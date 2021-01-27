 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.01.2021 / 09:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: André
Last name(s): Hergert

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
GK Software SE

b) LEI
5299000I87LKW19YDZ10 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007571424

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
45.98 EUR 229900 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
45.98 EUR 229900 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-01-26; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


27.01.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: GK Software SE
Waldstraße 7
08261 Schöneck
Germany
Internet: www.gk-software.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64367  27.01.2021 



Diskussion: GK Software
Wertpapier


