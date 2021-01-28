 

SGS 2020 Full Year Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 06:40  |  15   |   |   

A Strong Performance in 2020 Confirms the Group’s Strategic Evolution

“I am proud of the dynamism and responsiveness demonstrated by our employees in a challenging period. Their hard work, commitment and entrepreneurialism in supporting our customers have resulted in a strong operational performance for SGS in 2020, reinforcing our leadership position in the TIC industry.

We have taken significant strategic steps forward in 2020, both through the acquisition of SYNLAB Analytics & Services (A&S) and by launching the next phase of our planning. The strong operational performance combined with this important move confirms our strategic evolution which further aligns SGS to the key TIC ‘megatrends’”, said Frankie Ng, Chief Executive Officer of SGS.

A Strong Financial Performance

Total Revenue reached CHF 5.6 billion, down by 15.1% (a decline of 8.8% at constant currency*), notably driven by the disposal of the Petroleum Service Corporation (PSC) in 2019. Organic Revenue* declined by 6.5% impacted by the pandemic. A gradual improvement throughout H2 2020 was experienced with a return to growth in December.

Operating Income decreased from CHF 1 082 million in prior year to CHF 795 million in 2020, mainly driven by the exceptional gain of CHF 268 million on the disposal of the PSC business in 2019 and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Adjusted Operating Income* decreased from CHF 1 063 million in prior year to CHF 900 million in 2020, a decline of 15.3% (a decline of 8% at constant currency*).

Adjusted Operating Income Margin* of 16.1% remained stable in 2020 at historical rate but increased by 20 basis points at constant currency*. This improvement was driven by the structural cost optimization program implemented in H2 2019, strong cash collection (resulting in a lower allowance for expected credit losses) and additional measures taken in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Profit Attributable to Equity Holders decreased from CHF 660 million in 2019 to CHF 480 million in 2020, a decrease of 27.3% over prior year.

Basic Earnings per Share decreased from CHF 87.45 in prior year to CHF 64.05, a decrease of 26.7%.

Free Cash Flow (FCF)* increased significantly by 12.6% from CHF 673 million in prior year to CHF 758 million in 2020 driven by strong working capital management.

The Board of Directors is pleased to propose a Dividend to remain stable at CHF 80 per share.

Significant Strategic Milestones Achieved In 2020

We have implemented the next stage of our strategic evolution with the purpose of enabling a better, safer and more interconnected world for employees, customers, shareholders and society. Our operational structure has been simplified into six new focus areas, composed of four divisions: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment and Natural Resources and two cross-divisional strategic units: Knowledge and Digital & Innovation. This will improve our market approach and increase cooperation and agility in our global network.

Seite 1 von 3
SGS Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SGS 2020 Full Year Results A Strong Performance in 2020 Confirms the Group’s Strategic Evolution “I am proud of the dynamism and responsiveness demonstrated by our employees in a challenging period. Their hard work, commitment and entrepreneurialism in supporting our …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
3D Systems Announces Breakthrough in Bioprinting Technology and Expansion of Regenerative Medicine ...
Tesla Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
POET Technologies Announces Upsize to Private Placement
Juva Life Advances Intellectual Property Protection Program and Advises on DTC Eligibility
Acasti Pharma Provides Update on Recent Financing Activities
Australian superannuation fund HESTA boosts front office with SimCorp Dimension as a Service
Generation Mining Announces Completion of Pilot Plant and Feasibility Study Update
InPost S.A. Stabilisation Notice
Hexagon Purus selected by Talgo for first zero-emission hydrogen train in Spain
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.01.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 02/21
02.01.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 53/21