 

66,331

 

 

 

203,450

 

Income (loss) before taxes

 

 

58,521

 

 

 

24,257

 

 

 

(5,510

)

 

 

77,268

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

8,144

 

 

 

3,376

 

 

 

(767

)

 

 

10,753

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

50,377

 

 

$

20,881

 

 

$

(4,743

)

 

$

66,515

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year Ended December 31, 2020

 

 

 

Commercial
Banking

 

 

Institutional
Banking

 

 

Personal
Banking

 

 

Total

 

Net interest income

 

$

475,425

 

 

$

106,856

 

 

$

148,948

 

 

$

731,229

 

Provision for credit losses

 

 

119,424

 

 

 

882

 

 

 

10,194

 

 

 

130,500

 

Noninterest income

 

 

189,412

 

 

 

254,874

 

 

 

115,880

 

 

 

560,166

 

Noninterest expense

 

 

272,283

 

 

 

286,635

 

 

 

263,087

 

 

 

822,005

 

Income (loss) before taxes

 

 

273,130

 

 

 

74,213

 

 

 

(8,453

)

 

 

338,890

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

42,223

 

 

 

11,472

 

 

 

(1,307

)

 

 

52,388

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

230,907

 

 

$

62,741

 

 

$

(7,146

)

 

$

286,502

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year Ended December 31, 2019

 

 

 

Commercial
Banking

 

 

Institutional
Banking

 

 

Personal
Banking

 

 

Total

 

Net interest income

 

$

412,232

 

 

$

126,591

 

 

$

132,082

 

 

$

670,905

 

Provision for credit losses

 

 

26,159

 

 

 

975

 

 

 

5,716

 

 

 

32,850

 

Noninterest income

 

 

81,609

 

 

 

232,444

 

 

 

112,717

 

 

 

426,770

 

Noninterest expense

 

 

267,345

 

 

 

268,423

 

 

 

243,092

 

 

 

778,860

 

Income (loss) before taxes

 

 

200,337

 

 

 

89,637

 

 

 

(4,009

)

 

 

285,965

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

29,679

 

 

 

13,280

 

 

 

(594

)

 

 

42,365

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

170,658

 

 

$

76,357

 

 

$

(3,415

)

 

$

243,600

 

The company has strategically aligned its operations into the following three reportable segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. Senior executive officers regularly evaluate business segment financial results produced by the company’s internal reporting system in deciding how to allocate resources and assess performance for individual business segments. Prior to 2020, the company had the following four business segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The company’s reportable segments include certain corporate overhead, technology and service costs that are allocated based on methodologies that are applied consistently between periods. For comparability purposes, amounts in all periods are based on methodologies in effect at December 31, 2020.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Net operating income Non-GAAP reconciliations:

 

UMB Financial Corporation

 

(unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

 

Year Ended
December 31,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Net income (GAAP)

 

$

156,320

 

 

$

66,515

 

 

$

286,502

 

 

$

243,600

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition expense

 

 

 

 

 

100

 

 

 

324

 

 

 

268

 

Severance expense

 

 

109

 

 

 

572

 

 

 

4,757

 

 

 

1,552

 

COVID-19 related expense

 

 

1,286

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,861

 

 

 

 

Tax-impact of adjustments (i)

 

 

(310

)