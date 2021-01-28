Abcam Plc Appointment of Non-Executive Directors

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abcam plc (AIM: ABC; Nasdaq: ABCM) (“ Abcam ”), a global leader in the supply of life science research tools, is delighted to announce the appointments of Bessie Lee and Mark Capone as non-executive Directors with immediate effect.

Based in China, Bessie Lee is the Chief Executive Officer of Withinlink, a China-based venture capital firm and start-up incubator focused on marketing technology, which she founded in 2015. Prior to founding Withinlink, Bessie spent almost three decades at WPP plc, holding Chief Executive Officer roles in China for Mindshare, GroupM and finally WPP. Bessie is currently a non-executive Director of Electrocomponents plc, Homeplus Digital Co Ltd and Shanghai Fuge Information Technology Co Ltd. She also acts as an Advisor to Didi Chuxing and Greater Pacific Capital.

Based in the US, Mark Capone is an accomplished life sciences executive with more than 35 years’ experience. He spent over 17 years with Myriad Genetics, latterly as Chief Executive Officer and President, over which time he grew the company into a leading global precision medicine company. Prior to joining Myriad Genetics, Mark spent 17 years with Eli Lilly and Company in positions across the entire value chain. Mark is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Precision Medicine Advisors, a consultancy for molecular diagnostics, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology organizations, which he founded in 2020.

Peter Allen, Chairman of Abcam said: "I am delighted to welcome Bessie and Mark to the Board of Abcam. Bessie brings deep insight into customer and digital marketing dynamics in China, one of our key strategic markets, whilst Mark brings a wealth of experience within the life science sector and a first-hand understanding of our diagnostic and biopharma customers. Their expertise will be invaluable as we continue to work towards our long-term growth plans.”

Mark Capone will join the Remuneration Committee.

The composition of each of the Board Committees is confirmed as follows: