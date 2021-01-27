 

Verisk to Announce Fiscal Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results on February 23, 2021

Jersey City, N.J., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK), a leading global data analytics provider, will report its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, after the market close. The press release, with accompanying financial information, will be posted on the Verisk investor website at http://investor.verisk.com.

Verisk’s management team will host a live audio webcast to discuss the financial results and business highlights on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. EST (5:30 a.m. PST, 1:30 p.m. GMT). All interested parties are invited to listen to the live event via webcast on the Verisk investor website at http://investor.verisk.com. The discussion will also be available through dial-in number 1-877-755-3792 for U.S./Canada participants or 512-961-6560 for international participants.

A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days on the Verisk investor website and through the conference call number 1-855-859-2056 for U.S./Canada participants or 404-537-3406 for international participants using Conference ID #5731667.

About Verisk  
Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) provides predictive analytics and decision-support solutions to customers in the insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services industries. More than 70 percent of the FORTUNE 100 relies on the company’s advanced technologies to manage risks, make better decisions and improve operating efficiency. The company’s analytic solutions address insurance underwriting and claims, fraud, regulatory compliance, natural resources, catastrophes, economic forecasting, geopolitical risks, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) matters. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the company continues to make the world better, safer, and stronger, and fosters an inclusive and diverse culture where all team members feel they belong. With more than 100 offices in nearly 35 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work. For more: Verisk.com, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Contact:

Investor Relations  
Stacey Brodbar
Head of Investor Relations
Verisk 
201-469-4327 
stacey.brodbar@verisk.com

Media 
Alberto Canal
Verisk
201-469-2618
alberto.canal@verisk.com


