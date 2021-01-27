 

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting Information

BOSTON, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”)(NASDAQ: BRKL), the bank holding company for Brookline Bank and Bank Rhode Island, today announced that its 2021 Annual Meeting (the “Annual Meeting”) will be held virtually on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time. Stockholders of record of the Company’s Common Stock as of the close of business on March 19, 2021 are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. Additional information regarding the Annual Meeting, including how to attend, will be provided in the Company’s proxy statement.

About Brookline Bancorp, Inc.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company with approximately $8.9 billion in assets and branch locations in eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank and Bank Rhode Island. The Company provides commercial and retail banking services and cash management and investment services to customers throughout Central New England. More information about Brookline Bancorp, Inc. and its banks can be found at the following websites: www.brooklinebank.com, www.bankri.com. 

CONTACT: Michael McCurdy
Chief Risk Officer & General Counsel
617-425-5329
mmccurdy@brkl.com

27.01.21
Brookline Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter Results
06.01.21
Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call