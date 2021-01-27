 

Regional Management Corp. to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Results on Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE: RM), a diversified consumer finance company, announced today that it will report its fourth quarter 2020 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

The company will hold a conference call to discuss results at 5:00 PM ET on that day. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Regional Management’s website at www.RegionalManagement.com. The dial-in number for the conference call is (855) 327-6837 (toll-free) or (631) 891-4304 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at http://www.RegionalManagement.com for one year following the call.

About Regional Management Corp.

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE: RM) is a diversified consumer finance company that provides attractive, easy-to-understand installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. Regional Management operates under the name “Regional Finance” in 368 branch locations across 11 states in the Southeastern, Southwestern, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwestern United States, as of September 30, 2020. Most of its loan products are secured, and each is structured on a fixed rate, fixed term basis with fully amortizing equal monthly installment payments, repayable at any time without penalty. Regional Management sources loans through its multiple channel platform, which includes branches, centrally-managed direct mail campaigns, digital partners, retailers, and its consumer website. For more information, please visit www.RegionalManagement.com.

