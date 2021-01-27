Home BancShares, Inc. Announces First Quarter Cash Dividend

CONWAY, Ark., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: HOMB), parent company of Centennial Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular $0.14 per share quarterly cash dividend payable March 10, 2021, to shareholders of record February 17, 2021. This cash dividend represents a $0.01 per share, or 7.7%, increase over the $0.13 cash dividend paid during the first quarter of 2020 and is consistent with the dividend paid during the fourth quarter of 2020.

