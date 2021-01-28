Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With Estimated $1 Billion in Proceeds

The common stock PIPE includes over 30 leading long-term institutional shareholders from the U.S., Europe, and China. Anchor investors in the PIPE include a Top 3 Chinese OEM and long-only institutional shareholders. Including the $230 million in cash held by PSAC in trust, assuming no redemptions, and an upsized, $775 million fully-committed common stock PIPE at $10.00 per share, the transaction will provide $1.0 billion of gross proceeds to the combined company, providing sufficient funds to support the FF 91 scaled production and delivery.

Faraday Future (“FF”, “the company” or “Faraday Future”), a California-based global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company and Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (“PSAC”) (NASDAQ: PSAC), a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”), today announced they have entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination. Following the closing, the combined company will be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol “FFIE”.

PIPE investors include partners that will help support FF 91's production and the development and delivery of future vehicle models. FF’s strategic partners include one of China's top three OEMs and a key Chinese city, which the company believes will help establish FF’s presence in the Chinese vehicle market, further solidifying FF's unique US-China dual home market advantage.

Since its inception, FF has been committed to promoting the transformation of the automotive industry through product and innovations in technology, business models, user ecosystems and governance. With I.A.I as the core driving force, FF has created a smart driving platform and a third Internet living space. The FF 91 will be offered with unique technologies including software, Internet, and artificial intelligence, which sets FF apart from its competitors.

This transaction validates FF's vision to create a mobility ecosystem built upon innovations in technology and products. FF’s flagship product offering will be the FF 91, featuring industry leading 1,050 HP, 0-60 mph in less than 2.4 seconds, zero gravity seats with the largest 60-degree reclining angles and a revolutionary user experience designed to create a mobile, connected, and luxurious third Internet living space. FF 91 is targeted to launch within twelve months after closing of the merger.